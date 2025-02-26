KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Dallas, TX, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of five cents ($0.05) per share on its common stock, payable on March 20, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2025.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Tel. 972-233-1700

