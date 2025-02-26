Zuvu AI and Vana Partner to Unlock Value in the Bittensor Ecosystem

The partnership will advance decentralized AI by integrating user-owned data, permissionless compute, and economic incentives

George Town, Cayman Islands, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zuvu AI and Vana, which recently welcomed Binance founder CZ as an advisor, have announced a strategic partnership to advance decentralized AI by integrating user-owned data, permissionless compute, and economic incentives. This collaboration will test and validate a new model for AI development—one that is open, collaborative, and financially sustainable.

Zuvu AI, formerly SocialTensor, has deep roots in the Bittensor ecosystem, having built and scaled four active subnets. The team has been at the forefront of decentralized AI, driving scalable infrastructure for permissionless intelligence. By integrating Vana’s data infrastructure, Bittensor’s subnet architecture, and Zuvu’s economic model, this partnership is building a fully decentralized AI stack—unlocking new value in a market projected to reach trillions by 2032.

“Vana is shaping the future of decentralized AI by making user-owned data a core asset. By integrating Vana’s data layer with Bittensor’s subnet network and Zuvu’s economy layer, we are unlocking new possibilities for data tokens and accelerating the growth of our DataDAO ecosystem.” — Art Abal, Managing Director at Vana Foundation.

The AI industry faces critical challenges—fragmented data, underutilized computing power, and limited economic mechanisms. By combining these elements, the partnership seeks to create a more efficient and equitable AI ecosystem, addressing fundamental industry challenges. This collaboration explores how each partner contributes to solving these challenges:

Vana: The Data Layer – A decentralized network that enables user-owned data to become a valuable asset. Vana’s infrastructure allows data to be pooled, exchanged, and utilized in a trustless environment.

– A decentralized network that enables user-owned data to become a valuable asset. Vana’s infrastructure allows data to be pooled, exchanged, and utilized in a trustless environment. Bittensor: The Compute Layer – A decentralized machine learning network that enables permissionless access to AI compute resources. Its architecture incentivizes participants to contribute and validate AI models.

– A decentralized machine learning network that enables permissionless access to AI compute resources. Its architecture incentivizes participants to contribute and validate AI models. Zuvu: The AI Economy Layer – A decentralized system where AI models, agents, and data become investable, stakeable, and monetizable. Zuvu enables AI financialization, turning intelligence into a liquid asset class.

By integrating these layers, the partnership seeks to democratize AI development, making it more accessible, cost-effective, and innovation-driven—much like how DeFi revolutionized finance. This initiative opens new opportunities for developers, investors, and entrepreneurs to participate in shaping the future of decentralized AI

“This collaboration is about building a fully decentralized AI ecosystem where data, compute, and economic incentives converge to create real-world utility. By integrating these layers, we’re unlocking new monetization pathways and enabling AI to deliver tangible value beyond traditional models.” — Daniel Raissar, COO at Zuvu AI.

About Zuvu AI

Zuvu AI is the first AI economy layer, turning intelligence into an investable, liquid asset. By enabling AI models, agents, and data to be staked, traded, and monetized, Zuvu is creating a self-sustaining AI financial system for the next generation of decentralized intelligence.

zuvu.ai/ / x.com/ZuvuAI





About Vana

Vana (vana.org) is the first decentralized network for user-owned data, unlocking data as a new asset class. It consists of an EVM-compatible blockchain, a secure personal server environment, and a set of native contracts designed for the trustless and secure exchange of user-owned data.

vana.org / x.com/vana

About Bittensor

Bittensor is a decentralized machine learning network that enables permissionless AI model training and inference. By leveraging a system of interconnected subnets, Bittensor creates an open, scalable, and incentive-driven ecosystem for artificial intelligence.

bittensor.com / x.com/opentensor





For media inquiries, please contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to anticipated partnerships, projected market values, and potential impacts on the AI ecosystem. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect these outcomes include regulatory developments, technological challenges, market fluctuations, and unforeseen business circumstances.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or digital assets. Nothing herein should be construed as financial, investment, or legal advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment or business decisions.

Neither Zuvu AI, Vana, nor any related parties assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.















Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.