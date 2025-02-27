Adding Value to A Home: The Best Renovation Projects

Updating key elements like countertops, cabinets, and appliances can make a world of difference” — Elwin Ordoyne

SLIDELL, LA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When considering home renovations, many homeowners focus not only on the aesthetic appeal and personal enjoyment of the space but also on the potential return on investment (ROI). Certain renovation projects can increase the overall value of a property and enhance its marketability. Whether a homeowner is planning to sell in the near future or simply wants to improve their living space, making informed decisions about which projects to pursue can lead to significant value gains. Elwin Ordoyne , Vice President of E.C.O. Builders Inc. , a prominent construction and remodeling company based in Slidell, Louisiana, discusses some of the most effective renovation projects that add value to homes. "Homeowners often wonder which renovations will provide the best return on investment," says Ordoyne. "While it ultimately depends on the individual property and location, there are a few key projects that tend to have a universal impact on value, both for those looking to sell and those wanting to make long-term improvements."Kitchen Remodeling: A Worthwhile InvestmentThe kitchen is often considered the heart of the home and is one of the most important areas to focus on when renovating. A well-designed and functional kitchen can make a significant impact on the value of a property. Remodeling the kitchen not only improves its functionality but also increases the appeal to potential buyers.“Updating key elements like countertops, cabinets, and appliances can make a world of difference,” explains Ordoyne. “For example, replacing outdated countertops with granite or quartz can give the space a modern and polished look. In addition, upgrading to energy-efficient appliances helps increase the home’s appeal while reducing long-term utility costs.”While a full kitchen remodel can be a significant investment, even small updates—such as adding a fresh coat of paint, installing new backsplashes, or updating the lighting—can make a noticeable difference without breaking the bank.Bathroom Renovations: Creating a Relaxing SpaceBathrooms are another critical area that can increase a home’s value, particularly when renovations focus on creating a relaxing and functional space. A modern, well-designed bathroom not only improves daily comfort but also enhances the overall appeal of the home. Simple upgrades, such as replacing old fixtures with sleek, modern alternatives or installing new tiles, can drastically improve the aesthetic of a bathroom.“Incorporating features such as walk-in showers, freestanding bathtubs, or double vanities can appeal to a wider range of potential buyers,” says Ordoyne. “Additionally, improving water efficiency with low-flow fixtures can help lower utility bills while boosting the home’s eco-friendly appeal.”For homeowners seeking high ROI on bathroom renovations, focusing on updating the essentials—like vanities, lighting, and storage—can be just as impactful as larger, more expensive upgrades.Curb Appeal: The Power of First ImpressionsWhen selling a home, first impressions are essential. A home’s exterior is the first thing potential buyers will notice, and enhancing its curb appeal can greatly increase the home’s overall value. Landscaping, painting the front door, updating the garage door, and adding outdoor lighting are all relatively simple and affordable projects that can make a noticeable difference.“Improving curb appeal helps a home stand out in a competitive market,” Ordoyne states. “Investing in landscaping, replacing an old front door with a more modern design, or adding fresh paint to the trim can make a home appear more inviting and well-maintained.”Beyond aesthetics, curb appeal also speaks to the condition of the home and how well it has been cared for over the years, which can influence the buyer’s decision.Energy-Efficiency Upgrades: Long-Term ValueIn recent years, energy-efficient upgrades have become increasingly popular among homeowners who want to save on utility costs while also contributing to sustainability efforts. Homebuyers are also drawn to homes that feature energy-efficient systems, such as upgraded insulation, energy-efficient windows, or solar panels.“One of the most effective ways to add value is by investing in energy-efficient upgrades,” says Ordoyne. “Not only do they lower energy costs, but they also make the home more attractive to buyers who are looking to reduce their environmental footprint. In fact, energy-efficient homes often sell faster and for higher prices than those that lack these features.”Upgrading insulation, installing energy-efficient windows, or adding a programmable thermostat are cost-effective ways to improve the home’s overall energy efficiency. Additionally, installing solar panels or upgrading to a high-efficiency HVAC system can provide long-term savings that add significant value to the property.Basement and Attic Conversions: Maximizing SpaceExpanding the usable square footage of a home is another great way to add value. Converting an unused basement or attic into a livable space—whether it’s a home office, guest bedroom, or entertainment area—can significantly increase the overall value of the property. The added space not only enhances the home’s functionality but also makes it more appealing to potential buyers.“A finished basement or attic can serve as a family room, office, or additional bedroom, which adds functional living space and increases the home’s overall value,” says Ordoyne. “These conversions can be less expensive than traditional additions, making them a smart investment for homeowners who need more space but don’t want the cost or time associated with building an extension.”Before embarking on such projects, however, it is important to ensure the space is properly insulated, ventilated, and up to code to meet local building regulations.ConclusionWhen considering renovations that add value to a home, it’s essential to choose projects that not only improve the home’s functionality and appearance but also provide the best return on investment. Whether it’s remodeling the kitchen, upgrading bathrooms, enhancing curb appeal, or focusing on energy efficiency, there are many ways to increase the value of a property.At E.C.O. Builders Inc., a trusted name in the construction and remodeling industry in Slidell, Louisiana, homeowners can receive expert guidance and top-quality service for all their renovation needs. From small repairs to major renovations, E.C.O. Builders offers a wide range of services to help homeowners achieve their goals while adding lasting value to their homes.For more information on how to choose the best renovation projects for your home, or to schedule a consultation, property owners in St. Tammany Parish can contact E.C.O. Builders Inc. today.

