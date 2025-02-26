Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,094 in the last 365 days.

LegalZoom Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results; Announces 2025 Guidance of 5% Revenue Growth and Expanding Margins

  • Continued strong execution with Q4 and full year 2024 financial results at high end of outlook range
  • Ongoing progress towards initiatives to grow subscription business; full-year subscription revenue of $436.2 million up 6% year-over-year
  • Full-year net income of $30.0 million, up 115% year-over-year, and net income margin of 4%
  • Full year Adjusted EBITDA of $148.1 million, up 25% year-over-year, and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%, reflecting approximately 380 basis point expansion in Adjusted EBITDA margin
  • $142.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and no debt outstanding as of December 31, 2024
  • Subsequent to year end, announced the acquisition of Formation Nation to support growth strategy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

“We are making solid progress against our goal to position LegalZoom for long-term, sustainable growth,” said Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LegalZoom. “Our execution in 2025 includes a narrowed focus on our core legal and compliance competencies, quality customer acquisition, and a continued emphasis on prioritizing recurring subscription revenue. Our efforts will be supported by driving greater brand awareness, providing best-in-class service, weaving expertise through our products, and pricing for the value we provide.”

Noel Watson, LegalZoom’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer said, “LegalZoom demonstrated strong execution in the fourth quarter with results at or above the high-end of our outlook. In 2025, we remain committed to accelerating subscription revenue growth and expect to exit the year with a double-digit increase in subscription revenue while driving continued operating efficiencies and delivering a strong margin profile.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Revenue was $161.7 million for the quarter, up 2% year-over-year.
    • Transaction revenue was $53.0 million for the quarter, compared to $51.9 million in the same period in 2023, up 2% year-over-year.
    • Subscription revenue was $108.7 million for the quarter, compared to $106.7 million in the same period in 2023, up 2% year-over-year. The increase was driven by the addition of 0.2 million net new subscription units during the trailing twelve months.
  • Gross margin was 67% for the quarter compared to 65% in the same period in 2023.
  • Net income was $12.9 million for the quarter, or 8% of revenue, compared to $7.4 million, or 5% of revenue, in the same period in 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $44.2 million for the quarter, or 27% of revenue, compared to $33.4 million, or 21% of revenue, for the same period in 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $32.6 million for the quarter compared to $24.1 million in the same period in 2023.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $142.1 million as of December 31, 2024 compared to $225.7 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Cash flows provided by operating activities were $42.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $22.5 million in the same period in 2023.
  • Free cash flow was $35.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $14.1 million in the same period in 2023.
  • Basic and diluted net income per share was $0.07 for the quarter compared to a basic and diluted net income per share of $0.04 for the same period in 2023. Basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.19 for the quarter in 2024 compared to basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.13 for the same period in 2023.
  • Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on February 10, 2025, LegalZoom announced the acquisition of Formation Nation, Inc., a small business services company. The acquisition supports LegalZoom’s growth initiatives and, inclusive of synergies, is expected to positively contribute to Adjusted EBITDA and be accretive to Non-GAAP net income per share in the first year of the acquisition.

Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands except AOV, ARPU and percentages)

  Three Months Ended   % Growth   Year Ended   % Growth
  December 31,   (Decline)   December 31,   (Decline)
    2024     2023   YOY   2024   2023   YOY
Total revenue $ 161,706     $ 158,663     2 %   $ 681,881     $ 660,727     3 %
Transaction revenue $ 52,959     $ 51,923     2 %   $ 245,692     $ 247,780     (1 )%
Subscription revenue $ 108,747     $ 106,740     2 %   $ 436,189     $ 412,947     6 %
Gross Profit $ 108,321     $ 102,756     5 %     441,788       421,464     5 %
Gross Margin   67 %     65 %   3 %     65 %     64 %   2 %
Net Income $ 12,854     $ 7,382     74 %   $ 29,963     $ 13,953     115 %
Net income margin   8 %     5 %   60 %     4 %     2 %   100 %
Net Income per share — basic: $ 0.07     $ 0.04     75 %   $ 0.17     $ 0.07     143 %
Net Income per share — diluted: $ 0.07     $ 0.04     75 %   $ 0.16     $ 0.07     129 %
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 42,586     $ 22,495     89 %     135,639       124,308     9 %
Non-GAAP Financial Measures                        
Non-GAAP net income $ 32,598     $ 24,134     35 %   $ 99,451     $ 80,475     24 %
Non-GAAP net income per share — basic: $ 0.19     $ 0.13     46 %   $ 0.55     $ 0.42     31 %
Non-GAAP net income per share — diluted: $ 0.19     $ 0.13     46 %   $ 0.54     $ 0.41     32 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,204     $ 33,438     32 %   $ 148,114     $ 118,691     25 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin   27 %     21 %   29 %     22 %     18 %   22 %
Free cash flow $ 35,879     $ 14,121     154 %   $ 99,943     $ 92,715     8 %
Key Business Metrics                        
Transaction units   241       215     12 %     1,123       1,043     8 %
Business formations   96       113     (15 )%     482       581     (17 )%
Average order value (AOV) $ 220     $ 242     (9 )%   $ 219     $ 238     (8 )%
Subscription units at period end   1,766       1,545     14 %     1,766       1,545     14 %
Average revenue per subscription unit (ARPU) at period end $ 263     $ 277     (5 )%   $ 263     $ 277     (5 )%
Certain percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.
 

