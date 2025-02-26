Data Intensity and GSI Announce Strategic Alliance to Optimize and Migrate JD Edwards Workloads to the Cloud

COVINGTON, Ky., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Intensity, a leading global Oracle Managed Services Provider, and GSI, a premier provider of management and support for JD Edwards (JDE) technologies, are pleased to announce a strategic alliance aimed at streamlining the optimization, migration, and management of JDE workloads on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

This collaboration leverages the extensive expertise of both organizations to provide JDE users with a seamless, efficient, and secure pathway to the cloud. Data Intensity’s robust OCI migration and management capabilities, combined with GSI’s deep knowledge of JD Edwards technologies, ensures clients can maximize the benefits of Oracle’s cloud, including enhanced performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency.

“This alliance underscores Data Intensity’s commitment to providing top-tier cloud solutions that drive efficiency and innovation,” said James White, Chief Solutions Officer of Data Intensity. “I’ve had the pleasure of working in partnership with GSI for the better part of 15 years. Throughout that time, we have found great success combining our expertise in cloud infrastructure focus and GSI’s unmatched JDE knowledge to help clients realize the full value of their JD Edwards investment.”

Kevin R. Herrig, President and CEO of GSI, shares White’s enthusiasm: “Our partnership with Data Intensity significantly enhances our expertise, enabling our clients to maximize value in OCI. Additionally, Data Intensity’s proficiency in Oracle Cloud ERP (Fusion) and Cloud EPM allows GSI to offer more comprehensive cloud transformation solutions beyond JD Edwards and NetSuite."



About Data Intensity

Data Intensity is a leading Oracle Managed Services Provider specializing in cloud migration, application management, and data optimization. With a focus on Oracle technologies, Data Intensity helps organizations achieve their digital transformation goals through innovative solutions and expert support.

About GSI

GSI specializes in delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable businesses to optimize operations and achieve strategic growth. With expertise spanning ERP, AI, automation, and cloud computing, GSI has been a trusted partner in digital transformation for over 20 years. As an Oracle Platinum Partner and authorized reseller of Oracle NetSuite, JD Edwards, ServiceNow, and HubSpot, GSI is dedicated to empowering businesses with tailored strategies and expert guidance.

