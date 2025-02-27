Emer Skin’s Revolutionary Re-Fit Eye Anti-Aging Eye Cream Endorsed by Bozoma St. John

Dr. Jason Emer and Re-Fit Anti-Aging

This endorsement from Bozoma, a true visionary in the world of marketing and business, is a landmark moment for Emer Skin” — Dr. Jason Emer

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emer Skin , founded by renowned dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer , is excited to announce that its groundbreaking Emer Skin Re-Fit Eye Anti-Aging Eye Cream has been featured as a must-have in Bozoma St. John’s latest curated list on Popsugar. This prestigious endorsement not only highlights the product’s transformative benefits but also marks a significant achievement for Emer Skin in the luxury skincare market.Developed through years of rigorous research and innovation, the Emer Skin Re-Fit Eye Anti-Aging Eye Cream harnesses bio-growth factors and peptides to boost collagen production, reduce dark circles and puffiness, and visibly tighten the delicate skin around the eyes. Designed to work in harmony with the body’s natural regenerative processes during sleep, the cream embodies Dr. Emer’s philosophy of “beauty sleep by design,” delivering visibly refreshed and youthful skin by morning.Bozoma “Boz” St. John—celebrated marketing powerhouse and industry trailblazer—has a storied career that includes leadership roles as Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix, Chief Brand Officer at Uber, and Chief Marketing Officer at Endeavor. Her innovative vision has also shaped global brands at Apple Music and PepsiCo. Now a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bozoma’s endorsement is a powerful validation for Emer Skin’s commitment to advanced, science-driven skincare.Because she is indeed a "glam girl," Saint John says prepping her skin for nighttime, which includes applying the Emer Skin Re-Fit Eye Anti-Aging Eye Cream ($115), is crucial. "I want to let the work happen at nighttime while I'm sleeping," she says. "Beauty sleep is not an accidental phrase. Let the eye cream do what it's supposed to do and make me look refreshed in the morning.""This endorsement from Bozoma, a true visionary in the world of marketing and business, is a landmark moment for Emer Skin," said Dr. Jason Emer, founder and chief formulator of Emer Skin. "Her recognition of our Re-Fit Eye Cream reaffirms our dedication to developing breakthrough, luxury skincare solutions that empower our consumers to look and feel their best."The Emer Skin Re-Fit Eye Anti-Aging Eye Cream and full skincare line is available at emerskin.com as well as select high-end dermatologist offices. Its inclusion in Bozoma St. John’s must-have list underscores the cream’s effectiveness and positions Emer Skin at the forefront of advanced anti-aging skincare.About Emer Skin and Dr. Jason EmerEmer Skin is dedicated to harnessing scientific innovation to create transformative skincare solutions that deliver visible, lasting results. Founded by Dr. Jason Emer—a pioneering dermatologist with a passion for merging advanced research with luxurious formulations—Emer Skin is committed to empowering individuals to embrace aging gracefully with products that work as hard as they do.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.