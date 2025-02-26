Gastrointestinal Cancer Research: Comprehensive Conference Coverage for Competitive Insights | DelveInsight

A case study on how one of the leading pharma companies in the oncology space approached DelveInsight with a pressing need for conference coverage to monitor the activities and data readouts of competitors in gastrointestinal cancers in ESMO 2024, the leading oncology conference in Europe.

A case study on how one of the leading pharma companies in the oncology space approached DelveInsight with a pressing need for conference coverage to monitor the activities and data readouts of competitors in gastrointestinal cancers in ESMO 2024, the leading oncology conference in Europe.

DelveInsight, a leading healthcare competitive intelligence and consulting solutions company, released its new case study on Conference Coverage Capability For Competitive Intelligence Insights in Gastrointestinal Cancers. A leading pharma company approved DelveInsight to prioritize the ESMO coverage specifically on dMMR/ MSIH, BRAF mutated, FGFR mutated and KRAS mutated GI tumors to understand KOL’s perspective on unmet needs, currently available treatment options, and their opinion on the presented data readouts of key competitors in the GI cancers space.

With millions of cases diagnosed globally each year, gastrointestinal cancers represent a significant health challenge but also an opportunity for breakthroughs in targeted therapies and personalized medicine. Gastrointestinal cancers are a group of cancers that affect the digestive system, including the stomach, liver, pancreas, and colon. These cancers are among the most common globally, accounting for nearly 20% of all cancer cases. Colon cancer, in particular, is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide.

One of the most promising advancements in combating gastrointestinal cancers is the rise of precision medicine and immunotherapy, which target cancer cells more effectively with fewer side effects. These therapies harness the body’s immune system and are showing success in treating colorectal and liver cancers.

Currently, more than 1000 clinical trials are registered for GI cancers and over 500 companies are working in the GI cancers therapeutic segment to improve the treatment landscape. Prominent companies include Zymeworks, Innovent Biologics, BeiGene, Apexigen, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals Merck, Minneamrita Therapeutics, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, FibroGen, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Lokon Pharma, Oncotelic, Helix Biopharma Corporation, Tvardi Therapeutics, AIM ImmunoTech, BioNTech, Prestige Biopharma, HCW Biologics, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, XBiotech, Lumicell, CARsgen Therapeutics, Panbela Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, BioMimetix, Compass Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Zymeworks, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Eisai, Senhwa Biosciences, Seagen, Pfizer, TransThera Sciences, Compugen, Bold Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Transcenta Holding, Akeso, Arcus Biosciences, Gilead Sciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, Exelixis, Ipsen, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Amgen, Epizyme, Bicycle Therapeutics, Archivel Farma, Biotheus, 23andMe, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, NiKang Therapeutics, InventisBio, CStone Pharmaceuticals, UNICANCER, and others.

Since there are so many companies working in this domain, it is imperative to track the landscape to know the advancements happening, the client's interest was to track dMMR/ MSIH, BRAF mutated, FGFR mutated, and KRAS mutated GI tumors, and data readout around them in ESMO 2024.

DelveInsight’s Conference Coverage Capability Solutions helped the client by:

Offering comprehensive medical conference support, including conference planning/playbook, pre-conference assessments, daily updates, post-conference summaries, and a detailed final report.

By prioritizing gastrointestinal cancer abstracts as with the vast amount of data available, it is crucial to select the most relevant and high-priority abstracts to ensure impactful insights and decisions.

Concentrating on abstracts that address critical patient needs in areas like cancer screening, early-stage cancer treatment, and mutation/protein detection to inform accurate treatment decisions for relapsed or refractory patients.

Providing data-driven insights from the analysis of Key Oral Abstract presentations, covering all relevant session formats such as Mini Oral, Industry Satellite Symposium, Proffered Paper Session, Educational Sessions, and EONS sessions.

Sharing insights derived from interactions with presenters, oncologists, and researchers during industry-focused poster sessions.

Offering detailed data on pivotal clinical trials, Late Breaking Abstracts (LBAs), and efficacy results for first-in-class therapies targeting new mutations, as well as key company collaborations happening on-site.

Conducting thorough analyses of the latest clinical trial updates, treatment breakthroughs, and shifts in gastrointestinal cancer treatment strategies influenced by new data and evolving practices.

Collecting and analyzing insights from various KOLs to answer Key Investigative Questions (KIQs), ensuring important perspectives are captured and used to drive actionable conclusions.

Oncology conferences are pivotal events that bring together experts, researchers, and clinicians from across the globe, offering a unique platform to exchange groundbreaking knowledge and the latest advancements in cancer treatments. These conferences provide invaluable insights into cutting-edge research, innovative therapies, and emerging technologies, from immunotherapy and personalized medicine to oncolytic virus therapy and novel drug delivery systems.

DelveInsight’s Oncology Conference Coverage Services offer a thorough analysis of outcomes from major events like AACR, ASCO, ESMO, ASH, ASTRO, SOHO, SITC, the European CAR T-cell Meeting, and IASLC. This detailed examination provides businesses with essential insights for competitive intelligence and market trend forecasting, supporting the formulation of future strategies.

Stay tuned to cover the following events with DelveInsight

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR): April 25-30, 2025, McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO): May 30–June 3, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

ESMO Congress: October 17–21, 2025 in Berlin, Germany

ESMO Gynaecological Cancers Congress: June 19–21, 2025 in Vienna, Austria

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting: November 5–9, 2025 at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland

American Society of Hematology (ASH): December 6–9, 2025 in Orlando, Florida

By partnering with DelveInsight, you can take advantage of these conferences to stay informed about cutting-edge industry trends, emerging technologies, and market dynamics, enhancing your strategic decision-making. We specialize in thorough pre-conference planning, real-time intelligence gathering during the event, and comprehensive post-conference insights.

Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service tailored to Oncology Domain: DelveInsight’s competitive intelligence services provide real-time, accurate insights across the different therapeutic domains and oncology is one of our fortes, providing detailed insights into advancements across oncology such as multiple myeloma, NSCLC, CTCL, PTCL, Ewing sarcoma, PCPG, etc to name a few. Our services analyze competitors’ pipelines, clinical trial progress, gene and cell therapy innovations, and market entry strategies, as well as regulatory updates and patent landscapes specific to oncology. This intelligence enables stakeholders to identify emerging threats, uncover growth opportunities, and develop targeted strategies to remain competitive in this evolving therapeutic area. Connect with us today to explore how we can help you succeed in the oncology market.

Our team acknowledges thousands of scientific abstracts presented at every ASCO Annual Meeting based on the updates and findings from various cancer clinical trials, including revolutionizing new therapeutic research and changing the perspective of cancer patient care. We have also tracked all the social media platforms for all the possible hashtags around ASCO and helped the clients gain breakthroughs in the oncology domain.

Oncology Portfolio Management: DelveInsight's deep expertise in oncology distinguishes us, as we excel in understanding the complexities of the cancer field. Our core focus is on aligning with strategic goals, analyzing advancements in the oncology sector, assessing the current demands of the oncology market, and providing exceptional client services.

Rare Oncology Diseases Analysis: At DelveInsight, we are dedicated to providing essential reports that address the complexities of the rare cancer market. Our team of expert analysts diligently tracks the evolving developmental, regulatory, and commercial environments of competing products. We offer a range of services, including insightful conference evaluations and in-depth analyses of company progress and R&D activities, all designed to support the smooth development of oncology solutions tailored to our clients' specific requirements.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

