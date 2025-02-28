Crystal Tran Team Welcomes Tamara Hirsch as Operations Manager Amidst Rapid Growth

Tamara Hirsch The Crystal Tran Team

Industry leader joins top Chicago real estate team to elevate efficiency and drive expansion

Tamara’s expertise in agent development, operational efficiency, and lead optimization will allow us to scale without losing what makes us great—our commitment to exceptional service.” — Crystal Tran

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crystal Tran Team , one of Chicago’s most recognized and fastest-growing real estate teams, is strengthening its leadership by adding Tamara Hirsch as Operations Manager. With 16 years of experience in luxury real estate and a proven track record of streamlining agent operations, Hirsch is set to enhance the team’s systems and training programs and lead management to support its rapid expansion.The all-women-led Crystal Tran Team, founded by Crystal Tran, Nitasha Kassam, and Salma Torres in 2017, has established itself as a powerhouse in Chicago real estate. With 15 agents and growing, the team closed an impressive $55 million in sales in 2024 and continues to set industry standards. Recognized by "Verified Trends," "Chicago Magazine," and "Chicago Agent Magazine’s" “Who’s Who,” the team is known for its high-touch client service and results-driven approach.“As we continue to expand, it’s crucial to have a leader who understands how to build and support high-performing teams,” said Crystal Tran, Founder and Principal Agent. “Tamara’s expertise in agent development, operational efficiency, and lead optimization will allow us to scale without losing what makes us great—our commitment to exceptional service.”A SEASONED LEADER IN LUXURY REAL ESTATEHirsch’s extensive background includes serving as Director of Portfolio Leasing at Luxury Living, where she played a pivotal role in growing the company’s footprint and was awarded its first MVP honor in 2019. A two-time Chicago Association of REALTORSTop Producer, she has been a driving force in the industry, helping agents refine their skills, maximize productivity, and deliver outstanding client experiences.In her new role, Hirsch will oversee agent training, optimize CRM and lead systems, and spearhead recruitment efforts to bring top-tier talent to the team. She will also focus on strengthening the Crystal Tran Team’s exclusive partnership with Zillow Flex, an invite-only program the team has been part of since 2021. With over 200 organic leads flowing monthly from multiple platforms into the organization, Hirsch’s leadership will ensure that agents can efficiently manage and convert these opportunities into long-term client relationships.“The Crystal Tran Team has built an incredible reputation, not just for their sales performance but for the way they empower agents and serve their clients,” said Hirsch. “I’m excited to bring my experience to a team that values both growth and exceptional service. I aim to create innovative systems that allow agents to focus on what they do best—helping people find their perfect home.”A TEAM COMMITTED TO GROWTHWith a diverse, dynamic group of professionals and a core mission of Dedicated Service, Agents Who Care, the Crystal Tran Team is poised for even greater success in 2025. Hirsch’s leadership comes at a pivotal moment as the team continues to attract top agents and expand its reach across Chicago’s competitive market.Hirsch was recently featured in "Chicago Agent Magazine" for her new role, highlighting her industry expertise and impact on real estate operations. Her appointment marks another milestone in the team’s ongoing journey to redefine excellence in real estate.For more information about the Crystal Tran Team and available real estate opportunities, visit crystaltranteam.com ABOUT THE CRYSTAL TRAN TEAMFounded in 2017, the Crystal Tran Team is a top-performing, women-led real estate group in Chicago, recognized for its exceptional service and commitment to excellence. With an exclusive partnership with Zillow Flex and a strong track record of sales success, the team continues to innovate and grow while staying true to its mission: Dedicated Service, Agents Who Care.

