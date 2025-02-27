Sertainty Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Sertainty Corporation is a technology company that uses a zero-trust methodology to empower data with active intelligence and self-protection.

Seasoned Finance Executive Brings Decades of Global Leadership Experience

I am excited to join Sertainty at a time when demand for strong, zero-trust data security solutions is rapidly growing.” — Melody Sheridan

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sertainty Corporation, a leader in self-protecting data solutions, today announced the appointment of Melody Sheridan as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With an extensive track record in global finance, supply chain management, and operational excellence, Sheridan will lead Sertainty’s financial strategy to support its continued expansion and innovation in zero-trust data security.

Sheridan’s career spans more than 20 years across multiple industries—including transportation, eCommerce, insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing—where Sheridan has successfully driven financial stewardship, operational optimization, and transformative initiatives. Most recently serving as CFO of Phoenix Paper, Sheridan oversaw Finance, Procurement, and IT functions, improving financial reporting accuracy, and reducing costs. Her background also includes impactful finance leadership at Amazon, Asurion, and DHL Worldwide Express, where Sheridan implemented successful cost controls, accelerated ROI on major projects, and led finance technology conversions to systems such as SAP and Microsoft Dynamics.

“Melody’s deep expertise in both financial leadership and operational excellence makes her an ideal addition to the Sertainty team,” said Greg Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Sertainty. “Her proven ability to optimize performance, drive cost efficiencies, and navigate complex global markets will be instrumental in accelerating our mission to bring self-protecting data solutions to organizations worldwide.”

Leveraging her expertise in global financial operations and process excellence, Sheridan will play a pivotal role in shaping Sertainty’s growth trajectory as the company continues to innovate its patented active-intelligence data privacy platform.

“I am excited to join Sertainty at a time when demand for strong, zero-trust data security solutions is rapidly growing,” said Sheridan. “I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to build on Sertainty’s momentum, strengthen financial operations, and support the company’s continued innovation and expansion.”

In her first few months at Sertainty, Sheridan will lead a comprehensive financial audit in partnership with a prominent CPA firm that specializes in preparing companies for significant capital and market opportunities. Although specific details cannot be disclosed at this time, this review underscores Sertainty’s commitment to transparency, rigorous compliance, and long-term strategic growth. By strengthening its financial foundation, Sertainty remains well-positioned to pursue its broader vision and future milestones.

About Sertainty

Sertainty Corporation is a technology company that uses a zero-trust methodology to empower data with active intelligence and self-protection. The company has been on a mission to transform how data is secured, governed, and monetized. The company’s groundbreaking technology, validated by a 100% score from Veracode, enables data to act as an active participant in its lifecycle. This innovation positions Sertainty as a leader in implementing zero-trust principles at the data level.

Learn more at www.sertainty.com.

