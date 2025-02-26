Submit Release
Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES    
           
February 26, 2025          
           
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.  
           
PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares awarded Purchase price per Share  
Wael Sawan 26 February 2025 SHEL (LSE) 29,479 GBP 26.295  
Sinead Gorman 26 February 2025 SHEL (LSE) 19,451 GBP 26.295  
Philippa Bounds 26 February 2025 SHEL (LSE) 8,355 GBP 26.295  
Robin Mooldijk 24 February 2025 SHELL (AMS) 12,291 EUR 32.16  
Rachel Solway 26 February 2025 SHEL (LSE) 8,355 GBP 26.295  
Huibert Vigeveno 26 February 2025 SHELL (AMS) 15,590 EUR 31.86  
Zoe Yujnovich 26 February 2025 SHELL (AMS) 15,787 EUR 31.86  
           
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.    
           
       
           
Julie Keefe          
Deputy Company Secretary        
           
ENQUIRIES          
           
Shell Media Relations          
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550      
           
           
           
           
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70      
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.
           
           
           


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency GBP
Price 26.295
Volume 29,479
Total 775,150.31
Aggregated information  
Volume 29,479
Price 26.295
Total 775,150.31
Date of transaction 26/02/2025
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Sinead
Last Name(s) Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency GBP
Price 26.295
Volume 19,451
Total 511,464.05
Aggregated information  
Volume 19,451
Price 26.295
Total 511,464.05
Date of transaction 26/02/2025
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency GBP
Price 26.295
Volume 8,355
Total 219,694.73
Aggregated information  
Volume 8,355
Price 26.295
Total 219,694.73
Date of transaction 26/02/2025
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Robin
Last Name(s) Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 32.16
Volume 12,291
Total 395,278.56
Aggregated information  
Volume 12,291
Price 32.16
Total 395,278.56
Date of transaction 24/02/2025
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Rachel
Last Name(s) Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency GBP
Price 26.295
Volume 8,355
Total 219,694.73
Aggregated information  
Volume 8,355
Price 26.295
Total 219,694.73
Date of transaction 26/02/2025
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 31.86
Volume 15,590
Total 496,697.40
Aggregated information  
Volume 15,590
Price 31.86
Total 496,697.40
Date of transaction 26/02/2025
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Zoe
Last Name(s) Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas & Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares
Currency EUR
Price 31.86
Volume 15,787
Total 502,973.82
Aggregated information  
Volume 15,787
Price 31.86
Total 502,973.82
Date of transaction 26/02/2025
Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

