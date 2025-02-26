Nutanix Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Delivers Outperformance Across All Guided Metrics

Reports 19% YoY ARR Growth and Strong Free Cash Flow

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended January 31, 2025.

“During our second quarter we delivered outperformance across our guided metrics,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “Our results are benefiting from the strength of the Nutanix Cloud Platform, demand from businesses looking for a trusted long-term partner committed to innovation and customer care, and go-to-market leverage from our partnerships and programs.”

“Our second quarter results included 19% year-over-year ARR growth and strong year-to-date free cash flow generation, reflecting our focus on delivering sustainable, profitable growth,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix. “We also recently strengthened our balance sheet and increased our financial flexibility with the issuance of convertible notes at attractive terms and by establishing a new revolving credit facility.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Summary

Q2 FY’25 Q2 FY’24 Y/Y Change Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)¹ $2.06 billion $1.74 billion 19% Average Contract Duration² 3.0 years 2.8 years 0.2 year Revenue $654.7 million $565.2 million 16% GAAP Gross Margin 87.0% 85.6% 140 bps Non-GAAP Gross Margin 88.3% 87.3% 100 bps GAAP Operating Expenses $504.0 million $446.6 million 13% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $417.0 million $369.4 million 13% GAAP Operating Income $65.4 million $37.0 million $28.4 million Non-GAAP Operating Income $161.3 million $123.9 million $37.4 million GAAP Operating Margin 10.0% 6.6% 340 bps Non-GAAP Operating Margin 24.6% 21.9% 270 bps Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $221.7 million $186.4 million $35.3 million Free Cash Flow $187.1 million $162.6 million $24.5 million



Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, to the extent available, are provided in the tables of this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Nutanix Announces Findings of its Seventh Annual Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) Survey and Research Report: Nutanix announced the findings of its seventh annual ECI survey and research report, which measures global enterprise progress with cloud adoption. The study reveals that GenAI is changing organizations’ priorities, with security and privacy being a primary concern.

Nutanix Issues New Convertible Notes: On December 16, 2024, Nutanix issued and sold an $862.5 million aggregate principal amount of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private offering.

Nutanix Establishes New Revolving Credit Facility: On February 12, 2025, Nutanix entered into a credit agreement providing for a senior secured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $500 million.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Revenue $620 - $630 million Non-GAAP Operating Margin 17% to 18% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)³ Approximately 296 million



Fiscal 2025 Outlook

Revenue $2.495 - $2.515 billion Non-GAAP Operating Margin 17.5% to 18.5% Free Cash Flow $650 - $700 million



Supplementary materials to this press release, including our second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings presentation, can be found at https://ir.nutanix.com/financial/quarterly-results.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nutanix executives will discuss the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at this link to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com shortly after the call.

Footnotes

¹Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, for any given period, is defined as the sum of ACV for all subscription contracts in effect as of the end of a specific period. For the purposes of this calculation, we assume that the contract term begins on the date a contract is booked, unless the terms of such contract prevent us from fulfilling our obligations until a later period, and irrespective of the periods in which we would recognize revenue for such contract. Excludes all life-of-device contracts. ACV is defined as the total annualized value of a contract. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract. Excludes amounts related to professional services and hardware.

²Average Contract Duration represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription contracts, as well as our limited number of life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the period.

³Weighted average share count used in computing diluted non-GAAP net income per share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow, Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR), and Average Contract Duration. In computing non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation and the related income tax impact, costs associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax-related impact, and other acquisition-related costs), restructuring charges, litigation settlement accruals and legal fees related to certain litigation matters, the amortization and conversion of the debt discount and issuance costs related to convertible senior notes, interest expense related to convertible senior notes, inducement expense related to the repurchase of convertible senior notes, and other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP operating margin are financial measures which we believe provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Free cash flow is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. ARR is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our subscription business because it takes into account variability in term lengths. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow are not substitutes for gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), operating margin, or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, respectively. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ARR or Average Contract Duration, so we have not reconciled the ARR or Average Contract Duration data included in this press release to any GAAP measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow,” and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. This press release also includes the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as part of our third quarter fiscal 2025 outlook and/or our fiscal 2025 outlook: non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow. We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts, as we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP financial measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business momentum and prospects, including the strength of our platform, demand from businesses looking for a long-term partner committed to innovation and customer care, and go-to-market leverage from our partnerships; our focus on delivering sustainable, profitable growth; our third quarter fiscal 2025 outlook; and our fiscal 2025 outlook.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: the inherent uncertainty or assumptions and estimates underlying our projections and guidance, which are necessarily speculative in nature; any failure to successfully implement or realize the full benefits of, or unexpected difficulties or delays in successfully implementing or realizing the full benefits of, our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, objectives, momentum, prospects and outlook; our ability to achieve, sustain and/or manage future growth effectively; the rapid evolution of the markets in which we compete, including the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; failure to timely and successfully meet our customer needs; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new solutions, products, services, product features or technology; macroeconomic or geopolitical uncertainty; our ability to attract, recruit, train, retain, and, where applicable, ramp to full productivity, qualified employees and key personnel; factors that could result in the significant fluctuation of our future quarterly operating results (including anticipated changes to our revenue and product mix, the timing and magnitude of orders, shipments and acceptance of our solutions in any given quarter, our ability to attract new and retain existing end-customers, changes in the pricing and availability of certain components of our solutions, and fluctuations in demand and competitive pricing pressures for our solutions); our ability to form new or maintain and strengthen existing strategic alliances and partnerships, as well as our ability to manage any changes thereto; our ability to make share repurchases; and other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 19, 2024 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.nutanix.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2025 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix.

