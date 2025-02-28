Steven Hesse is the new Program Director at Haven House Recovery Center

Steven Hesse, a six-year veteran of the program, has been appointed Program Director at Haven House Recovery Center in Santa Rosa Beach.

Haven House Recovery (NASDAQ:HHR)

Steven’s leadership and deep commitment to the program make him the ideal choice to guide Haven House Recovery Center’s mission into the future.” — Charles Plauche, Director

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven House Recovery, a faith-based addiction recovery facility in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, has announced the appointment of Steven Hesse as its new Program Director. Hesse, who has been with the center for six years, brings experience, dedication, and a deep understanding of the center’s mission to his new role.

For over two decades, Haven House Recovery Center has provided men with a structured path to overcoming addiction through a Christ-centered recovery approach. The program integrates spiritual growth, 12-step principles, and community-based service, helping residents rebuild their lives with purpose.

Hesse's journey with Haven House began as a resident, where he experienced firsthand the transformative impact of faith-based recovery. Over the years, he transitioned into leadership roles, demonstrating a strong commitment to mentoring residents and fostering a supportive environment. His new role as Program Director positions him to enhance the program’s structure and outreach.

Message from the Director

"Steven’s leadership and deep commitment to the program make him the ideal choice to guide Haven House Recovery Center’s mission into the future," said Charles Plauche, Director

About

Under Hesse’s direction, the Santa Rosa Beach location will continue its focus on long-term addiction recovery, equipping men with the spiritual, emotional, and practical tools needed for lifelong sobriety. The center’s program emphasizes faith-based recovery principles, vocational training through its thrift store operations, and a structured 12-month rehabilitation process.

Haven House Recovery Center invites community members, partners, and supporters to join in welcoming Steven Hesse to his new role. Those seeking faith-based addiction recovery services or looking to support the center’s mission can find more information at 356 Nellie Dr Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.