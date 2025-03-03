1ST WATER, NUTRIENT-DENSE, PURE WATER BRAND FOR BABIES AND BREASTFEEDING PARENTS DEBUTS AT 2025 EXPO WEST

1st Water by Akvilé brings essential hydration routines for new parents from Europe to US market

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1st Water by Akvilé will hydrate and highlight nutrient-dense nursing water at the 2025 Natural Products Expo West , March 4-7. Bottled at pristine source in Europe’s Nordic National Park, 1st water is the first bottled water in the US market certified safe for infants under six months and designed to deeply hydrate infants and new moms. Through a technologically advanced bottling process that keeps a bounty of naturally occurring, beneficial minerals in every sip, optimal alkalinity, electrolytes and zero nitrates, 1st water is the right choice for new parents and anyone looking to improve their wellness with simple, clean hydration.“Showcasing 1st Water at Expo West this spring water is a pivotal step. Clean, pure tasting water is essential for every human life – and when that human life is just beginning, it is even more crucial. 1st water is rich with vital minerals, never demineralized with filtration, maintaining a pH balance of 8 and zero nitrates. These science-supported processes create an easy-to-reach bottle of water that bolsters every life, no matter how little, with impeccable hydration and longevity,” Aiste Miliute, mom of 3 and founder of 1st Water.Understanding what’s in our water is important for everyone, but especially for nursing parents. For those who are breastfeeding, dehydration is a common concern. The amount of water consumed each day needs to be increased significantly as the body uses 25% of its energy to make breast milk. However, drinking water stripped of essential minerals (a common result of large filtering systems that cause demineralization of properties both beneficial and negative), can hydrate the body far less. Countless water systems and bottled brands also contain dehydrating properties such as nitrates, contaminants in underground water that break down into nitrites. At higher levels, nitrates lower blood’s capacity to carry oxygen in the body and reduce hydration. Many popular, high-profile bottled water brands contain up to 7.3 nitrite levels.A bottled water beyond compare1st Water from Akvilé accounts for all the factors that can improve hydration and supplies communities in the US and Europe with an ultra-clean, delicious tasting mineral spring water. Each bottle of 1st water is:· NUTRIENT-DENSE AND SAFE: Only natural spring water in the US market that is certified safe for infants under six months with ideal levels of beneficial minerals and pure taste.· OPTIMAL pH: Bottled at the source with a naturally high alkalinity (pH of 8) that boosts the body’s ability to absorb oxygen and supports fast hydration· NITRATE FREE: One of the few waters in the world to contain ZERO nitrates and nitrites.· DEEPLY HYDRATING for breastfeeding mothers, whose breastmilk is made up of 88% water, infants who are hydrated through breast milk and directly from 1st water and anyone looking for amazing tasting, clean, nutrient-dense water.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about 1st Water and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

