Nutanix Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Delivers Outperformance Across All Guided Metrics

Reports 19% YoY ARR Growth and Strong Free Cash Flow

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended January 31, 2025.

“During our second quarter we delivered outperformance across our guided metrics,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “Our results are benefiting from the strength of the Nutanix Cloud Platform, demand from businesses looking for a trusted long-term partner committed to innovation and customer care, and go-to-market leverage from our partnerships and programs.”

“Our second quarter results included 19% year-over-year ARR growth and strong year-to-date free cash flow generation, reflecting our focus on delivering sustainable, profitable growth,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix. “We also recently strengthened our balance sheet and increased our financial flexibility with the issuance of convertible notes at attractive terms and by establishing a new revolving credit facility.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Summary

  Q2 FY’25 Q2 FY’24 Y/Y Change
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)¹ $2.06 billion $1.74 billion 19%
Average Contract Duration² 3.0 years 2.8 years 0.2 year
Revenue $654.7 million $565.2 million 16%
GAAP Gross Margin 87.0% 85.6% 140 bps
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 88.3% 87.3% 100 bps
GAAP Operating Expenses $504.0 million $446.6 million 13%
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $417.0 million $369.4 million 13%
GAAP Operating Income $65.4 million $37.0 million $28.4 million
Non-GAAP Operating Income $161.3 million $123.9 million $37.4 million
GAAP Operating Margin 10.0% 6.6% 340 bps
Non-GAAP Operating Margin 24.6% 21.9% 270 bps
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $221.7 million $186.4 million $35.3 million
Free Cash Flow $187.1 million $162.6 million $24.5 million


Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, to the extent available, are provided in the tables of this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Outlook

   
Revenue $620 - $630 million
Non-GAAP Operating Margin 17% to 18%
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)³ Approximately 296 million


Fiscal 2025 Outlook

   
Revenue $2.495 - $2.515 billion
Non-GAAP Operating Margin 17.5% to 18.5%
Free Cash Flow $650 - $700 million


Supplementary materials to this press release, including our second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings presentation, can be found at https://ir.nutanix.com/financial/quarterly-results.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nutanix executives will discuss the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at this link to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com shortly after the call.

Footnotes

¹Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, for any given period, is defined as the sum of ACV for all subscription contracts in effect as of the end of a specific period. For the purposes of this calculation, we assume that the contract term begins on the date a contract is booked, unless the terms of such contract prevent us from fulfilling our obligations until a later period, and irrespective of the periods in which we would recognize revenue for such contract. Excludes all life-of-device contracts. ACV is defined as the total annualized value of a contract. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract. Excludes amounts related to professional services and hardware.

²Average Contract Duration represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription contracts, as well as our limited number of life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the period.

³Weighted average share count used in computing diluted non-GAAP net income per share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow, Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR), and Average Contract Duration. In computing non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation and the related income tax impact, costs associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax-related impact, and other acquisition-related costs), restructuring charges, litigation settlement accruals and legal fees related to certain litigation matters, the amortization and conversion of the debt discount and issuance costs related to convertible senior notes, interest expense related to convertible senior notes, inducement expense related to the repurchase of convertible senior notes, and other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP operating margin are financial measures which we believe provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Free cash flow is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. ARR is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our subscription business because it takes into account variability in term lengths. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow are not substitutes for gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), operating margin, or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, respectively. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ARR or Average Contract Duration, so we have not reconciled the ARR or Average Contract Duration data included in this press release to any GAAP measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow,” and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. This press release also includes the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as part of our third quarter fiscal 2025 outlook and/or our fiscal 2025 outlook: non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow. We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts, as we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP financial measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business momentum and prospects, including the strength of our platform, demand from businesses looking for a long-term partner committed to innovation and customer care, and go-to-market leverage from our partnerships; our focus on delivering sustainable, profitable growth; our third quarter fiscal 2025 outlook; and our fiscal 2025 outlook.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: the inherent uncertainty or assumptions and estimates underlying our projections and guidance, which are necessarily speculative in nature; any failure to successfully implement or realize the full benefits of, or unexpected difficulties or delays in successfully implementing or realizing the full benefits of, our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, objectives, momentum, prospects and outlook; our ability to achieve, sustain and/or manage future growth effectively; the rapid evolution of the markets in which we compete, including the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; failure to timely and successfully meet our customer needs; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new solutions, products, services, product features or technology; macroeconomic or geopolitical uncertainty; our ability to attract, recruit, train, retain, and, where applicable, ramp to full productivity, qualified employees and key personnel; factors that could result in the significant fluctuation of our future quarterly operating results (including anticipated changes to our revenue and product mix, the timing and magnitude of orders, shipments and acceptance of our solutions in any given quarter, our ability to attract new and retain existing end-customers, changes in the pricing and availability of certain components of our solutions, and fluctuations in demand and competitive pricing pressures for our solutions); our ability to form new or maintain and strengthen existing strategic alliances and partnerships, as well as our ability to manage any changes thereto; our ability to make share repurchases; and other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 19, 2024 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.nutanix.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2025 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix.

