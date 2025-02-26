Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,098 in the last 365 days.

ARKO Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) (“ARKO” or the “Company”), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Key Highlights (vs. Year-Ago Period)1,2

  • Net loss for the quarter was $2.3 million compared to net income of $1.1 million.  For the year, net income was $20.8 million compared to $34.6 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $56.8 million compared to $61.8 million.  For the year, Adjusted EBITDA was $248.9 million compared to $276.3 million. 
  • Merchandise margin rate for the quarter increased to 33.0% compared to 32.9%.  For the year, merchandise margin rate increased to 32.8% compared to 31.8%.
  • Merchandise contribution for the quarter was $134.9 million compared to $146.8 million; more than half of the merchandise contribution decline for the quarter was associated with the Company’s accretive dealerization program.  For the year, merchandise contribution was $579.6 million compared to $585.1 million.
  • Retail fuel margin for the quarter was 38.7 cents per gallon compared to 39.2 cents per gallon, resulting from macroeconomically-driven lower fuel prices and reduced price volatility. For the year, retail fuel margin increased to 39.6 cents per gallon compared to 38.8 cents per gallon.
  • Retail fuel contribution for the quarter was $100.2 million compared to $109.3 million. For the year, retail fuel contribution was $428.2 million compared to $435.3 million.

Other Key Highlights

  • As part of the Company’s developing transformation plan, the Company converted 153 retail stores to dealer sites during the year ended December 31, 2024, including approximately 100 stores converted in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company expects to convert a meaningful number of additional stores throughout 2025, including another approximately 100 retail stores by the end of the first quarter of 2025. The stores converted to dealer locations in 2024 are expected to produce an annualized benefit to combined wholesale segment and retail segment operating income of approximately $8.5 million. The Company now expects that, at scale, its channel optimization will yield a cumulative annualized benefit of operating income in excess of $20 million. This channel optimization is also expected to enable the Company to better focus and prioritize future investments in its remaining retail stores.
  • In 2024, the Company expanded its planned pipeline of NTI (new-to-industry) stores to eight, including two stores that opened in 2024 and an additional two stores opened in the first quarter of 2025. The Company expects to open the four remaining NTI locations over the course of 2025.
  • The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock to be paid on March 21, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2025.

1 See Use of Non-GAAP Measures below.
2 All figures for fuel costs, fuel contribution and fuel margin per gallon exclude the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to the Company’s wholesale fuel distribution subsidiary, GPM Petroleum LP (“GPMP”) for the cost of fuel (intercompany charges by GPMP).

“We navigated a challenging macroeconomic environment in 2024, while advancing the development of our multi-year transformation plan," said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President, and CEO of ARKO. “We made progress with our dealerization program by strategically refining our retail footprint, strengthening merchandising initiatives, and enhancing customer engagement through value-driven promotions for in-store merchandise and, more recently, a more aggressive value offer at the pump. Our focus on operational efficiencies and the dealerization program allowed us to manage through industry-wide headwinds while making strategic investments in high-growth areas, such as food service and other tobacco products to meet evolving customer preferences.”

Mr. Kotler continued: “Looking ahead to 2025, we remain committed to driving sustainable long-term growth and value creation for our stakeholders. We plan to strengthen our competitiveness by continuing to invest in higher-growth categories, delivering further value to our customers and further optimizing our store portfolio. We are acutely focused on delivering innovative, value-driven solutions that enhance the customer experience while maximizing profitability and expanding revenue opportunities.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Segment Highlights

Retail

  For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		     For the Year
Ended December 31,		  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Fuel gallons sold   258,856       279,035       1,080,990       1,122,321  
Same store fuel gallons sold decrease (%) 1   (4.4 %)     (7.5 %)     (6.1 %)     (5.3 %)
Fuel contribution 2 $ 100,212     $ 109,336     $ 428,216     $ 435,322  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon 3   38.7       39.2       39.6       38.8  
Same store fuel contribution 1,2 $ 96,830     $ 104,262     $ 403,503     $ 422,090  
Same store merchandise sales (decrease) increase (%) 1   (4.3 %)     (2.8 %)     (5.4 %)     0.4 %
Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes (decrease) increase (%) 1   (2.1 %)     (1.8 %)     (3.8 %)     2.5 %
Merchandise revenue $ 408,826     $ 446,727     $ 1,767,345     $ 1,838,001  
Merchandise contribution 4 $ 134,873     $ 146,773     $ 579,569     $ 585,122  
Merchandise margin 5   33.0 %     32.9 %     32.8 %     31.8 %
Same store merchandise contribution 1,4 $ 129,376     $ 135,532     $ 543,368     $ 560,321  
Same store site operating expenses 1 $ 179,302     $ 181,527     $ 736,727     $ 737,158  
                       
