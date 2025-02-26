



- SAVE THE DATE –

NACON CONNECT RETURNS ON 6 MARCH 2025

Lesquin, February 26, 2025 – NACON invites gamers from around the world to attend its annual conference on 6 March at 7PM CET/ 10AM PST. With game announcements, never-seen-before videos, exclusive gameplay footage and reveals of upcoming gaming accessories, NACON Connect will be packed with exciting news.

Find out the teaser trailer of NACON Connect 2025 : HERE

As every year, the show will highlight NACON's gaming ecosystem, both as a game developer/publisher and creator of premium accessories. Players will learn more about already announced titles such as Hell is Us, Edge of Memories and Dragonkin: The Banished, while also discovering secret projects that will enrich NACON's catalogue in the coming months.

Join NACON's official channels on March 6 at 7:00 PM CET / 10:00 AM PST to follow the announcements and react live. #NACONCONNECT

Stay tuned! More information will be revealed very soon

Find all NACON games and accessories on nacongaming.com

