Guggenheim Securities and Luminis Partners Form Strategic Alliance

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, and Luminis Partners, a leading independent corporate advisory firm based in Australia, announced today a strategic alliance that expands the firms’ cross-border M&A capabilities. The two firms will leverage their expansive networks of corporate and financial sponsor relationships and extensive track records of success to provide clients with a broader set of advisory services and international opportunities.

Luminis Partners was founded in 2015 and over the last decade has grown into a leading advisor to major corporations, governments, and institutions in the Australasian market. The partners of Luminis are among the most experienced advisers in the Australasian market and have advised on some of the most complex and innovative transactions undertaken.

“Our alliance with Luminis Partners is an important component of our broader international focus to provide clients with strategic opportunities,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “We look forward to working with the Luminis team to provide differentiated outcomes for clients."

“We are delighted to be partnering with Guggenheim Securities and excited by the potential opportunities this will present to our respective clients. There is a clear cultural alignment between our firms, and we have a shared approach to seamless first-class client service and fostering long term client relationships,” said Jamie Garis, Managing Director of Luminis Partners. “Our partnership will bring together a highly experienced team of international M&A professionals with expertise and connectivity across all industries on a global scale. We look forward to many successful years together.”





About Luminis Partners

Luminis Partners provides the highest quality independent, conflict-free advice to major corporations, private equity firms, institutions, and government bodies. Luminis Partners provides advice on strategy, mergers, takeovers and takeover defense, acquisitions and divestments, restructurings, and capital markets activities. More information about Luminis Partners can be found on the company's website at www.luminispartners.com.





About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com, follow us on LinkedIn or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.





About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.





