AMG Delivers Strong Full Year 2024 Earnings

Amsterdam, 26 February 2025 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) reports fourth quarter 2024 revenue of $361 million, in line with the fourth quarter 2023 revenue of $367 million. Full year 2024 revenue was $1,440 million, an 11% decrease versus 2023. AMG achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $168 million during 2024, with a remarkably strong performance by the AMG Technologies segment.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, “We delivered a strong EBITDA of $168 million for the full year in 2024 despite exceptionally low lithium and vanadium prices. The lithium and vanadium prices dropped 65% and 23%, respectively. This is AMG’s highest EBITDA apart from the 2018 peak in vanadium pricing and the 2022 and 2023 peak in lithium pricing. AMG Technologies’ performance was exceptionally strong in 2024, with adjusted full year EBITDA of $68 million, more than double that of 2023. AMG Engineering secured a record-breaking $380 million in order intake during 2024 and an order backlog of $374 million at the end of 2024.

The results of the year 2024 illustrate the value of our portfolio where the downturn of key prices is partly compensated by strong performance by other portfolio constituents in this case, particularly AMG Technologies.”

AMG Lithium B.V.

Our lithium concentrate plant expansion from 90,000 tons to 130,000 tons per year in Brazil is complete. AMG is one of the lowest-cost lithium concentrate mines in the world, and we plan to maintain this competitive advantage.





The commissioning and ramp-up of AMG’s first 20,000-ton module of its lithium hydroxide refinery in Bitterfeld, Germany continues to progress as planned.





AMG Vanadium B.V.

SARBV’s “Supercenter” phase 1 project in Saudi Arabia is in detailed engineering with the permit to construct expected by the end of the first quarter. Long lead equipment is being procured, and project financing has been initiated.





AMG Technologies

AMG Engineering achieved $374 million in order backlog as of December 31, 2024, which was supported by order intake of $380 million during 2024, the highest in AMG’s history and 9% higher than in 2023, driven largely by strong orders of remelting and induction furnaces.





In December 2024, AMG signed a letter of intent to repurchase a 40% ownership interest in Graphit Kropfmühl GmbH currently owned by Alterna Capital Partners.





Financial Highlights

AMG’s liquidity as of December 31, 2024 was $494 million, with $294 million of unrestricted cash and $200 million of revolving credit availability.





Strong cash generation during the fourth quarter of 2024 resulted in $37 million in operating cash flow for full year 2024 despite difficult market conditions.





Adjusted fourth quarter EBITDA of $58 million continued 2024’s quarter on quarter growth, achieving the highest quarterly result in 2024 despite continued weakness in lithium and vanadium prices. Full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA was $168 million compared to the record $350 million in the prior year.





The total 2024 dividend proposed is €0.40 per ordinary share, including the interim dividend of €0.20, which was paid on August 14, 2024.





Key Figures

In 000’s US dollars Q4 ‘24 Q4 ‘23 Change FY ‘24 FY ‘23 Change Revenue $361,383 $367,235 (2%) $1,439,856 $1,625,861 (11%) Adjusted gross profit 80,248 84,465 (5%) 257,655 430,212 (40%) Adjusted gross margin 22.2% 23.0% 17.9% 26.5% Operating profit 32,469 19,503 66% 44,227 221,752 (80%) Operating margin 9.0% 5.3% 3.1% 13.6% Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders 7,264 2,173 234% (33,351) 101,320 N/A EPS - Fully diluted 0.22 0.07 214% (1.03) 3.12 N/A EBIT (1) 41,934 56,706 (26%) 109,525 295,855 (63%) Adjusted EBITDA (2) 57,508 71,142 (19%) 168,076 350,491 (52%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.9% 19.4% 11.7% 21.6% Cash from operating activities 63,526 44,704 42% 37,515 223,000 (83%)

Notes:

(1) EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments, environmental provisions, exceptional legal expenses, equity-settled share-based payments, strategic project expenses, and other exceptional items.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

Operational Review

AMG Lithium

Q4 ‘24 Q4 ‘23 Change FY ‘24 FY ‘23 Change Revenue $53,137 $82,085 (35%) $181,561 $408,572 (56%) Adjusted gross profit 8,428 34,857 (76%) 33,443 249,842 (87%) Operating (loss) profit (3,104) 7,900 N/A (28,230) 187,783 N/A Adjusted EBITDA 6,388 30,758 (79%) 24,100 236,540 (90%)

AMG Lithium’s revenue decreased 35% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This variance was due to the 44% decline in lithium market prices versus the fourth quarter of 2023, offset by a 13% increase in volume. Lower average annual prices largely drove the 56% decrease in full year revenue compared to 2023.