Same store is a common metric used in the convenience store industry. The Company considers a store a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. Refer to Use of Non-GAAP Measures below for discussion of this measure.  
Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold.  
Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs.  
Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.  
   

Merchandise contribution for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $11.9 million, or 8.1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, while merchandise margin increased to 33.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 32.9% in 2023. The decrease in merchandise contribution was due to a decrease in same store merchandise contribution of $6.2 million and a decrease of $7.7 million related to underperforming retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers, partially offset by an increase in merchandise contribution of $2.0 million from the SpeedyQ acquisition that closed in April 2024.  Merchandise contribution at same stores decreased in the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower contribution from several core destination categories and cigarettes, partially offset by higher contribution from other tobacco products.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, merchandise contribution decreased $5.6 million, or 0.9%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023, while merchandise margin increased to 32.8% in 2024 from 31.8% in 2023. The decrease in merchandise contribution was due to a decrease in same store merchandise contribution of $17.0 million and a decrease in merchandise contribution of $11.6 million related to underperforming retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers, partially offset by incremental merchandise contribution from recent acquisitions of $21.7 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, retail fuel contribution decreased $9.1 million to $100.2 million compared to the prior year period, with a same store fuel contribution decrease of $7.4 million attributable to gallon demand declines reflecting the challenging macro-economic environment. Fuel margin of 38.7 cents per gallon was down 0.5 cents per gallon compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, resulting from lower fuel costs and reduced price volatility this year. In addition, a decrease in retail fuel contribution of $3.7 million was related to underperforming retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers, partially offset by incremental fuel contribution from the SpeedyQ acquisition of approximately $1.8 million. 

For the year ended December 31, 2024, fuel contribution decreased $7.1 million, or 1.6%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023, while fuel margin per gallon increased. Same store fuel margin per gallon for 2024 increased to 39.7 cents per gallon from 39.0 cents per gallon for 2023. Incremental fuel contribution from recent acquisitions of approximately $16.8 million was more than offset by a decrease in same store fuel contribution of $18.6 million. In addition, a decrease in fuel contribution of $6.1 million was related to underperforming retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers compared to 2023.

Wholesale

  For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		     For the Year
Ended December 31,		  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Fuel gallons sold – fuel supply locations   201,317       199,861       794,796       801,260  
Fuel gallons sold – consignment agent locations   38,563       40,144       154,560       168,005  
Fuel contribution – fuel supply locations $ 12,004     $ 11,499     $ 47,930     $ 48,396  
Fuel contribution – consignment agent locations $ 10,270     $ 10,101     $ 42,420     $ 44,512  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon – fuel supply locations   6.0       5.8       6.0       6.0  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon – consignment agent locations   26.6       25.2       27.4       26.5  
                       
Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold.  
   

Fuel contribution was approximately $22.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $21.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Fuel contribution for the fourth quarter of 2024 at fuel supply locations increased by $0.5 million, and fuel contribution at consignment agent locations increased by $0.2 million, as compared to the prior year period, with fuel margin increases of 0.2 cents per gallon and 1.4 cents per gallon, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2024, other revenues, net, increased by approximately $1.8 million, while site operating expenses increased by $0.6 million compared to the prior year period, resulting from the retail stores that were converted to dealers.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, wholesale operating income increased $0.8 million, compared to 2023. An increase of approximately $3.4 million in other revenues, net, was partially offset by a decrease in fuel contribution of approximately $2.6 million in 2024 compared to 2023. At fuel supply locations, fuel contribution decreased by $0.5 million, and fuel margin per gallon remained consistent with 2023, primarily due to decreased prompt pay discounts related to lower fuel costs and lower volumes at comparable wholesale sites, which was partially offset by incremental contribution from recent acquisitions and the retail stores converted to dealers. At consignment agent locations, fuel contribution decreased $2.1 million while fuel margin per gallon increased for 2024 compared to 2023, primarily due to incremental contribution from recent acquisitions and the retail stores converted to dealers, which was offset by lower rack-to-retail margins and decreased prompt pay discounts related to lower fuel costs.

