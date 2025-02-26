Director/PDMR Shareholding
|NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
|February 26, 2025
|Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.
|PDMR
|Date Acquired
|Share Type
|Number of shares awarded
|Purchase price per Share
|Wael Sawan
|26 February 2025
|SHEL (LSE)
|29,479
|GBP 26.295
|Sinead Gorman
|26 February 2025
|SHEL (LSE)
|19,451
|GBP 26.295
|Philippa Bounds
|26 February 2025
|SHEL (LSE)
|8,355
|GBP 26.295
|Robin Mooldijk
|24 February 2025
|SHELL (AMS)
|12,291
|EUR 32.16
|Rachel Solway
|26 February 2025
|SHEL (LSE)
|8,355
|GBP 26.295
|Huibert Vigeveno
|26 February 2025
|SHELL (AMS)
|15,590
|EUR 31.86
|Zoe Yujnovich
|26 February 2025
|SHELL (AMS)
|15,787
|EUR 31.86
|The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
|Julie Keefe
|Deputy Company Secretary
|LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Wael
|Last Name(s)
|Sawan
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|26.295
|Volume
|29,479
|Total
|775,150.31
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|29,479
|Price
|26.295
|Total
|775,150.31
|Date of transaction
|26/02/2025
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Sinead
|Last Name(s)
|Gorman
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|26.295
|Volume
|19,451
|Total
|511,464.05
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|19,451
|Price
|26.295
|Total
|511,464.05
|Date of transaction
|26/02/2025
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Philippa
|Last Name(s)
|Bounds
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Legal Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|26.295
|Volume
|8,355
|Total
|219,694.73
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|8,355
|Price
|26.295
|Total
|219,694.73
|Date of transaction
|26/02/2025
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Robin
|Last Name(s)
|Mooldijk
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects & Technology Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|32.16
|Volume
|12,291
|Total
|395,278.56
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|12,291
|Price
|32.16
|Total
|395,278.56
|Date of transaction
|24/02/2025
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Rachel
|Last Name(s)
|Solway
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|26.295
|Volume
|8,355
|Total
|219,694.73
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|8,355
|Price
|26.295
|Total
|219,694.73
|Date of transaction
|26/02/2025
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Huibert
|Last Name(s)
|Vigeveno
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|31.86
|Volume
|15,590
|Total
|496,697.40
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|15,590
|Price
|31.86
|Total
|496,697.40
|Date of transaction
|26/02/2025
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Zoe
|Last Name(s)
|Yujnovich
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Integrated Gas & Upstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|31.86
|Volume
|15,787
|Total
|502,973.82
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|15,787
|Price
|31.86
|Total
|502,973.82
|Date of transaction
|26/02/2025
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
