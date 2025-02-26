Veregy Approved as Contractor in New York Solar Incentive Program

New York, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veregy is proud to announce its approval as a participating contractor in the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's (NYSERDA) NY-Sun Incentive Program. This approval encompasses both the Residential & Nonresidential and Commercial & Industrial programs, enabling Veregy to offer enhanced solar solutions across New York State.

Achieving this status required Veregy to undergo a comprehensive application process. The company demonstrated compliance with all program requirements. Participating contractors are required to meet NYSERDA’s quality assurance standards on all projects receiving NYSERDA incentives.

With this approval, Veregy is positioned to leverage the NY-Sun Incentive Program to provide cost-effective solar solutions to New York organizations. The program offers incentives and financing to make solar-generated electricity more accessible and affordable, advancing New York’s clean energy transition. By participating, Veregy can apply these incentives directly to the project cost, making solar adoption more financially feasible for their customers across various markets, including K-12, local government, higher education, commercial, industrial, healthcare, and transportation.

"We are honored to be recognized by NYSERDA as a participating contractor," said Caleb Benham, Senior Account Executive at Veregy. "This approval reflects our commitment to delivering top-tier solar solutions and our dedication to supporting New York's clean energy efforts. We look forward to empowering more organizations with sustainable energy options through the NY-Sun program."

Steve Bottita, Senior Account Executive at Veregy, added, "The NY-Sun Incentive Program is a game-changer for organizations looking to adopt solar energy. With NYSERDA’s support, Veregy can offer more cost-effective solar solutions by applying program incentives directly to project costs, making clean energy a practical and financially sound investment.”

By expanding access to renewable energy, Veregy aims to contribute to New York’s transformation to an emission-free grid. This effort aligns with NYSERDA’s efforts to build an inclusive clean energy economy, support clean energy jobs and New York State’s economic recovery, accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future, and foster healthy and resilient communities. Through participation in the NY-Sun program, Veregy will help drive energy affordability and sustainability while advancing these core objectives.

About Veregy

Veregy is an award-winning NAESCO-Accredited decarbonization company focusing on accelerating and simplifying the Energy Transition. Veregy provides turnkey engineering and construction services designed to reduce clients’ energy and operating costs through the implementation of energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades, smart building technology, fleet EV infrastructure, clean energy generation, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.veregy.com/simplifying-and-accelerating-new-yorks-energy-transition/.

About NY-Sun

NY-Sun is a dynamic public-private partnership working to drive growth in the solar industry and make solar technology more affordable for all New Yorkers. The program provides incentives and financing to lower the cost of installing solar for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. For more information, visit www.nyserda.ny.gov/All-Programs/NY-Sun.

