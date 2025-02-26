STN: BL 103461

Proper Name: Anti-Human Globulin

Tradename: MTS Anti-IgG, -C3d Card

Manufacturer: Micro Typing Systems. Inc

Indication: Qualitative procedure for the detection of IgG or complement bound to red blood cells for use with the ID-Micro Typing System.

Qualitative procedure for the detection of IgG or complement bound to red blood cells for use with the ID-Micro Typing System.

For in vitro diagnostic and laboratory professional use.



Legal Disclaimer:

