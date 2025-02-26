Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,111 in the last 365 days.

Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

COVINGTON, La., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM:POOL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 26, 2025, to holders of record on March 12, 2025.

POOLCORP is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 445 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kristin S. Byars
985.801.5153
kristin.byars@poolcorp.com

Curtis J. Scheel
985.801.5341
curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more