Financial Guidance and Outlook

Our guidance for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025 is as follows:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $175 million to $179 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $33 million to $36 million

Our guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2025 is as follows:

  • Revenue growth of approximately 5% year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 23%

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A webcast and conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2024 results is scheduled for today, February 26, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time/1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Those interested in participating in the conference call are invited to register Here.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website: https://investors.legalzoom.com/. An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our quarterly and annual guidance.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: our dependence on business formations; our dependence on customers expanding the use of our platform, including converting our transactional customers to subscribers and our subscribers renewing their subscriptions with us; the impact of macroeconomic challenges or uncertainty on our business; our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate and remain profitable in the future; our ability to provide high-quality products and services, customer care and customer experience; our ability to continue to innovate and provide a platform that is useful to our customers and that meets our customers’ expectations; the competitive legal solutions market; our dependence on our brand and reputation; our ability to maintain and expand strategic relationships with third parties; our ability to hire and retain top talent and motivate our employees; our ability to effectively integrate Formation Nation, Inc. into our existing operations; risks and costs associated with complex and evolving laws and regulations; our ability to maintain effective in our internal control over financial reporting; and any factors discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on November 6, 2024, as well as any factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results, levels of activity, performance and achievements may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP net income, Non-GAAP net income margin, Non-GAAP net income per share and Free cash flow. To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and liquidity and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance and liquidity, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important measures used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense, interest income, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, depreciation and amortization, other expense (income), net, stock-based compensation, impairment of other equity securities, impairment of long-lived assets, restructuring expenses, transaction-related expenses and certain other non-recurring income and expenses from time to time. Our Adjusted EBITDA financial measure differs from GAAP in that it excludes certain items of income and expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary performance measures used by our management and our board of directors to understand and evaluate our financial performance and operating trends, including period-to-period comparisons, prepare and approve our annual budget, develop short and long-term operational plans and determine appropriate compensation plans for our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management team and board of directors. In assessing our performance, we exclude certain expenses that we believe are not comparable period over period or that we believe are not indicative of our underlying operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net income (loss), which is the nearest GAAP equivalent of Adjusted EBITDA. Some of these limitations include that the non-GAAP financial measure:

  • may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure;
  • does not reflect our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • excludes depreciation and amortization and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future;
  • does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • excludes stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy; and
  • does not reflect certain other expenses that we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance, but that reduce cash available to us.

We define Non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction-related expenses, and certain other non-recurring income and expenses from time to time, net of related income tax impacts. Our Non-GAAP net income financial measure differs from GAAP in that it excludes certain items of income and expense. We define Net income (loss) margin as net loss as a percentage of revenue. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) margin as Non-GAAP net income (loss) as a percentage of revenue. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as Non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by basic and diluted weighted-average shares. We believe Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share are operating performance measures that provide investors and analysts with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business.

Free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by management in evaluating the cash generated by our operations after purchases of property and equipment including capitalized internal-use software. We consider Free cash flow to be an important measure because it provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business and strengthening our balance sheet. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. The usefulness of Free cash flow as an analytical tool has limitations because it excludes certain items that are settled in cash, does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses, does not reflect our future contractual commitments, and may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures, such as net cash used in or provided by operating activities.

We are not providing a reconciliation for our non-GAAP outlook on a forward-looking basis (including the information under “Financial Guidance and Outlook” above), as we are unable to provide a meaningful calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that would impact the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure that have not yet occurred, are out of LegalZoom’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

The tables in this press release contain more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or LegalZoom Legal Services (LZLS) law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formation and compliance to estate planning and ongoing legal support.

