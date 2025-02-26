EXL announces speaker roster for AI in Action virtual event

The event will showcase 20 industry experts across businesses highlighting lessons learned in scaling data and AI solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a global data and AI company, has unveiled the agenda for its third annual AI in action global event series, featuring keynotes with leaders from EXL, Google, and AWS, as well as a lineup of more than 20 industry CIOs and AI experts.

Themed “Driving the Shift to Scalable AI,” the three virtual events will provide actionable strategies to help businesses deploy scalable and reliable AI solutions that deliver measurable outcomes. AI in action brings together industry leaders, real-world demonstrations, and panel discussions to bridge the gap between AI proof-of-concepts and enterprise-wide implementation. Registration is complimentary and is open now for all sessions: March 5 (Americas), March 13 (EMEA) and March 20 (APAC) by registering here.

Key speakers and agenda items include:

Moderator – John Gallant, enterprise consulting director at CIO.com, will moderate EXL’s AI in action events across the globe. John is a well-known thought leader in the technology industry.



– John Gallant, enterprise consulting director at CIO.com, will moderate EXL’s AI in action events across the globe. John is a well-known thought leader in the technology industry. Keynote sessions –



Rohit Kapoor, EXL’s chairman and chief executive officer will host two keynote sessions. Accelerating business outcomes with data, AI and human expertise with Kevin Ichhpurani, president, global partner ecosystem at Google Cloud. Scaling business growth: Real-world strategies using agentic AI with Rahul Pathak, vice president of data and AI go to market at AWS.

–

Client panels – Industry leaders from the world’s leading banks, insurance, health and utilities companies will share how they are scaling Ai for measurable impact. The group of panelists for the March 5 event include: Panel: Staying ahead in the age of AI: Practical lessons from visionary leaders with Sarthak Pattanaik, head of artificial intelligence, BNY; Dak Liyanearachchi, chief data and technology officer, NRG Energy; and Ashish Atreja, founder of VALID.AI and professor and former chief information and chief digital health officer at UC Davis Health.

Panel: From data to AI, and AI to data: The evolving symbiosis will include Preetha Sekharan, vice president, digital incubator, Unum; Randy Huang, vice president, chief data scientist for U.S. business, Prudential Financial; and Sidd Kuckreja, chief technology officer, TruStage.



– Industry leaders from the world’s leading banks, insurance, health and utilities companies will share how they are scaling Ai for measurable impact. The group of panelists for the March 5 event include:

Real-world demonstrations – EXL will demonstrate how its latest data and AI-led solutions are transforming workflows across core business functions in insurance, finance, healthcare, and more in the following demonstrations:



Delivering measurable impact with large language models: will Experience how ECL’s domain-specific LLM is transforming businesses across industries by integrating agentic AI with generative AI, predictive models and automation.

Driving innovation through AI-powered code modernization: we’ll showcase real-world stories of how Code Harbor accelerates development with pre-built APIs, SDKs, and agentic AI capabilities, enabling seamless integration, scalable solutions, and measurable business impact.

Leveraging the synergy of AI and machine learning in debt collections: Experience how the power of GenAI and machine learning are transforming debt collections with an omnichannel approach that engages customers, understands their situation and offers personalized payment options.



– EXL will demonstrate how its latest data and AI-led solutions are transforming workflows across core business functions in insurance, finance, healthcare, and more in the following demonstrations:

“The true value of data AI lies in its scalability—its ability to integrate seamlessly and deliver tangible business outcomes at scale,” said Vishal Chhibbar, executive vice president, international growth markets and chief growth officer at EXL. “AI in action will provide organizations with the tools, expertise and strategies needed to harness the full potential of data and AI.”

This virtual event is ideal for enterprise decision-makers across industries who are determined to drive innovation and growth through cutting-edge data and AI advancements.

Registration Now Open

Registration for the AI in action event is free and available by registering here. Don't miss the chance to gain firsthand insights from industry leaders and EXL experts. Visit the AI in action website to secure your spot.

Americas event is March 5, 2025, from 10-11:30 a.m. ET.

EMEA event is March 13, 2025, from 1-2:30 p.m. GMT.

APAC event is March 20, 2025, from 12-1:30 p.m. AEDT.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 59,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Contacts

Media

Keith Little

+1 703-598-0980

media.relations@exlservice.com

Investor Relations

John Kristoff

+1 212 209 4613

IR@exlservice.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.