Fleet Fueling

  For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		     For the Year
Ended December 31,		  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Fuel gallons sold – proprietary cardlock locations   32,888       33,285       136,104       130,995  
Fuel gallons sold – third-party cardlock locations   3,239       3,201       12,814       9,832  
Fuel contribution – proprietary cardlock locations $ 15,823     $ 13,146     $ 62,612     $ 54,685  
Fuel contribution – third-party cardlock locations $ 509     $ 245     $ 1,677     $ 1,215  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon – proprietary cardlock locations   48.1       39.5       46.0       41.7  
Fuel margin, cents per gallon – third-party cardlock locations   15.8       7.6       13.1       12.4  
                       
Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs; excludes the estimated fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
Calculated as fuel contribution divided by fuel gallons sold.  
   

For the fourth quarter of 2024, fuel contribution increased by $2.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. At proprietary cardlocks, fuel contribution increased by $2.7 million, and fuel margin per gallon also increased for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. At third-party cardlock locations, fuel contribution increased by $0.3 million, and fuel margin per gallon also increased for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, fuel contribution increased by $8.4 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. At proprietary cardlocks, fuel contribution increased by $7.9 million, and fuel margin per gallon also increased for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. At third-party cardlock locations, fuel contribution increased $0.5 million, and fuel margin per gallon also increased for 2024 compared to 2023. These changes were primarily due to higher volumes and the cardlocks acquired in the Company’s acquisition of certain sites from WTG Fuels Holdings, LLC in 2023.

Site Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, convenience store operating expenses decreased $13.0 million, or 6.5%, compared to the prior year period primarily due to a decrease of $14.3 million from underperforming retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers and a decrease in same store operating expenses of $2.2 million, or 1.2%. The decrease in convenience store operating expenses was partially offset by incremental expenses related to the SpeedyQ acquisition that closed in April 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, convenience store operating expenses increased $11.2 million, or 1.4%, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to $33.1 million of incremental expenses related to recent acquisitions. The increase in site operating expenses was partially offset by a decrease in same store operating expenses of $0.4 million, and $22.1 million of reduced expenses for underperforming retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s total liquidity was approximately $841 million, consisting of approximately $262 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $579 million of availability under lines of credit. Outstanding debt was $881 million, resulting in net debt, excluding lease related financing liabilities, of approximately $619 million. Capital expenditures were $36.1 million, and $113.9 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. 

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program

The Company’s ability to return cash to its stockholders through its cash dividend program and share repurchase program is consistent with its capital allocation framework and reflects the Company’s confidence in the strength of its cash generation ability and strong financial position.

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock to be paid on March 21, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2025.

There was approximately $25.7 million remaining under the share repurchase program as of December 31, 2024. 

Company-Operated Retail Store Count and Segment Update

The following tables present certain information regarding changes in the retail, wholesale and fleet fueling segments for the periods presented:

  For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		     For the Year
Ended December 31,		  
Retail Segment 2024     2023     2024     2023  
Number of sites at beginning of period   1,491       1,552       1,543       1,404  
Acquired sites               21       166  
Newly opened or reopened sites   1             3       4  
Company-controlled sites converted to                      
consignment or fuel supply locations, net   (102 )     (3 )     (153 )     (16 )
Sites closed, divested or converted to rentals   (1 )     (6 )     (25 )     (15 )
Number of sites at end of period   1,389       1,543       1,389       1,543  
                               


  For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		     For the Year
Ended December 31,		  
Wholesale Segment 1 2024     2023     2024     2023  
Number of sites at beginning of period   1,832       1,825       1,825       1,674  
Acquired sites                     190  
Newly opened or reopened sites 2   9       25       39       83  
Consignment or fuel supply locations converted                      
from Company-controlled or fleet fueling sites, net   102       2       153       15  
Closed or divested sites   (21 )     (27 )     (95 )     (137 )
Number of sites at end of period   1,922       1,825       1,922       1,825  
                       
Excludes bulk and spot purchasers.  
Includes all signed fuel supply agreements irrespective of fuel distribution commencement date.  
   