With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, please visit https://www.legalzoom.com/.

Contact

Investor Relations

investor@legalzoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par values)
 
  December 31,
  2024
 		  2023
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,064     $ 225,719  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,121 and $4,906, respectively   8,511       11,738  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   17,926       15,159  
Current assets held for sale   22,722       22,722  
Total current assets   191,223       275,338  
Property and equipment, net   59,788       48,232  
Goodwill   63,318       63,318  
Intangible assets, net   8,653       13,735  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   7,189       8,518  
Deferred income taxes   34,696       29,015  
Available-for-sale debt security (amortized cost of $848 and $836)   1,377       1,159  
Other assets   7,639       8,503  
Total assets $ 373,883     $ 447,818  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 31,150     $ 32,282  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   57,928       61,678  
Deferred revenue   174,643       167,951  
Operating lease liabilities   1,861       2,052  
Total current liabilities   265,582       263,963  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   6,018       6,966  
Deferred revenue   381       490  
Other liabilities   8,645       7,565  
Total liabilities   280,626       278,984  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value 100,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and 2023, none issued or outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023          
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares authorized; 173,619 and 188,538 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively   175       189  
Additional paid-in capital   1,161,538       1,101,474  
Accumulated deficit   (1,069,317 )     (933,061 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   861       232  
Total stockholders’ equity   93,257       168,834  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 373,883     $ 447,818  
 


LegalZoom.com, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    Three months ended
December 31,		   Twelve months ended
December 31,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
Revenue   $ 161,706     $ 158,663     $ 681,881     $ 660,727  
Cost of revenue     53,385       55,907       240,093       239,263  
Gross profit     108,321       102,756       441,788       421,464  
Operating expenses:                
Sales and marketing     47,514       46,126       207,684       210,872  
Technology and development     16,650       22,107       89,584       83,181  
General and administrative     31,046       27,669       108,939       106,352  
Total operating expenses     95,210       95,902       406,207       400,405  
Income from operations     13,111       6,854       35,581       21,059  
Interest expense     (201 )     (254 )     (446 )     (493 )
Interest income     1,303       2,711       7,850       9,307  
Other (expense) income, net     (1,747 )     1,185       98       1,621  
Income before income taxes     12,466       10,496       43,083       31,494  
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes     (388 )     3,114       13,120       17,541  
Net income   $ 12,854     $ 7,382     $ 29,963     $ 13,953  
Net income per share:                
Basic   $ 0.07     $ 0.04     $ 0.17     $ 0.07  
Diluted   $ 0.07     $ 0.04     $ 0.16     $ 0.07  
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share:                
Basic     173,239       188,223       180,210       190,466  
Diluted     175,393       192,827       182,865       194,415  
 


LegalZoom.com, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
 
  Year Ended December 31,
  2024   2023
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net income $ 29,963     $ 13,953  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   34,927       25,383  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   227       227  
Amortization of right-of-use assets   2,132       2,692  
Stock-based compensation   71,510       66,015  
Deferred income taxes   (4,552 )     4,712  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration         (836 )
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)   648       (1,387 )
Other         (39 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combination:      
Accounts receivable   3,227       1,441  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (2,775 )     1,557  
Other assets   707       435  
Accounts payable   (817 )     5,025  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   (4,156 )     4,119  
Operating lease liabilities   (1,942 )     (2,319 )
Income tax payable   (44 )     (4 )
Deferred revenue   6,584       3,334  
Net cash provided by operating activities   135,639       124,308  
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchase of property and equipment   (35,696 )     (31,593 )
Other         38  
Net cash used in investing activities   (35,696 )     (31,555 )
Cash flows from financing activities      
Repayment of finance lease obligations   (25 )     (35 )
Repurchase and retirement of shares   (165,014 )     (54,873 )
Payment of stock repurchase costs   (169 )     (100 )
Shares surrendered for settlement of minimum statutory tax withholding   (20,491 )     (9,587 )
Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock plans   2,414       8,445  
Net cash used in financing activities   (183,285 )     (56,150 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (313 )     34  
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   (83,655 )     36,637  
Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of the period   225,719       189,082  
Cash and cash equivalents, at end of the period $ 142,064     $ 225,719  
 

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (unaudited):

