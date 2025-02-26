Kuehn Law Encourages GB, IVAC, and PLYA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. The investigation concerns whether the Boards 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB) click to participate



Global Blue Group has agreed to merge with Shift4. Under the proposed transaction Global shareholders will receive $7.50 in cash per share.

Intevac has agreed to merge with Seagate Technology. Under the agreement, shareholders of Intevac are set to receive $4.00 per share in cash.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (Nasdaq: PLYA) click to participate



Playa Hotels has agreed to be acquired by Hyatt Hotels. Under the terms of the agreement, Playa shareholders will receive $13.50 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.