SG&A expenses of $11 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 were 9% lower than in the same period of 2023, due to lower professional fees and R&D expenses given the opening of the lithium hydroxide refinery in the third quarter of 2024. Full year 2024 SG&A expenses of $45 million were 9% higher than in 2023, mainly driven by the increase in headcount related to the German lithium expansion project.

The fourth quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA decreased 79%, to $6 million, from $31 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, due to the decline in lithium prices as noted above. Full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA decreased from $237 million to $24 million, driven primarily by the 65% decrease in annual average lithium prices in 2024 compared to 2023.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, a total of 33,492 dry metric tons (“dmt”) of lithium concentrates were sold, 13% higher than the 29,706 dmt in the fourth quarter of 2023, due to high shipments in the quarter. The average realized sales price was $680/dmt CIF China for the quarter. The average cost per ton for the quarter was $290/dmt CIF China, driven by higher lithium concentrate production, lower costs from the weakening Brazilian Real, and ongoing high tantalum sales volumes which lower the cost of production.

During 2024, a total of 88,966 dry metric tons (“dmt”) of lithium concentrates were sold, 6% lower than the 95,097 dmt in 2023. The average realized sales price was $854/dmt CIF China for the year. The average cost per ton for the year was $458/dmt CIF China compared to $475/dmt CIF China for 2023. Although we experienced quarterly volatility in our cost per ton, the annual figures represent our long-term target.

Our lithium concentrate plant expansion from 90,000 tons to 130,000 tons per year is complete. AMG is one of the lowest-cost lithium concentrate mines in the world, and we plan to maintain this competitive advantage.

AMG Vanadium

Q4 ‘24 Q4 ‘23 Change FY ‘24 FY ‘23 Change Revenue $145,453 $161,652 (10%) $629,588 $711,238 (11%) Adjusted gross profit 36,666 24,878 47% 97,011 92,286 5% Operating profit 17,201 13,524 27% 24,461 26,949 (9%) Adjusted EBITDA 31,229 29,520 6% 76,402 80,611 (5%)

AMG Vanadium’s revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 10%, to $145 million, due primarily to lower volumes of ferrovanadium, partially offset by increased sales prices and volumes in chrome metal. Lower average annual sales prices in vanadium largely drove the 11% decrease in full year 2024 revenue versus the prior period, partially offset by increased volumes in chrome metal.

Adjusted gross profit of $37 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 47% higher compared to the same period in 2023, largely due to an increased benefit from Section 45X, a production credit for domestic manufacturing of critical materials for which AMG Vanadium qualified based on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Full year 2024 adjusted gross profit was 5% higher than in 2023, driven by the increased chrome metal volumes during the current period, partially offset by the lower average annual sales prices in vanadium.

SG&A expenses of $14 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 were 13% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2023, largely driven by a prior quarter year-end pension adjustment which substantially lowered the personnel costs in that quarter. Full year 2024 SG&A expenses of $56 million, a 7% decrease from the prior year, primarily due to the higher personnel costs in the prior period associated with the vanadium expansion project.

The fourth quarter of 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $31 million was 6% higher than the same period in 2023 which benefited from a $10 million dividend from an equity investment. This increase was primarily driven by the higher profitability in chrome in the fourth quarter, as well as the ongoing benefit of Section 45X. Full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA decreased from $81 million in 2023 to $76 million largely due to the lower profitability in vanadium relating to the 23% decrease in average market prices for ferrovanadium compared to the prior year, offset by the benefit of Section 45X.

AMG Technologies

Q4 ‘24 Q4 ‘23 Change FY ‘24 FY ‘23 Change Revenue $162,793 $123,498 32% $628,707 $506,051 24% Adjusted gross profit 35,154 24,730 42% 127,201 88,084 44% Operating profit (loss) 18,372 (1,921) N/A 47,996 7,020 584% Adjusted EBITDA 19,891 10,864 83% 67,574 33,340 103%

AMG Technologies' fourth quarter 2024 revenue increased by $39 million, or 32%, compared to the same period in 2023. This improvement was driven by higher sales prices of antimony and higher sales volumes of silicon. Revenue for the segment in 2024 increased 24% compared to the prior year due to strong revenues in Engineering, as well as higher sales prices of antimony and higher sales volumes of silicon.

SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 of $21 million were materially in line with the comparable prior period. Full year 2024 SG&A expenses of $83 million were 8% higher than in 2023, due to additional personnel at AMG LIVA and AMG Engineering corresponding to the increased business development, as well as increased research and development costs.

AMG Technologies’ adjusted EBITDA was $20 million during the fourth quarter, 83% higher than the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher profitability in antimony and graphite. Full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $68 million, more than double the $33 million in the prior year, largely due to higher profitability in Antimony, Engineering, and Graphite.

AMG Engineering signed $77 million in new orders during the fourth quarter of 2024. On a full year basis, AMG signed $380 million in new orders, representing a 1.27x book to bill ratio. The 2024 order intake was driven by exceptionally strong orders of remelting and induction furnaces. Order backlog was $374 million as of December 31, 2024.

AMG Silicon has temporarily halted operations for the two furnaces it had been running since March 2024. Electricity prices between 90 and 100 €/MWh have forced AMG Silicon to cease operations in February 2025, with maintenance work currently underway to implement a temporary shutdown. We plan to begin operating one furnace again in the second quarter of this year. Due to these interruptions in AMG Silicon’s operations, the profitability of the business is immaterial and excluded from adjusted EBITDA during this period of abnormal operations.

Financial Review

Tax

AMG recorded an income tax expense of $23 million in 2024, compared to $95 million in 2023. The decrease in tax expense was primarily driven by lower profitability in 2024. However, tax expense was $24 million higher than the amount as calculated using statutory rates. This increase was due to $12 million of higher Brazilian deferred tax expense related to the depreciation of the Brazilian Real, as well as $12 million of net operating loss carryforwards that were disallowed in Germany for our lithium operations.

AMG paid taxes of $19 million in 2024, compared to tax payments of $103 million in 2023. The reduction in cash tax payments in the current period were largely related to the decrease in profitability of our Brazilian operations in 2024.

Exceptional Items – Adjusted Gross Profit

AMG’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 gross profit includes exceptional items, which are not included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

A summary of exceptional items included in gross profit in 2024 and 2023 are below:

Exceptional items included in adjusted gross profit

Q4 ‘24 Q4 ‘23 Change FY ‘24 FY ‘23 Change Gross profit $79,269 $55,252 43% $228,025 $389,431 (41%) Inventory cost adjustment 4,284 15,260 (72%) 28,607 26,731 7% Restructuring expense 26 6,115 N/A 2,845 9,223 (69%) Brazil's SP1+ expansion and commissioning — — N/A 2,074 — N/A Asset impairment (reversal) expense (1,449) 9,585 N/A (1,449) 8,818 N/A Silicon’s partial closure (1,762) (1,854) (5%) (4,765) (4,502) 6% Strategic project (reversal) expense (120) 107 N/A 2,318 511 354% Adjusted gross profit 80,248 84,465 (5%) 257,655 430,212 (40%)

AMG had $4 million non-cash expense during the fourth quarter of 2024 mainly driven by AMG Vanadium due to the decline in vanadium prices, which has been excluded from the calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

SG&A

AMG’s fourth quarter 2024 SG&A expenses of $46 million were 2% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2023. Full year 2024 SG&A expenses were $184 million, 3% higher than the $178 million in 2023. This variance was primarily driven by the increase in headcount and R&D expenses in our Engineering and LIVA businesses associated with our strategic expansion projects.

Liquidity

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Change Senior secured debt $431,960 $337,402 28% Cash & cash equivalents 294,254 345,308 (15%) Senior secured net debt (cash) 137,706 (7,906) N/A Other debt 13,124 13,105 —% Net debt excluding municipal bond 150,830 5,199 N/A Municipal bond debt 318,747 319,002 — % Restricted cash 1,523 1,451 5% Net debt 468,054 322,750 45%

AMG continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and adequate sources of liquidity during the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $294 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $200 million available on its revolving credit facility. As such, AMG had $494 million of total liquidity as of December 31, 2024.

Net Finance (Costs) Income

AMG’s fourth quarter 2024 net finance cost was $13 million compared to $2 million of net finance income in the fourth quarter of 2023. This shift is largely due to higher non-cash intercompany foreign exchange gains in the prior period.

Final Dividend Proposal

AMG intends to declare a dividend of €0.40 per ordinary share over the financial year 2024. The interim dividend of €0.20, paid on August 14, 2024, will be deducted from the amount to be distributed to shareholders. The proposed final dividend per ordinary share therefore amounts to €0.20.