Investor Contact:
Richard Valera
ir@nutanix.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Massaro
pr@nutanix.com

 
NUTANIX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
 
    As of
    July 31,
2024 		  January 31,
2025
    (in thousands)
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 655,270     $ 1,072,161  
Short-term investments     339,072       670,686  
Accounts receivable, net     229,796       327,294  
Deferred commissions—current     159,849       153,330  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     97,307       111,923  
Total current assets     1,481,294       2,335,394  
Property and equipment, net     136,180       138,753  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     109,133       112,051  
Deferred commissions—non-current     198,962       184,904  
Intangible assets, net     5,153       3,443  
Goodwill     185,235       185,235  
Other assets—non-current     27,961       29,210  
Total assets   $ 2,143,918     $ 2,988,990  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 45,066     $ 45,903  
Accrued compensation and benefits     195,602       203,040  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     24,967       22,428  
Deferred revenue—current     954,543       1,024,364  
Operating lease liabilities—current     24,163       21,819  
Total current liabilities     1,244,341       1,317,554  
Deferred revenue—non-current     918,163       995,173  
Operating lease liabilities—non-current     90,359       93,828  
Convertible senior notes, net     570,073       1,341,388  
Other liabilities—non-current     49,130       48,721  
Total liabilities     2,872,066       3,796,664  
Stockholders’ deficit:            
Common stock     7       7  
Additional paid-in capital     4,118,898       4,120,529  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     146       404  
Accumulated deficit     (4,847,199 )     (4,928,614 )
Total stockholders’ deficit     (728,148 )     (807,674 )
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit   $ 2,143,918     $ 2,988,990  


NUTANIX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
January 31, 		  Six Months Ended
January 31,
    2024   2025   2024   2025
    (in thousands, except per share data)
Revenue:                        
Product   $ 299,660     $ 354,187     $ 546,582     $ 656,106  
Support, entitlements and other services     265,573       300,534       529,705       589,571  
Total revenue     565,233       654,721       1,076,287       1,245,677  
Cost of revenue:                        
Product (1)(2)     9,402       8,823       19,636       17,193  
Support, entitlements and other services (1)     72,154       76,465       143,879       150,765  
Total cost of revenue     81,556       85,288       163,515       167,958  
Gross profit     483,677       569,433       912,772       1,077,719  
Operating expenses:                        
Sales and marketing (1)(2)     236,702       261,382       472,025       514,783  
Research and development (1)     160,401       182,785       312,376       356,744  
General and administrative (1)     49,529       59,828       97,032       113,504  
Total operating expenses     446,632       503,995       881,433       985,031  
Income from operations     37,045       65,438       31,339       92,688  
Other income (expense), net     2,096       (355 )     (3,179 )     9,218  
Income before provision for income taxes     39,141       65,083       28,160       101,906  
Provision for income taxes     6,346       8,656       11,218       15,553  
Net income   $ 32,795     $ 56,427     $ 16,942     $ 86,353  
Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic   $ 0.13     $ 0.21     $ 0.07     $ 0.32  
Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted   $ 0.12     $ 0.19     $ 0.09     $ 0.30  
Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic     243,853       267,138       242,667       266,842  
Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted     298,540       293,351       294,851       291,086  

