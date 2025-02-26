Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES February 26, 2025 Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares as set out below. 50% of the PDMR’s annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment. PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares awarded Purchase price per Share Wael Sawan 26 February 2025 SHEL (LSE) 29,479 GBP 26.295 Sinead Gorman 26 February 2025 SHEL (LSE) 19,451 GBP 26.295 Philippa Bounds 26 February 2025 SHEL (LSE) 8,355 GBP 26.295 Robin Mooldijk 24 February 2025 SHELL (AMS) 12,291 EUR 32.16 Rachel Solway 26 February 2025 SHEL (LSE) 8,355 GBP 26.295 Huibert Vigeveno 26 February 2025 SHELL (AMS) 15,590 EUR 31.86 Zoe Yujnovich 26 February 2025 SHELL (AMS) 15,787 EUR 31.86 The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. Julie Keefe Deputy Company Secretary ENQUIRIES Shell Media Relations International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550 LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares Currency GBP Price 26.295 Volume 29,479 Total 775,150.31 Aggregated information Volume 29,479 Price 26.295 Total 775,150.31 Date of transaction 26/02/2025 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Sinead Last Name(s) Gorman 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares Currency GBP Price 26.295 Volume 19,451 Total 511,464.05 Aggregated information Volume 19,451 Price 26.295 Total 511,464.05 Date of transaction 26/02/2025 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Philippa Last Name(s) Bounds 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares Currency GBP Price 26.295 Volume 8,355 Total 219,694.73 Aggregated information Volume 8,355 Price 26.295 Total 219,694.73 Date of transaction 26/02/2025 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Robin Last Name(s) Mooldijk 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares Currency EUR Price 32.16 Volume 12,291 Total 395,278.56 Aggregated information Volume 12,291 Price 32.16 Total 395,278.56 Date of transaction 24/02/2025 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Rachel Last Name(s) Solway 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares Currency GBP Price 26.295 Volume 8,355 Total 219,694.73 Aggregated information Volume 8,355 Price 26.295 Total 219,694.73 Date of transaction 26/02/2025 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Huibert Last Name(s) Vigeveno 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares Currency EUR Price 31.86 Volume 15,590 Total 496,697.40 Aggregated information Volume 15,590 Price 31.86 Total 496,697.40 Date of transaction 26/02/2025 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Zoe Last Name(s) Yujnovich 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Integrated Gas & Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Delivery of 50% of bonus in shares Currency EUR Price 31.86 Volume 15,787 Total 502,973.82 Aggregated information Volume 15,787 Price 31.86 Total 502,973.82 Date of transaction 26/02/2025 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