NUTANIX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) As of July 31,

2024 January 31,

2025 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 655,270 $ 1,072,161 Short-term investments 339,072 670,686 Accounts receivable, net 229,796 327,294 Deferred commissions—current 159,849 153,330 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 97,307 111,923 Total current assets 1,481,294 2,335,394 Property and equipment, net 136,180 138,753 Operating lease right-of-use assets 109,133 112,051 Deferred commissions—non-current 198,962 184,904 Intangible assets, net 5,153 3,443 Goodwill 185,235 185,235 Other assets—non-current 27,961 29,210 Total assets $ 2,143,918 $ 2,988,990 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 45,066 $ 45,903 Accrued compensation and benefits 195,602 203,040 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,967 22,428 Deferred revenue—current 954,543 1,024,364 Operating lease liabilities—current 24,163 21,819 Total current liabilities 1,244,341 1,317,554 Deferred revenue—non-current 918,163 995,173 Operating lease liabilities—non-current 90,359 93,828 Convertible senior notes, net 570,073 1,341,388 Other liabilities—non-current 49,130 48,721 Total liabilities 2,872,066 3,796,664 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 4,118,898 4,120,529 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 146 404 Accumulated deficit (4,847,199 ) (4,928,614 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (728,148 ) (807,674 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 2,143,918 $ 2,988,990





NUTANIX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue: Product $ 299,660 $ 354,187 $ 546,582 $ 656,106 Support, entitlements and other services 265,573 300,534 529,705 589,571 Total revenue 565,233 654,721 1,076,287 1,245,677 Cost of revenue: Product (1)(2) 9,402 8,823 19,636 17,193 Support, entitlements and other services (1) 72,154 76,465 143,879 150,765 Total cost of revenue 81,556 85,288 163,515 167,958 Gross profit 483,677 569,433 912,772 1,077,719 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1)(2) 236,702 261,382 472,025 514,783 Research and development (1) 160,401 182,785 312,376 356,744 General and administrative (1) 49,529 59,828 97,032 113,504 Total operating expenses 446,632 503,995 881,433 985,031 Income from operations 37,045 65,438 31,339 92,688 Other income (expense), net 2,096 (355 ) (3,179 ) 9,218 Income before provision for income taxes 39,141 65,083 28,160 101,906 Provision for income taxes 6,346 8,656 11,218 15,553 Net income $ 32,795 $ 56,427 $ 16,942 $ 86,353 Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic $ 0.13 $ 0.21 $ 0.07 $ 0.32 Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.19 $ 0.09 $ 0.30 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic 243,853 267,138 242,667 266,842 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted 298,540 293,351 294,851 291,086

____________________________

(1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:



Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 (in thousands)

Product cost of revenue $ 1,697 $ 812 $ 3,625 $ 2,024 Support, entitlements and other services cost of revenue 7,183 7,325 14,299 14,145 Sales and marketing 20,738 21,397 42,209 42,045 Research and development 40,541 46,765 78,945 90,327 General and administrative 15,810 17,129 30,889 33,636 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 85,969 $ 93,428 $ 169,967 $ 182,177

____________________________

(2) Includes the following amortization of intangible assets:



Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 (in thousands)

Product cost of revenue $ 749 $ 767 $ 1,860 $ 1,534 Sales and marketing 82 88 119 176 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 831 $ 855 $ 1,979 $ 1,710