A proposal to resolve upon the final dividend distribution will be included on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 8, 2025.

New External Auditor 2026-2027

The Supervisory Board has resolved in its meeting on February 26, 2025 to nominate EY as the new external auditor of AMG starting with the years 2026 and 2027. EY will succeed KPMG, which will have completed its cycle of ten years as AMG’s external auditor once the 2025 annual financial statements and report have been audited and published.

A proposal to resolve upon the appointment of EY as external auditor of AMG will be included on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 8, 2025.

Outlook

We anticipate maintaining a stable headcount as our expansion projects in Germany and Brazil near completion.

Capital expenditures for 2025 are projected to be approximately $75 to $100 million, primarily driven by the completion of the lithium hydroxide plant in Germany, increased tantalum capacity and mine investments in Brazil, as well as targeted growth investments in the Vanadium and Technologies segments.

Our current liquidity is $494 million and can fully fund all approved capital expansion projects and all other financial obligations. AMG has no significant near-term debt maturities. The $450 million term loan matures in November 2028 and the $307 million municipal bond matures in July 2049. Since AMG’s undrawn $200 million revolver matures in November 2026, we expect to execute a maturity extension on the revolver in 2025 to maintain our liquidity and reduce refinancing risk.

AMG continues to advance its two key lithium expansion initiatives. The lithium concentrate expansion project in Brazil has been completed, and commissioning of Module 1 at our lithium hydroxide refinery in Germany continues to progress as planned.

2025 is off to a strong start, with particularly strong performance across our portfolio including our Antimony, Chrome, Tantalum, Vanadium Aluminum, and Engineering businesses. Therefore, we increase our adjusted EBITDA outlook from “$130 million, or more, in 2025” to “$150 million, or more, in 2025.”

We are presently updating our 5-year forecast which we traditionally issue at the Annual General Meeting.



Profit (loss) for the period to adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

Q4 ‘24 Q4 ‘23 FY ‘24 FY ‘23 Profit (loss) for the period $10,549 $1,266 ($25,786) $102,288 Income tax expense 7,905 19,958 23,409 95,002 Net finance cost (income) 12,952 (2,455) 42,835 20,739 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 1,514 1,443 6,077 5,799 Restructuring expense 25 6,115 2,844 9,223 Brazil's SP1+ expansion and commissioning — — 2,074 — Pension adjustment — (1,410) — 5,290 Silicon’s partial closure (945) (966) (811) (1,520) Inventory cost adjustment 4,284 15,260 28,607 26,731 Asset impairment (reversal) expense (1,449) 9,585 (1,449) 8,818 Strategic project expense (1) 5,586 6,777 27,490 19,179 Share of loss of associates 1,063 734 3,769 3,723 Others 450 399 466 583 EBIT 41,934 56,706 109,525 295,855 Depreciation and amortization 15,574 14,436 58,551 54,636 Adjusted EBITDA 57,508 71,142 168,076 350,491

Notes:

(1) The Company is in the initial development and ramp-up phases for several strategic expansion projects, including the joint venture with Shell, the LIVA Battery System, and the lithium expansion in Germany, which incurred project expenses during the quarter but are not yet operational. AMG is adjusting EBITDA for these exceptional charges.





AMG Critical Materials N.V. Consolidated Income Statement For the quarter ended December 31 In thousands of US dollars 2024 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 361,383 367,235 Cost of sales (282,114) (311,983) Gross profit 79,269 55,252 Selling, general and administrative expenses (46,461) (45,582) Net other operating (expense) income (339) 9,833 Operating profit 32,469 19,503 Finance income 4,528 15,222 Finance cost (17,480) (12,767) Net finance (cost) income (12,952) 2,455 Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (1,063) (734) Profit before income tax 18,454 21,224 Income tax expense (7,905) (19,958) Profit for the period 10,549 1,266 Profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 7,264 2,173 Non-controlling interests 3,285 (907) Profit for the period 10,549 1,266 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 0.23 0.07 Diluted earnings per share 0.22 0.07

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the year ended December 31 In thousands of US dollars 2024 2023 Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 1,439,856 1,625,861 Cost of sales (1,211,831) (1,236,430) Gross profit 228,025 389,431 Selling, general and administrative expenses (183,695) (178,162) Net other operating (expense) income (103) 10,483 Operating profit 44,227 221,752 Finance income 19,655 28,989 Finance cost (62,490) (49,728) Net finance cost (42,835) (20,739) Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (3,769) (3,723) (Loss) profit before income tax (2,377) 197,290 Income tax expense (23,409) (95,002) (Loss) profit for the period (25,786) 102,288 (Loss) profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (33,351) 101,320 Non-controlling interests 7,565 968 (Loss) profit for the period (25,786) 102,288 (Loss) earnings per share Basic (loss) earnings per share (1.03) 3.15 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (1.03) 3.12

