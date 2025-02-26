American College of Tax Counsel Elects New Fellows and Selects New Officers and Regent

The new Fellows bring a range of tax practice diversity to the important work of the College in advancing sound tax policy and effective tax administration.” — Bahar Schippel, President of the American College of Tax Counsel

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a meeting held on February 21, 2025, in Los Angeles, California, the Board of Regents of the American College of Tax Counsel (the “College”) elected the following 15 new Fellows into its ranks:Mark Bodron, Lumen Technologies, Inc., Monroe, LAChristopher Cunningham, Elliott, Thomason & Gibson, LLP, Dallas, TXMatthew Donnelly, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP, Washington, DCCourtney Hopley, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, San Francisco, CAKendall Houghton, Alston & Bird, Washington, DCJennifer Karpchuk, Chamberlain Hrdlicka, Philadelphia, PAWilliam Kolarik II, Kean Miller LLP, Baton Rouge, LAKelly Morrison Lee, IRS Office of Chief Counsel, Washington, DCPilar Mata, Tax Executives Institute, Washington, DCKevan McLaughlin, McLaughlin Legal, San Diego, CACharles Ian Nash, Nash & Kromash, LLP, Melbourne, FLDaniel Price, Law Offices of Daniel N. Price, PLLC, San Antonio, TXMichael Spiro, Finn Dixon & Herling LLP, Stamford, CTCory Stigile, Hochman, Salkin, Toscher & Perez, P.C. Beverly Hills, CACarol Szczepanik, Law Offices of Carol Szczepanik, LLC, Cleveland, OHIn addition to the election of the 15 new Fellows, the College selected the following to serve as officers of the College effective March 1, 2025:President: Michael J. Desmond, Miller & Chevalier Chartered, Washington, DCVice President: Ameek Ashok Ponda, Sullivan & Worcester LLP, Boston, MASecretary/Treasurer: Mary A. McNulty, Holland & Knight LLP, Dallas, TXFinally, the College selected Susan C. Morse, University of Texas School of Law, Austin, TX, to fill the upcoming vacancy as the Regent for the Fifth Circuit.Bahar A. Schippel, President of the College, welcomed the 15 new Fellows, noting that “they bring a range of tax practice diversity to the important work of the College in advancing sound tax policy and effective tax administration. We look forward to their active engagement with the College on the range of important projects and initiatives that we are working to advance in these dynamic times,” said Schippel.To become a Fellow of the College, individuals must be nominated by a current Fellow and then evaluated by a committee of the College’s Board of Regents. Criteria for membership in the College include having been a member of the bar of one or more states of the United States (or the District of Columbia, possessions, or territories of the United States) for at least 15 years prior to the date of their election to membership as a Fellow in the College, with a career that is principally devoted to tax law and tax-related matters. Prospective Fellows must be currently engaged in (or retired or semi-retired from) full-time legal work, either in a private law practice, a corporate legal or tax department, a governmental legal position, a trade association, a law or business school or other graduate-level teaching position, or a combination thereof. For all prospective Fellows, demonstration of a high standard of excellence and ethical conduct in the practice of tax law is required.About the American College of Tax CounselThe American College of Tax Counsel, founded in 1981, is a nonprofit association of tax attorneys in private practice, law, business, graduate school teaching positions, and government, who are recognized for their excellence in tax practice and their substantial contributions and commitment to the legal profession. One of the chief purposes of the College is to provide a mechanism for input by tax attorneys into the development of U.S. tax laws and policy. A nineteen-member Board of Regents serves as the governing body of the College, with one regent drawn from each of the thirteen federal judicial circuits, plus two at-large positions. The Board is rounded out by the four members of its Executive Committee: President, Vice President, Secretary-Treasurer, and Immediate Past President. The College can be found online at https://www.actconline.org /.