____________________________
(1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:

    Three Months Ended
January 31, 		  Six Months Ended
January 31,
    2024   2025   2024   2025
    (in thousands)
Product cost of revenue   $ 1,697     $ 812     $ 3,625     $ 2,024  
Support, entitlements and other services cost of revenue     7,183       7,325       14,299       14,145  
Sales and marketing     20,738       21,397       42,209       42,045  
Research and development     40,541       46,765       78,945       90,327  
General and administrative     15,810       17,129       30,889       33,636  
Total stock-based compensation expense   $ 85,969     $ 93,428     $ 169,967     $ 182,177  

____________________________
(2) Includes the following amortization of intangible assets:

    Three Months Ended
January 31, 		  Six Months Ended
January 31,
    2024   2025   2024   2025
    (in thousands)
Product cost of revenue   $ 749     $ 767     $ 1,860     $ 1,534  
Sales and marketing     82       88       119       176  
Total amortization of intangible assets   $ 831     $ 855     $ 1,979     $ 1,710  


NUTANIX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
    Six Months Ended
January 31,
    2024   2025
    (in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $ 16,942     $ 86,353  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     36,389       36,427  
Stock-based compensation     169,967       182,177  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs     22,300       1,185  
Inducement expense from partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes           11,347  
Operating lease cost, net of accretion     16,046       13,962  
Non-cash interest expense     10,064        
Other     (8,859 )     (2,130 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable, net     (19,662 )     (72,745 )
Deferred commissions     4,830       20,577  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     40,575       (5,833 )
Accounts payable     8,695       (334 )
Accrued compensation and benefits     34,158       7,792  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     (86,009 )     (1,680 )
Operating leases, net     (14,884 )     (15,754 )
Deferred revenue     101,329       122,077  
    Net cash provided by operating activities     331,881       383,421  
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Maturities of investments     429,219       162,139  
Purchases of investments     (455,254 )     (493,156 )
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired     (4,500 )      
Purchases of property and equipment     (36,784 )     (44,438 )
    Net cash used in investing activities     (67,319 )     (375,455 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans     15,153       29,300  
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards     (53,180 )     (148,194 )
Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs           848,010  
Payment of third-party debt issuance costs           (2,771 )
Partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes           (95,453 )
Repurchases of common stock     (59,192 )     (220,100 )
Payment of finance lease obligations     (1,758 )     (1,945 )
    Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (98,977 )     408,847  
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   $ 165,585     $ 416,813  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period     515,771       655,662  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period   $ 681,356     $ 1,072,475  
Restricted cash(1)     2,110       314  
Cash and cash equivalents—end of period   $ 679,246     $ 1,072,161  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:            
Cash paid for income taxes   $ 14,168     $ 19,283  
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing information:            
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities   $ 1,648     $ 1,601  
Unpaid taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards included in accrued expenses and other liabilities   $     $ 11,460  

____________________________
(1) Included within other assets—non-current in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Reconciliation of Revenue to Billings
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
January 31, 		  Six Months Ended
January 31,
    2024   2025   2024   2025
    (in thousands)
Total revenue   $ 565,233     $ 654,721     $ 1,076,287     $ 1,245,677  
Change in deferred revenue     51,250       121,637       101,329       122,077  
Total billings   $ 616,483     $ 776,358     $ 1,177,616     $ 1,367,754  



Disaggregation of Revenue and Billings
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
January 31, 		  Six Months Ended
January 31,
    2024   2025   2024   2025
    (in thousands)
Disaggregation of revenue:                        
Subscription revenue   $ 531,983     $ 624,418     $ 1,011,461     $ 1,185,114  
Professional services revenue     25,008       28,030       47,843       55,315  
Other non-subscription product revenue     8,242       2,273       16,983       5,248  
Total revenue   $ 565,233     $ 654,721     $ 1,076,287     $ 1,245,677  
Disaggregation of billings:                        
Subscription billings   $ 572,759     $ 733,737     $ 1,101,673     $ 1,298,029  
Professional services billings     35,482       40,348       58,960       64,477  
Other non-subscription product billings     8,242       2,273       16,983       5,248  
Total billings   $ 616,483     $ 776,358     $ 1,177,616     $ 1,367,754  


Subscription revenue — Subscription revenue includes any performance obligation which has a defined term, and is generated from the sales of software entitlement and support subscriptions, subscription software licenses and cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS, offerings.