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position In thousands of US dollars December 31, 2024 Unaudited December 31, 2023 Assets Property, plant and equipment 961,820 921,178 Goodwill and other intangible assets 53,406 40,313 Derivative financial instruments 15,521 22,847 Equity-accounted investees 38,110 18,266 Other investments 46,646 38,160 Deferred tax assets 37,500 26,882 Restricted cash 493 387 Other assets 13,457 12,060 Total non-current assets 1,166,953 1,080,093 Inventories 304,108 260,945 Derivative financial instruments 4,577 3,397 Trade and other receivables 169,908 164,027 Other assets 90,334 100,128 Current tax assets 6,925 7,845 Restricted cash 1,030 1,064 Cash and cash equivalents 294,254 345,308 Assets held for sale 1,500 — Total current assets 872,636 882,714 Total assets 2,039,589 1,962,807

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) In thousands of US dollars December 31, 2024 Unaudited December 31, 2023 Equity Issued capital 853 853 Share premium 553,715 553,715 Treasury shares (9,084) (10,593) Other reserves (67,978) (52,269) Retained earnings 28,575 70,077 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 506,081 561,783 Non-controlling interests 44,070 44,220 Total equity 550,151 606,003 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 748,202 656,265 Lease liabilities 44,580 46,629 Employee benefits 124,586 133,333 Provisions 18,309 17,951 Deferred revenue 8,672 17,836 Other liabilities 7,384 4,784 Derivative financial instruments 660 27 Deferred tax liabilities 20,961 6,664 Total non-current liabilities 973,354 883,489 Loans and borrowings 5,194 5,566 Lease liabilities 6,212 5,725 Short-term bank debt 10,435 7,678 Deferred revenue 17,323 14,083 Other liabilities 82,711 77,052 Trade and other payables 234,234 259,339 Derivative financial instruments 3,781 2,828 Advance payments from customers 124,079 60,561 Current tax liability 21,277 24,279 Provisions 10,838 16,204 Total current liabilities 516,084 473,315 Total liabilities 1,489,438 1,356,804 Total equity and liabilities 2,039,589 1,962,807

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the year ended December 31 In thousands of US dollars 2024 2023 Unaudited Cash from operating activities (Loss) profit for the period (25,786) 102,288 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash flows: Non-cash: Income tax expense 23,409 95,002 Depreciation and amortization 58,551 54,636 Asset impairment reversal (1,449) 8,818 Net finance cost 42,835 20,739 Share of loss of associates and joint ventures 3,769 3,723 Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment 162 145 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 6,077 5,799 Movement in provisions, pensions, and government grants (3,744) (2,137) Working capital, deferred revenue adjustments, and other (15,138) 58,187 Cash generated from operating activities 88,686 347,200 Finance costs paid, net (32,498) (21,028) Income tax paid (18,673) (103,172) Net cash from operating activities 37,515 223,000 Cash used in investing activities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 161 39 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (107,663) (153,377) Investments in associates and joint ventures (23,613) (21,989) Change in restricted cash (72) 5,469 Interest received on restricted cash — 30 Capitalized borrowing cost paid (15,815) (15,519) Other (39) 3 Net cash used in investing activities (147,041) (185,344)

AMG Critical Materials N.V. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued) For the year ended December 31 In thousands of US dollars 2024 2023 Unaudited Cash from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 103,119 1,395 Payment of transaction costs related to debt (2,483) — Repayment of loans and borrowings (6,769) (15,995) Net repurchase of common shares (688) (6,960) Dividends paid (15,072) (28,212) Payment of lease liabilities (6,513) (5,764) Contributions by non-controlling interests — 14,000 Net cash from (used in) financing activities 71,594 (41,536) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (37,932) (3,880) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 345,308 346,043 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (13,122) 3,145 Cash and cash equivalents at December 31 294,254 345,308

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG’s Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG’s Vanadium segment is the world’s market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company’s vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG’s Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company’s fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to service the nuclear fuel market, and spans AMG’s mineral processing operations in graphite, antimony, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Critical Materials N.V. +1 610 975 4979

Michele Fischer

mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are “forward looking.” Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG’s plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG’s competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG’s business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

