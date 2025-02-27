Sherweb and Rewst Join to Enhance Efficiency and Drive Growth for Over 7,500 Managed Service Providers

The Two Companies Will Automate Processes Integral to MSPs such as Onboarding and Triaging

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherweb, the cloud marketplace and distributor that gives MSPs everything they need to run and scale their offerings, today announced the launch of Rewst, an orchestration and automation platform that’s purpose built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), to its marketplace. Offering native multi-tenant support and integrations with widely used MSP tools, Rewst will automate repetitive, time-intensive tasks, for Sherweb’s MSP partners, helping them to enhance efficiency and focus on growth-driven initiatives.

In today’s IT landscape, MSPs face growing workloads, stretched resources, and the need to deliver consistent, high-quality service. Rewst tackles these challenges head-on by automating processes such as ticket triaging, user onboarding/offboarding, Microsoft 365 management, and password resets, saving MSPs over 300 hours per month and minimizing errors.

The platform includes over 60 pre-built integrations, including Sherweb itself as well as popular tools available in Sherweb’s marketplace, such as Microsoft 365, Acronis, Bitdefender, and SentinelOne. Sherweb’s MSP partners can now use Rewst to orchestrate end-to-end workflows across these tools, making it an indispensable solution for boosting operational efficiency, consistency, and client satisfaction.

Tailored to MSPs of all sizes, Rewst’s low-code/no-code interface allows for easy customization of workflows without requiring technical expertise. By eliminating the bottlenecks of manual workflows, MSPs can deliver better results for their customers while maintaining lean, efficient operations.

“At Sherweb, we understand that MSPs need more than just products—they need solutions that simplify their operations and amplify their impact,” said Benji Germain, VP of Product at Sherweb. “Rewst is a game-changer for partners seeking to overcome operational bottlenecks, enabling them to shift focus to growth, customer satisfaction and long-term success.”

Sherweb is committed to providing MSPs with the tools and resources needed to succeed in today’s competitive market. With the introduction of Rewst, Sherweb reinforces its position as a trusted partner to the MSP community, empowering them to meet evolving challenges and drive sustained growth.

“Even before this partnership, we were seeing growing demand from MSPs to integrate Sherweb into Rewst workflows,” said Charlie Tomeo, CRO at Rewst. “Now, MSPs have the flexibility to purchase Rewst through Sherweb’s marketplace as well as automate purchasing and reconciliation of Sherweb licenses using our platform. The potential business value for MSPs is substantial.”

Rewst is available immediately. For more information, please visit https://www.sherweb.com/business-apps/rewst/.

About Rewst

Founded in 2020 and based in Tampa, FL, Rewst specializes in providing a purpose-built automation (RPA) platform for Managed Service Providers. With a leadership team that has a proven track record of understanding and anticipating the needs of their customers, Rewst is well-positioned to drive the next evolution of RPA and empower MSPs to improve operational efficiency, service delivery, and customer satisfaction. Visit Rewst at https://rewst.io/ and follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Sherweb

Sherweb equips MSPs with everything they need to run and scale their offerings through a competitive mix of cloud licenses, digital services and on-the-ground IT solutions. Equipped with a comprehensive portfolio of productivity, cybersecurity, infrastructure, backup and AI-driven solutions, alongside a wide range of professional services, the company’s MSP partners support the IT needs of more than 100,000 companies. Sherweb’s dedicated partner portal enables MSPs to efficiently manage their licensing across a diverse array of cloud solutions from Microsoft, Google and other top providers. The company additionally provides Helpdesk, outsourced support, and managed cloud services, helping MSPs extend their capabilities, reduce operational overhead, and enhance service delivery. They also create tailored business solutions to address evolving market needs, such as AI-readiness. Founded in 1998 in Canada, Sherweb has since expanded its presence throughout the US and more recently in Europe.