  For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		     For the Year
Ended December 31,		  
Fleet Fueling Segment 2024     2023     2024     2023  
Number of sites at beginning of period   281       295       298       183  
Acquired sites                     111  
Newly opened or reopened sites         2       1       6  
Fleet fueling locations converted                      
from fuel supply locations, net         1             1  
Closed or divested sites   (1 )           (19 )     (3 )
Number of sites at end of period   280       298       280       298  
                               

First Quarter and Full Year 2025 Guidance

The Company currently expects first quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to range between $27 million and $33 million, with an assumed range of average retail fuel margin from 37.0 to 39.0 cents per gallon. The Company currently expects full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to range between $233 million and $253 million, with an assumed range of average retail fuel margin from 39.5 to 41.5 cents per gallon.   

The Company is not providing guidance on net income at this time due to the volatility of certain required inputs that are not available without unreasonable efforts, including future fair value adjustments associated with its stock price, as well as depreciation and amortization related to its capital allocation as part of its focus on accelerating organic growth.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call today, February 26, 2025, to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-605-1792 or 201-689-8728.

A simultaneous, live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.arkocorp.com/news-events/ir-calendar. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the Company’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “accretive,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company discloses certain measures on a “same store basis,” which is a non-GAAP measure. Information disclosed on a “same store basis” excludes the results of any store that is not a “same store” for the applicable period. A store is considered a same store beginning in the first quarter in which the store had a full quarter of activity in the prior year. The Company believes that this information provides greater comparability regarding its ongoing operating performance. Neither this measure nor those described below should be considered an alternative to measurements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”).

The Company defines EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets, impairment charges, acquisition and divestiture costs, share-based compensation expense, other non-cash items, and other unusual or non-recurring charges. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for operational and financial decision-making and believe these measures are useful in evaluating its performance because they eliminate certain items that it does not consider indicators of its operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by many of its investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties in evaluating its operational and financial performance across reporting periods. The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by allowing an understanding of key measures that it uses internally for operational decision-making, budgeting, evaluating acquisition targets, and assessing its operating performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income or any other financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of its results as reported under GAAP. The Company strongly encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, same store measures, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare the Company’s use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

Company Contact
Jordan Mann
ARKO Corp.
investors@gpminvestments.com

Investor Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
ARKO@elevate-ir.com

  Consolidated Statements of Operations  
  For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		     For the Year Ended
December 31,		  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Revenues:                      
Fuel revenue $ 1,556,185     $ 1,759,216     $ 6,858,919     $ 7,464,372  
Merchandise revenue   408,826       446,727       1,767,345       1,838,001  
Other revenues, net   27,098       27,217       105,698       110,358  
Total revenues   1,992,109       2,233,160       8,731,962       9,412,731  
Operating expenses:                      
Fuel costs   1,416,234       1,613,230       6,271,696       6,876,084  
Merchandise costs   273,953       299,954       1,187,776       1,252,879  
Site operating expenses   209,906       222,751       875,272       860,134  
General and administrative expenses   39,690       38,102       162,920       165,294  
Depreciation and amortization   33,989       32,648       132,414       127,597  
Total operating expenses   1,973,772       2,206,685       8,630,078       9,281,988  
Other expenses, net   3,962       1,168       7,858       12,729  
Operating income   14,375       25,307       94,026       118,014  
Interest and other financial income   4,229       2,197       30,591       20,273  
Interest and other financial expenses   (23,942 )     (25,099 )     (97,752 )     (91,516 )
(Loss) income before income taxes   (5,338 )     2,405       26,865       46,771  
Income tax benefit (expense)   2,995       (1,317 )     (6,144 )     (12,166 )
Income (loss) from equity investment   45       38       124       (39 )
Net (loss) income $ (2,298 )   $ 1,126     $ 20,845     $ 34,566  
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests         48             197  
Net (loss) income attributable to ARKO Corp. $ (2,298 )   $ 1,078     $ 20,845     $ 34,369  
Series A redeemable preferred stock dividends   (1,445 )     (1,449 )     (5,750 )     (5,750 )
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (3,743 )   $ (371 )   $ 15,095     $ 28,619  
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders - basic $ (0.03 )   $ (0.00 )   $ 0.13     $ 0.24  
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ (0.03 )   $ (0.00 )   $ 0.13     $ 0.24  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                      
Basic   115,771       116,638       116,139       118,782  
Diluted   115,771       116,638       116,949       119,605  
                               


