Lunawood Introduces the North America Collection Embracing 'Locally Crafted Wood with Nordic Design'

Lahti, Finland, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunawood, a globally recognized brand known for its high-quality and sustainable thermally modified wood, is proud to introduce its North America Collection. Rooted in the philosophy of Locally Crafted wood with Nordic Design, this new collection features premium thermally modified White Ash and Yellow Poplar of U.S. origin, designed for decorative surfaces in both interior and exterior applications.

For over a decade, Lunawood has been at the forefront of innovation in thermally modified wood products, providing comprehensive solutions to global market. With strong Finnish roots and a commitment to sustainability, Lunawood continues to redefine the possibilities of wood in modern architecture. For the first time, the company is introducing thermally modified hardwoods with aesthetically refined profiles to its product offering. The raw material is sourced and crafted in the USA.

The growing demand for thermally modified wood in North America and globally is driven by an increasing preference for sustainable and responsible building materials. The industry is shifting toward greener construction practices, particularly in cladding, decking, and landscaping applications. Architects and builders are actively seeking environmentally responsible alternatives to chemically treated wood, tropical hardwoods, and synthetic materials. With the introduction of American hardwoods, Lunawood now offers a knot-free, thermally modified hardwood alternative alongside its established Finnish ThermoWood® products.

New CEO Appointed to Drive Lunawood LLC’s Growth in the U.S.

Lunawood LLC, a joint venture between Oy Lunawood Ltd and Atlanta Hardwood Corporation, has appointed M.Sc. (Tech.) Matti Koski as Managing Director, effective February 25, 2025. In his new role, Koski will oversee the execution of Lunawood LLC’s strategic goals and day-to-day operations. With over 30 years of leadership experience in product development, sales, and marketing within the forestry industry in both Finland and the United States, he brings extensive expertise to the company.

Lunawood LLC is currently preparing to establish thermal modification kilns and begin production in Cleveland, Georgia in June 2025. The company plans to start thermally modifying locally sourced American hardwoods this summer to meet the increasing demand across North America and beyond. As Managing Director, Koski will be responsible for leading these operational developments and building a strong organizational foundation for the company’s expansion.

Lunawood serves the North American market with sustainable wood innovations that positively impact architecture, well-being, and global emission reduction. With over 20 years of experience in thermally modified wood, we provide premium, chemical-free wood products produced at our mills in Cleveland, Georgia, and Finland. Lunawood LLC is a joint venture formed by Oy Lunawood Ltd and Atlanta Hardwood Corporation. We oversee the procurement, production, and sales of Lunawood products across North America.