NUTANIX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

January 31, 2024 2025 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 16,942 $ 86,353 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,389 36,427 Stock-based compensation 169,967 182,177 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 22,300 1,185 Inducement expense from partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes — 11,347 Operating lease cost, net of accretion 16,046 13,962 Non-cash interest expense 10,064 — Other (8,859 ) (2,130 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (19,662 ) (72,745 ) Deferred commissions 4,830 20,577 Prepaid expenses and other assets 40,575 (5,833 ) Accounts payable 8,695 (334 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 34,158 7,792 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (86,009 ) (1,680 ) Operating leases, net (14,884 ) (15,754 ) Deferred revenue 101,329 122,077 Net cash provided by operating activities 331,881 383,421 Cash flows from investing activities: Maturities of investments 429,219 162,139 Purchases of investments (455,254 ) (493,156 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4,500 ) — Purchases of property and equipment (36,784 ) (44,438 ) Net cash used in investing activities (67,319 ) (375,455 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans 15,153 29,300 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (53,180 ) (148,194 ) Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs — 848,010 Payment of third-party debt issuance costs — (2,771 ) Partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes — (95,453 ) Repurchases of common stock (59,192 ) (220,100 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (1,758 ) (1,945 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (98,977 ) 408,847 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 165,585 $ 416,813 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period 515,771 655,662 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 681,356 $ 1,072,475 Restricted cash(1) 2,110 314 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 679,246 $ 1,072,161 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 14,168 $ 19,283 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing information: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities $ 1,648 $ 1,601 Unpaid taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards included in accrued expenses and other liabilities $ — $ 11,460

____________________________

(1) Included within other assets—non-current in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Reconciliation of Revenue to Billings (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 (in thousands) Total revenue $ 565,233 $ 654,721 $ 1,076,287 $ 1,245,677 Change in deferred revenue 51,250 121,637 101,329 122,077 Total billings $ 616,483 $ 776,358 $ 1,177,616 $ 1,367,754







Disaggregation of Revenue and Billings (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 (in thousands) Disaggregation of revenue: Subscription revenue $ 531,983 $ 624,418 $ 1,011,461 $ 1,185,114 Professional services revenue 25,008 28,030 47,843 55,315 Other non-subscription product revenue 8,242 2,273 16,983 5,248 Total revenue $ 565,233 $ 654,721 $ 1,076,287 $ 1,245,677 Disaggregation of billings: Subscription billings $ 572,759 $ 733,737 $ 1,101,673 $ 1,298,029 Professional services billings 35,482 40,348 58,960 64,477 Other non-subscription product billings 8,242 2,273 16,983 5,248 Total billings $ 616,483 $ 776,358 $ 1,177,616 $ 1,367,754



Subscription revenue — Subscription revenue includes any performance obligation which has a defined term, and is generated from the sales of software entitlement and support subscriptions, subscription software licenses and cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS, offerings.

Ratable — We recognize revenue from software entitlement and support subscriptions and SaaS offerings ratably over the contractual service period, the substantial majority of which relate to software entitlement and support subscriptions.

Upfront — Revenue from our subscription software licenses is generally recognized upfront upon transfer of control to the customer, which happens when we make the software available to the customer.

Professional services revenue — We also sell professional services with our products. We recognize revenue related to professional services as they are performed.

Other non-subscription product revenue — Other non-subscription product revenue includes approximately $7.0 million and $15.2 million of non-portable software revenue for the three and six months ended January 31, 2024, respectively, $0.5 million and $2.3 million of non-portable software revenue for the three and six months ended January 31, 2025, respectively, $1.2 million and $1.8 million of hardware revenue for the three and six months ended January 31, 2024, respectively, and $1.8 million and $2.9 million of hardware revenue for the three and six months ended January 31, 2025, respectively.

Non-portable software revenue — Non-portable software revenue includes sales of our platform when delivered on a configured-to-order appliance by us or one of our OEM partners. The software licenses associated with these sales are typically non-portable and can be used over the life of the appliance on which the software is delivered. Revenue from our non-portable software products is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.

Hardware revenue — In the infrequent transactions where the hardware appliance is purchased directly from Nutanix, we consider ourselves to be the principal in the transaction and we record revenue and costs of goods sold on a gross basis. We consider the amount allocated to hardware revenue to be equivalent to the cost of the hardware procured. Hardware revenue is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.

Annual Recurring Revenue (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

January 31,

Six Months Ended

January 31,

2024

2025

2024

2025

(in thousands)

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $ 1,737,364 $ 2,059,506 $ 1,737,364 $ 2,059,506





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures (Unaudited) GAAP

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Three Months Ended January 31, 2025

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

Three Months Ended January 31, 2025

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 569,433 $ 8,137 $ 767 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 578,337 Gross margin 87.0 % 1.2 % 0.1 % — — — — — 88.3 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 261,382 (21,397 ) (88 ) — — — — — 239,897 Research and development 182,785 (46,765 ) — — — — — — 136,020 General and administrative 59,828 (17,129 ) — (1,568 ) — — — — 41,131 Total operating expenses 503,995 (85,291 ) (88 ) (1,568 ) — — — — 417,048 Income from operations 65,438 93,428 855 1,568 — — — — 161,289 Operating margin 10.0 % 14.3 % 0.1 % 0.2 % — — — — 24.6 % Net income $ 56,427 $ 93,428 $ 855 $ 1,568 $ (20 ) $ 1,674 $ 11,347 $ (151 ) $ 165,128 Weighted shares outstanding, basic 267,138 267,138 Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (8) 293,351 293,351 Net income per share, basic $ 0.21 $ 0.35 $ - $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ - $ 0.62 Net income per share, diluted (9) $ 0.19 $ 0.56

