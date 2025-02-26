Ray Powers, Trustee of the JP Edmondson Estate, Cynthia Zeigler, Chairperson of the Board, and William Cleaver, President & CEO of Affirmed Corporation, Announce Strategic Collaboration with Crestline Hotels & Resorts for the Management of the…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ray Powers, Trustee and Personal Representative of the JP Edmondson Estate, Cynthia Zeigler, Chairperson of the Board and Edmondson family representative, and William Cleaver, President & CEO of Affirmed Corporation, are excited to announce their new strategic collaboration with Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC to oversee the management of the Courtyard Fort Lauderdale East/Lauderdale-by-the-Sea hotel.

This relationship represents a shared commitment to enhancing the guest experience, improving associate satisfaction, and increasing the value of the hotel for ownership. Crestline’s expertise in hospitality and management aligns with the vision for the Courtyard Fort Lauderdale East, ensuring a future of excellence for all stakeholders involved.

The 106-guest room hotel is in the final phase of a major renovation that includes all guest rooms and suites, indoor and outdoor public spaces, as well as the outdoor pool area. Located in the charming town of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, the hotel is minutes from the beach and near popular snorkeling spots in Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, and Holy Cross Hospital.

“We are confident that Crestline’s industry-leading practices and dedication to service will elevate every aspect of the Courtyard Fort Lauderdale Hotel,” said Ray Powers. “This relationship marks a significant step in improving the hotel’s operations and creating lasting memories for guests.”

Cynthia Zeigler added, “As representatives of the Edmondson family, we are excited about this opportunity to collaborate with Crestline and the Affirmed Corporation. We are committed to ensuring that this property provides an exceptional experience for both our guests and our valued associates.”

William Cleaver, President & CEO of Affirmed Corporation, emphasized, “This collaboration with Crestline is a major milestone in our ongoing effort to deliver unparalleled service and satisfaction. We believe this relationship will have a lasting, positive impact on the hotel’s operations, as well as the community and its guests.”

The team is excited about the future and looks forward to the positive changes that this partnership will bring.

More About the Courtyard Fort Lauderdale East/Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

The hotel is located at 5001 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Guests will find spacious accommodations featuring fully furnished balconies, movable workstations with an ergonomic chair, free Wi-Fi, premium bedding, and large flat screen TVs. Additional amenities and services include the Bistro for breakfast and dinner, a 24-hour fitness center, a business center, an outdoor swimming pool, and onsite parking. The hotel is near several upscale and casual restaurants, as well as shopping. The Courtyard Fort Lauderdale East/Lauderdale-by-the-Sea is nine miles from Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and 35 miles from Miami International Airport. For more information and reservations visit www.marriott.com or call 954.771.8100.

Download Image Here: Courtyard Ft. Lauderdale East

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/asgq5f1um0uvttxotgegm/Pool-Area-High-Rez-2015-4mp.jpg?rlkey=d6v6vwb0ctsjgrz1m0inuhl3a&st=bax7s0be&dl=0

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 134 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,200 rooms in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

gbmacintyre1@gmail.com

404.643.8222

