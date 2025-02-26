Alberta Energy Regulator penalizes Pembina Pipeline Corp. for Public Lands Act contraventions

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has issued an administrative penalty to Pembina Pipeline Corporation for contravening the Public Lands Act. A copy of the decision is on the AER’s Compliance Dashboard.

Following an investigation by the AER, it was determined that between January 23 and 28, 2023, Pembina contravened section 56 (1) (n) of the Public Lands Act by commencing various activities near Saddle Hills County without completing a wildlife sweep, which was a requirement in its disposition. As a result, Pembina is assessed a $24,000 administrative penalty, payable within 30 days.

An administrative penalty is one of many compliance and enforcement tools the AER can use when companies do not comply with the regulatory requirements.





For more information on the AER’s investigation enforcement processes, please see the Investigations webpage on aer.ca.





About the Alberta Energy Regulator

The AER ensures the safe, efficient, orderly, and environmentally responsible development of energy and mineral resources in Alberta through our regulatory activities. For more information visit aer.ca.