  • Ratable — We recognize revenue from software entitlement and support subscriptions and SaaS offerings ratably over the contractual service period, the substantial majority of which relate to software entitlement and support subscriptions.
  • Upfront — Revenue from our subscription software licenses is generally recognized upfront upon transfer of control to the customer, which happens when we make the software available to the customer.

Professional services revenue — We also sell professional services with our products. We recognize revenue related to professional services as they are performed.

Other non-subscription product revenue — Other non-subscription product revenue includes approximately $7.0 million and $15.2 million of non-portable software revenue for the three and six months ended January 31, 2024, respectively, $0.5 million and $2.3 million of non-portable software revenue for the three and six months ended January 31, 2025, respectively, $1.2 million and $1.8 million of hardware revenue for the three and six months ended January 31, 2024, respectively, and $1.8 million and $2.9 million of hardware revenue for the three and six months ended January 31, 2025, respectively.

  • Non-portable software revenue — Non-portable software revenue includes sales of our platform when delivered on a configured-to-order appliance by us or one of our OEM partners. The software licenses associated with these sales are typically non-portable and can be used over the life of the appliance on which the software is delivered. Revenue from our non-portable software products is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.
  • Hardware revenue — In the infrequent transactions where the hardware appliance is purchased directly from Nutanix, we consider ourselves to be the principal in the transaction and we record revenue and costs of goods sold on a gross basis. We consider the amount allocated to hardware revenue to be equivalent to the cost of the hardware procured. Hardware revenue is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.
Annual Recurring Revenue
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
January 31,
 		  Six Months Ended
January 31,
    2024
 		  2025
 		  2024
 		  2025
    (in thousands)
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)   $ 1,737,364     $ 2,059,506     $ 1,737,364     $ 2,059,506  


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures
(Unaudited)
 
    GAAP
   Non-GAAP Adjustments
   Non-GAAP
    Three Months Ended January 31, 2025
   (1)
   (2)
   (3)
   (4)
   (5)
   (6)
   (7)
   Three Months Ended January 31, 2025
    (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Gross profit   $ 569,433     $ 8,137     $ 767     $     $     $     $     $     $ 578,337  
Gross margin     87.0 %     1.2 %     0.1 %                                   88.3 %
Operating expenses:                                                      
Sales and marketing     261,382       (21,397 )     (88 )                                   239,897  
Research and development     182,785       (46,765 )                                         136,020  
General and administrative     59,828       (17,129 )           (1,568 )                             41,131  
Total operating expenses     503,995       (85,291 )     (88 )     (1,568 )                             417,048  
Income from operations     65,438       93,428       855       1,568                               161,289  
Operating margin     10.0 %     14.3 %     0.1 %     0.2 %                             24.6 %
Net income   $ 56,427     $ 93,428     $ 855     $ 1,568     $ (20 )   $ 1,674     $ 11,347     $ (151 )   $ 165,128  
Weighted shares outstanding, basic     267,138                                                 267,138  
Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (8)     293,351                                                 293,351  
Net income per share, basic   $ 0.21     $ 0.35     $ -     $ 0.01     $ -     $ 0.01     $ 0.04     $ -     $ 0.62  
Net income per share, diluted (9)   $ 0.19                                               $ 0.56  

____________________________
(1) Stock-based compensation expense
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
(3) Legal fees
(4) Other
(5) Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes
(6) Inducement expense related to partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes
(7) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense
(8) Includes 26,214 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans
(9) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $691 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes

    GAAP   Non-GAAP Adjustments   Non-GAAP
    Six Months Ended January 31, 2025   (1)   (2)   (3)   (4)   (5)   (6)   (7)   Six Months Ended January 31, 2025
    (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Gross profit   $ 1,077,719     $ 16,169     $ 1,534     $     $     $     $     $     $ 1,095,422  
Gross margin     86.5 %     1.3 %     0.1 %                                   87.9 %
Operating expenses:                                                      
Sales and marketing     514,783       (42,045 )     (176 )                                   472,562  
Research and development     356,744       (90,327 )                                         266,417  
General and administrative     113,504       (33,636 )           (2,935 )                             76,933  
Total operating expenses     985,031       (166,008 )     (176 )     (2,935 )                             815,912  
Income from operations     92,688       182,177       1,710       2,935                               279,510  
Operating margin     7.4 %     14.7 %     0.1 %     0.2 %                             22.4 %
Net income   $ 86,353     $ 182,177     $ 1,710     $ 2,935     $ (130 )   $ 11,347     $ 2,419     $ 90     $ 286,901  
Weighted shares outstanding, basic     266,842                                                 266,842  
Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (8)     291,086                                                 291,086  
Net income per share, basic   $ 0.32     $ 0.69     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ -     $ 0.04     $ 0.01     $ -     $ 1.08  
Net income per share, diluted (9)   $ 0.30                                               $ 0.99  

