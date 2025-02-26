Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Gaining Traction Amid Favorable External Factors

Controlled Release Fertilizers Market Insights

Growing demand for agricultural products across the globe, rise in penetration of controlled and slow-release fertilizers.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled “ Controlled Release Fertilizers Market by Type (Slow Release, Nitrogen Stabilizers, Coated and Encapsulated), by Mode of Application (Foliar, Fertigation, Soil, Others), by End Use (Agricultural, Non-agricultural): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” According to the report, the global controlled release fertilizers market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $4.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The study provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, key investment opportunities, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive dynamics.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31407 Key Market Drivers and Opportunities:Several factors are fueling the growth of the controlled release fertilizers market:- Rising Global Demand for Agricultural Products: Population growth has heightened the need for efficient and sustainable farming solutions.- Increased Adoption of Controlled and Slow-Release Fertilizers: These fertilizers help improve crop yield while minimizing nutrient loss.- Environmental Concerns Over Conventional Fertilizers: The negative impact of traditional fertilizers on soil and water quality has accelerated the shift toward controlled-release alternatives.- Investment in Sustainable Agricultural Solutions: Growing awareness and investment in eco-friendly fertilizers in developing markets are creating new opportunities.However, high production costs due to advanced technologies and limited awareness among farmers may restrain market growth.Segment Analysis:By Type:- Coated and Encapsulated Fertilizers: Accounted for nearly half of the market share in 2021 and are expected to remain dominant. Increasing demand for high-value crops and efficient fertilizers is propelling this segment.- Slow Release Fertilizers: Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031, driven by rising demand in developing economies like China and India.By Mode of Application:- Soil Application: Held the largest market share (over one-third) in 2021 and will continue to lead due to increasing food demand and the need for high crop yields.- Other Modes (Foliar, Fertigation, etc.): Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.2% by 2031, with water-soluble fertilizers gaining traction due to their efficiency in nutrient absorption and limited land availability.By End Use:- Non-Agricultural Applications: Held the largest share (nearly two-thirds) in 2021, driven by demand for feedstock in biofuel and electricity production.- Agricultural Sector: Expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% by 2031, supported by rising food demand and advancements in farming technologies.Regional Insights:Asia-Pacific: The dominant region, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market in 2021. The region is also expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Rapid population growth and increased food demand have driven the adoption of modern farming practices, including controlled release fertilizers.Leading Market Players:Key players in the controlled release fertilizers market include:- Yara International ASA- Nutrien Ltd.- The Mosaic Company- ICL Group- Nufarm Ltd.- Kingenta- ScottsMiracle-Gro- Koch Industries- Helena Chemical Company- SQM- JNC Corporation- Haifa Chemicals- AGLUKON- Pursell Agri-Tech- Ekompany International BV𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/controlled-release-fertilizers-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