  Consolidated Balance Sheets  
  December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
  (in thousands)  
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 261,758     $ 218,120  
Restricted cash   30,650       23,301  
Short-term investments   5,330       3,892  
Trade receivables, net   95,832       134,735  
Inventory   231,225       250,593  
Other current assets   97,413       118,472  
Total current assets   722,208       749,113  
Non-current assets:          
Property and equipment, net   747,548       742,610  
Right-of-use assets under operating leases   1,386,244       1,384,693  
Right-of-use assets under financing leases, net   157,999       162,668  
Goodwill   299,973       292,173  
Intangible assets, net   182,355       214,552  
Equity investment   3,009       2,885  
Deferred tax asset   67,689       52,293  
Other non-current assets   53,633       49,377  
Total assets $ 3,620,658     $ 3,650,364  
Liabilities          
Current liabilities:          
Long-term debt, current portion $ 12,944     $ 16,792  
Accounts payable   190,212       213,657  
Other current liabilities   159,239       179,536  
Operating leases, current portion   71,580       67,053  
Financing leases, current portion   11,515       9,186  
Total current liabilities   445,490       486,224  
Non-current liabilities:          
Long-term debt, net   868,055       828,647  
Asset retirement obligation   87,375       84,710  
Operating leases   1,408,293       1,395,032  
Financing leases   211,051       213,032  
Other non-current liabilities   223,528       266,602  
Total liabilities   3,243,792       3,274,247  
               
Series A redeemable preferred stock   100,000       100,000  
           
Shareholders' equity:          
Common stock   12       12  
Treasury stock   (106,123 )     (74,134 )
Additional paid-in capital   276,681       245,007  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   9,119       9,119  
Retained earnings   97,177       96,097  
Total shareholders' equity   276,866       276,101  
Non-controlling interest         16  
Total equity   276,866       276,117  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 3,620,658     $ 3,650,364  
               


  Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
  For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		     For the Year
Ended December 31,		  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Cash flows from operating activities:                      
Net (loss) income $ (2,298 )   $ 1,126     $ 20,845     $ 34,566  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:                      
Depreciation and amortization   33,989       32,648       132,414       127,597  
Deferred income taxes   (9,136 )     (652 )     (12,796 )     (4,680 )
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges   1,661       660       6,798       6,203  
Foreign currency (gain) loss   (6 )     (101 )     35       29  
Gain from issuance of shares as payment of deferred consideration related to business acquisition               (2,681 )      
Gain from settlement related to business acquisition               (6,356 )      
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount   669       661       2,669       2,518  
Amortization of deferred income   (4,351 )     (1,840 )     (14,477 )     (8,142 )
Accretion of asset retirement obligation   661       709       2,532       2,399  
Non-cash rent   3,530       3,750       14,335       14,168  
Charges to allowance for credit losses   112       244       845       1,265  
(Income) loss from equity investment   (45 )     (38 )     (124 )     39  
Share-based compensation   4,077       1,777       12,339       15,015  
Fair value adjustment of financial assets and liabilities   (222 )     842       (10,985 )     (10,785 )
Other operating activities, net   (627 )     352       125       2,631  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                      
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables   21,946       44,550       38,058       (17,937 )
Decrease (increase) in inventory   5,262       15,373       22,689       (2,013 )
(Increase) decrease in other assets   (16 )     (957 )     13,893       (29,386 )
Decrease in accounts payable   (18,032 )     (35,836 )     (24,169 )     (6,169 )
(Decrease) increase in other current liabilities   (20,664 )     (8,002 )     (2,820 )     990  
Decrease in asset retirement obligation   (634 )     (69 )     (917 )     (23 )
Increase in non-current liabilities   6,852       2,090       29,606       7,809  
Net cash provided by operating activities   22,728       57,287       221,858       136,094  
Cash flows from investing activities:                      
Purchase of property and equipment   (36,133 )     (35,561 )     (113,914 )     (111,164 )
Purchase of intangible assets                     (45 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   2,196       3,134       53,549       310,240  
Business and asset acquisitions, net of cash         33       (54,549 )     (494,871 )
Prepayment for acquisitions         (1,000 )           (1,000 )
Loans to equity investment, net   14       18       56       18  
Net cash used in investing activities   (33,923 )     (33,376 )     (114,858 )     (296,822 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                      
Receipt of long-term debt, net         20,810       47,556       99,643  
Repayment of debt   (5,794 )     (5,640 )     (26,357 )     (22,157 )
Principal payments on financing leases   (1,360 )     (1,260 )     (4,940 )     (5,497 )
Early settlement of deferred consideration related to business acquisition               (17,155 )      
Proceeds from sale-leaseback                     80,397  
Payment of Additional Consideration   (3,354 )     (3,505 )     (3,354 )     (3,505 )
Payment of Ares Put Option                     (9,808 )
Common stock repurchased         (8,495 )     (31,989 )     (33,694 )
Dividends paid on common stock   (3,473 )     (3,497 )     (14,015 )     (14,272 )
Dividends paid on redeemable preferred stock   (1,445 )     (1,449 )     (5,750 )     (5,750 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (15,426 )     (3,036 )     (56,004 )     85,357  
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (26,621 )     20,875       50,996       (75,371 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   18       106       (9 )     23  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   319,011       220,440       241,421       316,769  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 292,408     $ 241,421     $ 292,408     $ 241,421  
                               

Supplemental Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Information

  Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA  
  For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		     For the Year
Ended December 31,		  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Net (loss) income $ (2,298 )   $ 1,126     $ 20,845     $ 34,566  
Interest and other financing expenses, net   19,713       22,902       67,161       71,243  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (2,995 )     1,317       6,144       12,166  
Depreciation and amortization   33,989       32,648       132,414       127,597  
EBITDA   48,409       57,993       226,564       245,572  
Acquisition and divestiture costs (a)   1,249       1,099       5,168       9,079  
Loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (b)   1,661       660       6,798       6,203  
Share-based compensation expense (c)   4,077       1,777       12,339       15,015  
(Income) loss from equity investment (d)   (45 )     (38 )     (124 )     39  
Fuel and franchise taxes received in arrears (e)               (1,427 )      
Adjustment to contingent consideration (f)   978       68       (20 )     (604 )
Other (g)   519       230       (438 )     956  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,848     $ 61,789     $ 248,860     $ 276,260  
                       
Additional information                      
Non-cash rent expense (h)   3,530       3,750       14,335       14,168  
                       
(a) Eliminates costs incurred that are directly attributable to business acquisitions and divestitures (including conversion of retail stores to dealer sites) and salaries of employees whose primary job function is to execute the Company's acquisition and divestiture strategy and facilitate integration of acquired operations. 
                       
(b) Eliminates the non-cash loss from the sale or disposal of property and equipment, the loss recognized upon the sale of related leased assets, and impairment charges on property and equipment and right-of-use assets related to closed and non-performing sites. 
                       
(c) Eliminates non-cash share-based compensation expense related to the equity incentive program in place to incentivize, retain, and motivate employees, certain non-employees and members of the Board. 
                       
(d) Eliminates the Company's share of (income) loss attributable to its unconsolidated equity investment. 
                       
(e) Eliminates the receipt of historical fuel and franchise tax amounts for multiple prior periods. 
                       
(f) Eliminates fair value adjustments to the contingent consideration owed to the seller for the 2020 Empire acquisition. 
                       
