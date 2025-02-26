UMKC Bloch School Meets Rising Demand for Data-Driven Leaders with New Degree Program

Introducing the MBA in Business Analytics

Kansas City, MO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UMKC Henry W. Bloch School of Management is launching its newest graduate offering: a Master of Business Administration in Business Analytics, designed to equip professionals with the critical skills needed in today’s data-driven economy. The UMKC MBA in Business Analytics program will launch in Fall 2025, providing students with cutting-edge analytical and leadership expertise.

With businesses increasingly relying on data to drive strategic decisions, demand for analytics professionals continues to grow. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, data-science jobs are projected to increase 36% from 2021 to 2031, far outpacing average job growth. The MBA in Business Analytics is tailored to prepare students for high-demand careers in fields including finance, healthcare, e-commerce, marketing and supply-chain management.

“As Kansas City's business school, we are committed to providing programs that align with market needs,” said Brian Klaas, Dean of the Bloch School. “The Business Analytics MBA will give our students a competitive advantage by combining advanced business strategy with in-depth data analysis skills.”

While many courses will be available in an online synchronous format, the program will require some in-person coursework to facilitate work on hands on projects and networking with peers and industry professionals.

“The hybrid structure ensures students gain hands-on experience while maintaining flexibility, allowing working professionals to continue their education,” Klaas said.

A key distinction of the MBA in Business Analytics is its STEM designation, which makes it particularly attractive to international students. This designation allows international graduates to avail potentially up to 36 months of post-degree completion Optional Practical Training.

“Our global partnerships, combined with the STEM designation, position this program as a premier choice for international students seeking a top-tier business analytics education,” said UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal.

The program will provide students with access to UMKC’s vast business network, engaging with top employers in Kansas City and beyond.

“I wish that this program was available when I was doing my MBA at UMKC,” said Joseph Rasmussen (MBA ’18). Rasmussen, currently senior director of business intelligence at Spring Venture Group, serves on the Business Analytics Advisory Council for the program. “Getting an MBA in Business Analytics blends data with core business knowledge like strategy, marketing, finance, operations and accounting. Having this knowledge will allow graduates to bridge the gap between data and decision-making”

Applications are open now for the Fall 2025 semester. Learn more about the program and apply here.

