Breaking Barriers in Business: Nicole Crocker Joins Julie Seal-Gaustad on Business Breakthroughs

New on Business Breakthroughs! Julie Seal-Gaustad talks with Nicole Crocker about scaling, leadership & marketing strategies for small businesses.

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest episode of Business Breakthroughs, hosted by Julie Seal-Gaustad, features an inspiring conversation with Nicole Crocker, founder and CEO of Small Business Marketing Solutions (SBMS Media). Together, Julie and Nicole explore the realities of entrepreneurship, the challenges of scaling a business, and the lessons learned along the way.As a business coach, two-time entrepreneur, and founder of JSG Action Coach, Julie brings her deep expertise in business strategy and leadership to the conversation, asking the hard-hitting questions that uncover Nicole’s journey from integrator to visionary leader. With over two decades in marketing and business development, Nicole shares how she and her husband built a business they purchased —growing it from $200,000 to $10 million—and how she used that experience to launch SBMS Media, a marketing agency dedicated to helping small businesses succeed.Julie and Nicole discuss the pivotal moments that shaped Nicole’s entrepreneurial path, including the realization that small businesses needed more accessible, results-driven marketing support. “I remember struggling to find a marketing agency that provided real, actionable solutions without charging exorbitant fees,” Nicole shares. “That’s when I decided—when we reach our goals, I would help others do the same.”Now, through SBMS Media, Nicole helps contractors, home service providers, and professional service businesses develop strategic marketing plans that drive real growth. Julie and Nicole dive into the strategies behind hiring, leadership, and marketing execution, offering practical advice for business owners at any stage of growth.There are 5 Key Takeaways from the Episode:1. Entrepreneurial Growth – Nicole’s journey scaling a business from $200K to $10M and the lessons she learned.2. Leadership & Team Building – Julie and Nicole discuss the keys to leading and empowering a successful team.3. Hiring and Delegation – Practical insights on building a team to support long-term business growth.4. Breaking Through Challenges – Personal stories of overcoming setbacks, making tough decisions, and staying resilient.5. Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses – Julie and Nicole break down the marketing must-haves for sustainable business success.This episode is a must-listen for entrepreneurs looking for motivation, expert business coaching, and actionable marketing insights. Julie and Nicole’s conversation is packed with real-world advice to help business owners scale with confidence.Listen NowThe episode featuring Nicole Crocker is now available on Business Breakthroughs, streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts and published on Youtube Learn more about Nicole Crocker and SBMS Media at smallbusinessmarketingsolutions.com. Follow SBMS Media on social media for the latest marketing insights and updates.For podcast inquiries, sponsorships, or to learn about business coaching services with Julie Seal-Gaustad, contact JSG Action Coach