(g) Eliminates other unusual or non-recurring items that the Company does not consider to be meaningful in assessing operating performance. 
                       
(h) Non-cash rent expense reflects the extent to which GAAP rent expense recognized exceeded (or was less than) cash rent payments. GAAP rent expense varies depending on the terms of the Company's lease portfolio. For newer leases, rent expense recognized typically exceeds cash rent payments, whereas, for more mature leases, rent expense recognized is typically less than cash rent payments. 
 

Supplemental Disclosures of Segment Information

Retail Segment

  For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		     For the Year
Ended December 31,		  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Revenues:                      
Fuel revenue $ 779,352     $ 913,534     $ 3,509,935     $ 3,858,777  
Merchandise revenue   408,826       446,727       1,767,345       1,838,001  
Other revenues, net   15,768       17,104       65,264       74,406  
Total revenues   1,203,946       1,377,365       5,342,544       5,771,184  
Operating expenses:                      
Fuel costs 1   679,140       804,198       3,081,719       3,423,455  
Merchandise costs   273,953       299,954       1,187,776       1,252,879  
Site operating expenses   187,981       200,952       790,645       779,448  
Total operating expenses   1,141,074       1,305,104       5,060,140       5,455,782  
Operating income $ 62,872     $ 72,261     $ 282,404     $ 315,402  
                       
Excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
   

The table below shows financial information and certain key metrics of the SpeedyQ acquisition in the Retail Segment for which there is no comparable information for any of the prior periods.

  For the Three Months
Ended December 31, 2024		     For the Year
Ended December 31, 2024		  
  SpeedyQ 1  
  (in thousands)  
Date of Acquisition: April 9, 2024  
Revenues:          
Fuel revenue $ 11,359     $ 38,937  
Merchandise revenue   6,469       20,719  
Other revenues, net   311       809  
Total revenues   18,139       60,465  
Operating expenses:          
Fuel costs 2   9,580       33,455  
Merchandise costs   4,473       14,709  
Site operating expenses   3,373       9,760  
Total operating expenses   17,426       57,924  
Operating income $ 713     $ 2,541  
Fuel gallons sold   3,768       11,865  
Fuel contribution 3 $ 1,779     $ 5,482  
Merchandise contribution 4 $ 1,996     $ 6,010  
Merchandise margin 5   30.9 %     29.0 %
           
Acquisition of seven Speedy's retail stores.  
Excludes the estimated fixed margin paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
Calculated as fuel revenue less fuel costs.  
Calculated as merchandise revenue less merchandise costs.  
Calculated as merchandise contribution divided by merchandise revenue.  
   

Wholesale Segment

  For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		     For the Year
Ended December 31,		  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Revenues:                      
Fuel revenue $ 652,016     $ 700,026     $ 2,799,869     $ 3,039,904  
Other revenues, net   8,681       6,909       29,140       25,775  
Total revenues   660,697       706,935       2,829,009       3,065,679  
Operating expenses:                      
Fuel costs 1   629,742       678,426       2,709,519       2,946,996  
Site operating expenses   10,997       10,400       39,679       39,703  
Total operating expenses   640,739       688,826       2,749,198       2,986,699  
Operating income $ 19,958     $ 18,109     $ 79,811     $ 78,980  
                       
Excludes the estimated fixed margin or fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  
   

Fleet Fueling Segment

  For the Three Months
Ended December 31,		     For the Year
Ended December 31,		  
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
  (in thousands)  
Revenues:                      
Fuel revenue $ 117,196     $ 136,801     $ 515,462     $ 530,937  
Other revenues, net   2,131       2,616       9,135       7,818  
Total revenues   119,327       139,417       524,597       538,755  
Operating expenses:                      
Fuel costs 1   100,864       123,410       451,173       475,037  
Site operating expenses   6,056       6,259       24,917       22,298  
Total operating expenses   106,920       129,669       476,090       497,335  
Operating income $ 12,407     $ 9,748     $ 48,507     $ 41,420  
                       
Excludes the estimated fixed fee paid to GPMP for the cost of fuel.  

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ARKO Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more