____________________________
(1) Stock-based compensation expense
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
(3) Legal fees
(4) Other
(5) Inducement expense related to partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes
(6) Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes
(7) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense
(8) Includes 24,243 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans
(9) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $975 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes

    GAAP
 		  Non-GAAP Adjustments   Non-GAAP
    Three Months Ended January 31, 2024   (1)   (2)   (3)   (4)   (5)   (6)   Three Months Ended January 31, 2024
    (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Gross profit   $ 483,677     $ 8,880     $ 749     $     $     $     $     $ 493,306  
Gross margin     85.6 %     1.6 %     0.1 %                             87.3 %
Operating expenses:                                                
Sales and marketing     236,702       (20,738 )     (82 )     194                         216,076  
Research and development     160,401       (40,541 )                                   119,860  
General and administrative     49,529       (15,810 )                 (227 )                 33,492  
Total operating expenses     446,632       (77,089 )     (82 )     194       (227 )                 369,428  
Income from operations     37,045       85,969       831       (194 )     227                   123,878  
Operating margin     6.6 %     15.2 %     0.1 %                             21.9 %
Net income   $ 32,795     $ 85,969     $ 831     $ (194 )   $ 117     $ 16,651     $ 177     $ 136,346  
Weighted shares outstanding, basic     243,853                                           243,853  
Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (7)     298,540                                           298,540  
Net income per share, basic   $ 0.13     $ 0.36     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 0.07     $ -     $ 0.56  
Net income per share, diluted (8)   $ 0.12                                         $ 0.46  

____________________________
(1) Stock-based compensation expense
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
(3) Restructuring charges (reversals)
(4) Other
(5) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes
(6) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense
(7) Includes 54,687 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans
(8) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $4,271 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes

    GAAP   Non-GAAP Adjustments   Non-GAAP
    Six Months Ended January 31, 2024   (1)   (2)   (3)   (4)   (5)   (6)   Six Months Ended January 31, 2024
    (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Gross profit   $ 912,772     $ 17,924     $ 1,860     $     $     $     $     $ 932,556  
Gross margin     84.8 %     1.6 %     0.2 %                             86.6 %
Operating expenses:                                                
Sales and marketing     472,025       (42,209 )     (119 )     194                         429,891  
Research and development     312,376       (78,945 )                                   233,431  
General and administrative     97,032       (30,889 )                 (273 )                 65,870  
Total operating expenses     881,433       (152,043 )     (119 )     194       (273 )                 729,192  
Income from operations     31,339       169,967       1,979       (194 )     273                   203,364  
Operating margin     2.9 %     15.8 %     0.2 %                             18.9 %
Net income   $ 16,942     $ 169,967     $ 1,979     $ (194 )   $ 1,083     $ 32,998     $ 451     $ 223,226  
Weighted shares outstanding, basic     242,667                                           242,667  
Weighted shares outstanding, diluted(7)     294,851                                           294,851  
Net income per share, basic   $ 0.07     $ 0.70     $ 0.01     $ -     $ -     $ 0.14     $ -     $ 0.92  
Net income per share, diluted(8)   $ 0.09                                         $ 0.76  

____________________________
(1) Stock-based compensation expense
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
(3) Restructuring charges (reversals)
(4) Other
(5) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes
(6) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense
(7) Includes 52,184 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans
(8) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $8,451 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
January 31, 		  Six Months Ended
January 31,
    2024   2025   2024   2025
    (in thousands)  
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 186,408     $ 221,670     $ 331,881     $ 383,421  
Purchases of property and equipment     (23,764 )     (34,607 )     (36,784 )     (44,438 )
Free cash flow   $ 162,644     $ 187,063     $ 295,097     $ 338,983  