____________________________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense

(2) Amortization of intangible assets

(3) Legal fees

(4) Other

(5) Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes

(6) Inducement expense related to partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes

(7) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense

(8) Includes 26,214 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans

(9) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $691 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes





GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Six Months Ended January 31, 2025 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) Six Months Ended January 31, 2025 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

Gross profit $ 1,077,719 $ 16,169 $ 1,534 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,095,422 Gross margin 86.5 % 1.3 % 0.1 % — — — — — 87.9 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 514,783 (42,045 ) (176 ) — — — — — 472,562 Research and development 356,744 (90,327 ) — — — — — — 266,417 General and administrative 113,504 (33,636 ) — (2,935 ) — — — — 76,933 Total operating expenses 985,031 (166,008 ) (176 ) (2,935 ) — — — — 815,912 Income from operations 92,688 182,177 1,710 2,935 — — — — 279,510 Operating margin 7.4 % 14.7 % 0.1 % 0.2 % — — — — 22.4 % Net income $ 86,353 $ 182,177 $ 1,710 $ 2,935 $ (130 ) $ 11,347 $ 2,419 $ 90 $ 286,901 Weighted shares outstanding, basic 266,842 266,842 Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (8) 291,086 291,086 Net income per share, basic $ 0.32 $ 0.69 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ - $ 1.08 Net income per share, diluted (9) $ 0.30 $ 0.99

____________________________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense

(2) Amortization of intangible assets

(3) Legal fees

(4) Other

(5) Inducement expense related to partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes

(6) Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes

(7) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense

(8) Includes 24,243 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans

(9) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $975 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes



GAAP

Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

Gross profit $ 483,677 $ 8,880 $ 749 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 493,306 Gross margin 85.6 % 1.6 % 0.1 % — — — — 87.3 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 236,702 (20,738 ) (82 ) 194 — — — 216,076 Research and development 160,401 (40,541 ) — — — — — 119,860 General and administrative 49,529 (15,810 ) — — (227 ) — — 33,492 Total operating expenses 446,632 (77,089 ) (82 ) 194 (227 ) — — 369,428 Income from operations 37,045 85,969 831 (194 ) 227 — — 123,878 Operating margin 6.6 % 15.2 % 0.1 % — — — — 21.9 % Net income $ 32,795 $ 85,969 $ 831 $ (194 ) $ 117 $ 16,651 $ 177 $ 136,346 Weighted shares outstanding, basic 243,853 243,853 Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (7) 298,540 298,540 Net income per share, basic $ 0.13 $ 0.36 $ - $ - $ - $ 0.07 $ - $ 0.56 Net income per share, diluted (8) $ 0.12 $ 0.46

____________________________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense

(2) Amortization of intangible assets

(3) Restructuring charges (reversals)

(4) Other

(5) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes

(6) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense

(7) Includes 54,687 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans

(8) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $4,271 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes

GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Six Months Ended January 31, 2024 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Six Months Ended January 31, 2024 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 912,772 $ 17,924 $ 1,860 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 932,556 Gross margin 84.8 % 1.6 % 0.2 % — — — — 86.6 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 472,025 (42,209 ) (119 ) 194 — — — 429,891 Research and development 312,376 (78,945 ) — — — — — 233,431 General and administrative 97,032 (30,889 ) — — (273 ) — — 65,870 Total operating expenses 881,433 (152,043 ) (119 ) 194 (273 ) — — 729,192 Income from operations 31,339 169,967 1,979 (194 ) 273 — — 203,364 Operating margin 2.9 % 15.8 % 0.2 % — — — — 18.9 % Net income $ 16,942 $ 169,967 $ 1,979 $ (194 ) $ 1,083 $ 32,998 $ 451 $ 223,226 Weighted shares outstanding, basic 242,667 242,667 Weighted shares outstanding, diluted(7) 294,851 294,851 Net income per share, basic $ 0.07 $ 0.70 $ 0.01 $ - $ - $ 0.14 $ - $ 0.92 Net income per share, diluted(8) $ 0.09 $ 0.76

____________________________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense

(2) Amortization of intangible assets

(3) Restructuring charges (reversals)

(4) Other

(5) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes

(6) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense

(7) Includes 52,184 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans

(8) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $8,451 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

January 31, Six Months Ended

January 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 186,408 $ 221,670 $ 331,881 $ 383,421 Purchases of property and equipment (23,764 ) (34,607 ) (36,784 ) (44,438 ) Free cash flow $ 162,644 $ 187,063 $ 295,097 $ 338,983

