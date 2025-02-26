Harold Toliver’s Thought-Provoking Works on Natural History and Philosophy to Be Showcased at London Book Fair 2025

Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In Star Crossed Planet Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales

The Maple Staple spotlights three of Toliver’s books, challenging perspectives on scale, history, and belief at the three-day fair.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Book Fair 2025 will feature the works of Harold Toliver, a distinguished professor and literary scholar whose books delve into the intersection of science, philosophy, and history. Presented by The Maple Staple at Stand 6G40 on March 11 to 13 at Olympia London, Toliver’s three titles—“ Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales ”, “Star-Crossed Planet”, and “ Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In”—offer an in-depth exploration of philosophy, science, and literature, bridging the gap between the humanities and the natural continuum.In “Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales”, Toliver explores the disparity between human-scale measurements and the vast, often unfathomable dimensions of the universe. Challenging the tendency to impose anthropomorphic perspectives on natural history, the book presents a framework for understanding existence within the grand scope of atomic matter and time, challenging readers to rethink how they position themselves within the grander scheme of existence.“Star-Crossed Planet”, a collection of short fiction stories, extends the themes of Toliver’s nonfiction work, presenting characters whose experiences highlight the immense power and unpredictability of natural forces. Through episodic storytelling, the book reinforces the awe-inspiring and sometimes harsh realities of a planet shaped by an immense and evolving cosmos.Bringing together philosophy, science, and literature, “Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In” takes a philosophical approach, analyzing the ways in which long-standing misconceptions about history have shaped cultural and political landscapes. Toliver examines how a deeper awareness of the 13.8-billion-year natural continuum can challenge sectarian and outdated ideologies and offer a more grounded perspective on belief and reality.A professor emeritus of English and comparative literature, Harold Toliver has dedicated his career to exploring the connections between literary traditions and scientific advancements. His works examine how historical perceptions of the world have evolved alongside discoveries in astrophysics, geology, and evolutionary biology, reshaping humanity’s understanding of existence.The Maple Staple, returning to LBF for its second year, will showcase Toliver’s books among a curated selection of independent titles. As an exhibitor committed to fostering critical thought and intellectual exploration, The Maple Staple continues to highlight books that challenge conventional narratives and offer fresh insights into the world.Visitors to the London Book Fair can explore “Scanning and Sizing the Universe and Everything in It: Playing Scales”, “Star-Crossed Planet”, and “Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In” at The Maple Staple Stand 6G40. Toliver’s books are also available for purchase on his website, https://haroldtoliver.com/ , and on Amazon.To know more about the London Book Fair, visit www.londonbookfair.co.uk About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

