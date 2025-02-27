Nonprofit Finance Fund Receives $150,000 Contribution from U.S. Bank to Support Community Land Trusts in California

Nonprofit Finance Fund logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) has received a $150,000 contribution from U.S. Bank to strengthen California’s growing network of community land trusts. NFF will provide financial coaching and tailored support to a cohort of members from the California Community Land Trust Network (CACLTN) as the movement toward community ownership of land gains traction.“Across California, communities are coming together to increase affordable home ownership, and protect against speculative development through community land trusts and other community ownership developments,” said Lydia Lopez, Co-Director for Organizing and Partnerships at CACLTN. “We are pleased to offer our members a range of consulting supports from NFF made possible by the contribution from U.S. Bank.”Community land trusts (CLTs) are nonprofit, community-based organizations that provide affordable housing by owning land and leasing it to those who live in houses built on that land. This keeps local land and housing affordable at a time when rising costs and ongoing development can force people from their homes.CACLTN provides technical assistance, curriculum, networking, and community-building opportunities to its members. Its robust legislative advocacy efforts are helping California CLTs and community ownership organizations expand stable, affordable housing in perpetuity.“The expansion of community land trusts will benefit many Californians by increasing affordable housing options and mitigating displacement from gentrification, and we’re thrilled to help these groups address financial opportunities, challenges, and shifting funding realities,” said Aisha Benson, President and CEO of NFF. “Ensuring long-term community stability through local ownership and control of assets is a critical and fast-growing area of our work.”More than 100 CACLTN network members will be invited to participate in NFF’s trainings, and there are additional opportunities for facilitated peer learning, networking, one-on-one coaching, and office hours with NFF’s financial experts.“Safe and stable housing can help children, families and communities thrive, and we’re pleased to work with Nonprofit Finance Fund to support the creation of affordable housing,” said Rockette Richardson Ewell, community affairs manager at U.S. Bank.The contribution is part of the U.S. Bank Community Possible platform, which includes philanthropy, community investments, and team member volunteerism.About Nonprofit Finance FundNonprofit Finance Fund(NFF) is a nonprofit lender, consultant, and advocate. For more than 40 years, we’ve helped organizations access the money and resources they need to realize their communities’ aspirations. Alongside others, we’re working to build economic equity and put affordable housing, essential services, quality jobs, and excellent education within reach of more people. To learn more, visit https://nff.org/ About California Community Land Trust NetworkThe California Community Land Trust Network (CACLTN) is a membership organization representing Community Land Trusts (CLTs) in California. The Network has grown to 50+ statewide CLT organization members since its incorporation in 2017. CLT members span the entire state from Humboldt County in the North to San Ysidro, near the Mexican border, encompassing both rural and urban areas, tribal and indigenous members. The CLT Network was founded to help the growing CLT movement collaborate on advocacy and to facilitate capacity building for emerging CLTs. The Network hired its first staff in 2021, and since its inception its members, board of directors and staff have played critical roles in guiding the mission of the organization and supporting operations and programs. The Network board is elected by members and includes staff, board members, and residents of member CLTs.About U.S. BancorpU.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $678 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies and one of Fortune’s most admired superregional banks. To learn more, please visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on “About Us.”