    Three months ended
December 31,		   Twelve months ended
December 31,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
    (in thousands, except percentages)
Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA                
Net income   $ 12,854     $ 7,382     $ 29,963     $ 13,953  
Interest expense     201       254       446       493  
Interest income     (1,303 )     (2,711 )     (7,850 )     (9,307 )
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes     (388 )     3,114       13,120       17,541  
Depreciation and amortization     9,636       7,322       34,927       25,383  
Other expense (income), net     1,747       (1,185 )     (98 )     (1,621 )
Stock-based compensation     22,024       15,010       71,510       66,015  
Restructuring costs(1)     (567 )     3,863       6,096       4,666  
Certain non-recurring expenses(2)           389             1,568  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 44,204     $ 33,438     $ 148,114     $ 118,691  
Net income margin     8 %     5 %     4 %     2 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin     27 %     21 %     22 %     18 %


(1) For 2024, restructuring costs related to the reduction of our global workforce. For 2023, restructuring costs related to the reduction of our U.S. and U.K. headcount. Restructuring expenses include salary and benefits for the impacted employees and are included in general and administrative expenses in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations appearing elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K.
(2) Certain non-recurring expenses included costs incurred by us in conjunction with secondary offerings of shares of our common stock by a selling stockholder in September 2023 and November 2023.
 

Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Margin and diluted Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP net income for each of the periods indicated (unaudited):

    Three months ended
December 31,		   Twelve months ended
December 31,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
    (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Net income to Non-GAAP Net income                
Net income   $ 12,854     $ 7,382     $ 29,963     $ 13,953  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     1,266       1,291       5,082       5,165  
Stock-based compensation   $ 22,024     $ 15,010     $ 71,510     $ 66,015  
Restructuring expenses(1)     (567 )     3,863       6,096       4,666  
Certain non-recurring expenses(2)           389             1,568  
Income tax effects(3)     (2,979 )     (3,801 )     (13,200 )     (10,892 )
Non-GAAP net income     32,598       24,134       99,451       80,475  
Net income margin     8 %     5 %     4 %     2 %
Non-GAAP net income margin     20 %     15 %     15 %     12 %
Net income per share—basic   $ 0.07     $ 0.04     $ 0.17     $ 0.07  
Net income per share— diluted   $ 0.07     $ 0.04     $ 0.16     $ 0.07  
Non-GAAP net income per share—basic   $ 0.19     $ 0.13     $ 0.55     $ 0.42  
Non-GAAP net income per share—diluted   $ 0.19     $ 0.13     $ 0.54     $ 0.41  
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share—basic     173,239       188,223       180,210       190,466  
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share—diluted     175,393       192,827       182,865       194,415  
Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share—basic     173,239       188,223       180,210       190,466  
Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share—diluted     175,393       192,827       182,865       194,415  
 


(1)   For 2024, restructuring costs related to the reduction of our global workforce. For 2023, restructuring costs related to the reduction of our U.S. and U.K. headcount. Restructuring expenses include salary and benefits for the impacted employees and are included in general and administrative expenses in the accompanying consolidated statements of operations appearing elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K.
(2)   Certain non-recurring expenses included costs incurred by us in conjunction with secondary offerings of shares of our common stock by a selling stockholder in September 2023 and November 2023.
(3)   The estimated income tax effect of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments is determined by applying the statutory rate of the originating jurisdiction, if applicable.
     

The following table shows the computation of basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share (unaudited):

    Three months ended
December 31,		   Twelve months ended
December 31,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
    (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share:                
Non-GAAP net income   $ 32,598   $ 24,134   $ 99,451   $ 80,475  
Reconciliation of denominator for net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share:                
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share—basic:     173,239     188,223     180,210     190,466  
Effect of potentially dilutive securities:                
Stock options     59     1,478     754     1,380  
Restricted stock units     2,092     3,118     1,893     2,558  
Employee stock purchase plan     3     8     8     11  
Weighted-average common stock used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share—diluted     175,393     192,827     182,865     194,415  
Non-GAAP net income per share—basic   $ 0.19   $ 0.13   $ 0.55   $ 0.42  
Non-GAAP net income per share—diluted   $ 0.19   $ 0.13   $ 0.54   $ 0.41  
 

Free Cash Flow

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (unaudited):

    Three months ended
December 31,		   Twelve months ended
December 31,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
    (in thousands)
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow                
Net cash provided by operating activities     42,586       22,495       135,639       124,308  
Purchase of property and equipment     (6,707 )     (8,374 )     (35,696 )     (31,593 )
Total free cash flow   $ 35,879     $ 14,121     $ 99,943     $ 92,715  
 

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LegalZoom Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results; Announces 2025 Guidance of 5% Revenue Growth and Expanding Margins

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more