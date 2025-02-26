Axis Research & Technologies Expands into Houston with New State-of-the-Art Bioskills Facility in Shenandoah, Texas

Axis Research & Technologies boasts state-of-the art bioskills labs Axis Research & Technologies bioskills lab facilities are conveniently located across the United States

SHENANDOAH , TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axis Research & Technologies , a leading provider of cutting-edge bioskills training, medical research, and healthcare innovation solutions, is expanding its national footprint with the launch of its newest facility in Houston, Texas. The 10,800 sq. ft. state-of-the-art bioskills lab is strategically located at 19241 David Memorial Drive, Suite 190, Shenandoah, TX 77385, adjacent to The Woodlands, a hub for healthcare and medical innovation.Houston is a global leader in healthcare and medical advancements, home to the Texas Medical Center (TMC)—the world’s largest medical complex. With 21 hospitals, four universities, three medical schools, and a robust network of research institutions, TMC facilitates over 10 million patient visits and 200,000 surgeries annually. The region’s TMC Innovation initiative fosters the development of breakthrough medical devices and accelerates the growth of healthcare startups, making Houston a hub for pioneering medical technologies.“We are thrilled to expand into the Houston market,” said Jill Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer of Axis Research & Technologies. “This new facility was driven by demand from our clients who have expressed a need for a high-quality bioskills lab in Houston. We repeatedly heard this feedback at the most recent American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) conference, which reinforced our decision to bring Axis to the region.”A Premier Facility Designed for Large-Scale Medical Training & ResearchThe Houston facility mirrors the exceptional quality and advanced resources available at Axis’ other locations, ensuring clients receive the same high level of service they have come to expect. The 10,800 sq. ft. building was designed to host large-scale bioskills labs and features:- One Main Lab – Configurable into a single space with over 20 stations- Two Additional Lab Suites for specialized bioskills training- Conference Room for presentations, meetings, and lectures- Large Multipurpose Room for educational programs and industry eventsBringing Innovation & Excellence to Houston’s Medical CommunityAxis Research & Technologies is committed to advancing healthcare innovation by providing a premier bioskills training environment. The Houston expansion will serve surgeons, medical device companies, hospitals, and research institutions, reinforcing Axis’ reputation as a trusted partner in medical education and research.“Our goal is to create an environment where groundbreaking medical advancements can take place,” continued Goodwin. “Houston is home to one of the largest medical communities in the country, making it a perfect fit for our expansion.”Houston’s life science and biotech sector is rapidly growing, with health startups raising over $220 million in venture capital funding in 2022, focusing on diagnostics, monitoring, therapeutics, and more. The city’s strategic investment in medical innovation provides an ideal ecosystem for Axis Research & Technologies to contribute to cutting-edge healthcare advancements and research collaborations.Unmatched Convenience & AccessibilityThe Houston facility is just minutes away from key locations:- 25–35 minutes from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) (approx. 22–25 miles)- Access to major highways, easily accessible for medical professionals, researchers- Located near world-class hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues- This facility is also a destination lab—a hallmark shared with many other Axis facilitiesGrand Opening & First Lab EventAxis Research & Technologies Houston officially opened its doors with its first lab event on February 22, 2025. The facility is now accepting bookings for bioskills labs, research collaborations, and medical training events. For more information or to book a tour, visit www.axisrt.com or (949)-288-6607.About Axis Research & TechnologiesAxis Research & Technologies is a leading bioskills training and medical research organization dedicated to providing state-of-the-art training environments for healthcare professionals, medical device companies, and researchers. With multiple locations nationwide, Axis is committed to advancing healthcare innovation through hands-on education, cutting-edge technology, and world-class service.

