The 26th Annual Old Bags Luncheon™ : The Palm Beach Premier Charity Event Supporting County Families

Logo Center for Family Services Palm Beach County OBL 2025 Celebrity Speaker, Alana Stewart (Photo credit: Capehart Photography) Audrey Gruss, Center for Family Services Palm Beach County’s Todd L’Herrou (Photo credit: Capehart Photography) OBL 2025 IT Bag Designer Jada Loveless (Photo credit: Capehart Photography) Atmosphere (Photo credit: Capehart Photography)

Celebrity Speaker Alana Stewart Headlines Iconic Fundraiser

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Family Services Palm Beach County held their signature fundraiser, The Old Bags Luncheon™ at the iconic Breakers Palm Beach.Palm Beach County continues to experience a growing need for accessible mental health services, with families facing challenges such as economic hardships, trauma, and mental health disparities. The Center for Family Services serves as a beacon of hope, offering these families the resources and professional care needed to overcome adversity.The Annual signature event for the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, the Old Bags luncheon™ combines fashion, philanthropy, and social engagement, attracting some of the most influential individuals in the region to support the critical work of the organization.This year, the 2025 OBL Celebrity Speaker was actress, host, author and spokesperson Alana Stewart. Stewart is known for her philanthropic work, including as CEO of The Farrah Fawcett Foundation, which funds cancer research and promotes prevention and awareness. The OBL 2025 IT Bag Designer was Jada Loveless. Her namesake Jada Loveless line displays a rich backdrop of textures and shapes that combine fine leathers, textiles, and timeless exotics such as American Alligator and Porosus Crocodile featuring 18K gold and semi-precious stone clasps.The 2025 Old Bags Luncheon Event organization was led by event co-chairs, Sonja Stevens and Joan Yanow. The silent auction co-chairs are Barbara Pendrill and Theodora Pace. The sponsorship chair is Nancy Bush. The Center’s Board Chairwoman is Karen Swanson and the 2025 OBL honorary Chair was Audrey Gruss.Notable attendees at the event included: Alana Stewart, Jada Loveless, Kathy Hilton, Joan Yanow, Sonja Stevens, Audrey Gruss, Bettina Anderson, Karen Swanson, The United States Ambassador to Greece (nominee) Kimberly Guilfoyle, Jamee Gregory, Ramona Singer, Leesa Rowland, Dr. Norman and Mia Rowe, Lois Pope, Francis Fisher, Alyssa Quinlan, Michelle Worth, Michelle Russell-Johnson, Nancy Bush, Todd L’Herrou, and Ellen Vaughan.Sponsors of the 26th Annual Old Bags Luncheon included:Presenting Tote Sponsor - Rowe Plastic Surgery.Shoulder Bag Sponsors – Audrey & Martin Gruss Foundation, and Frances Lindner.Kelly Sponsors – Freeman’s Hindman, Related Ross, and The North End Ladies.Safe Kids Ambassadors Table Sponsors – Nancy Haviland, Margaret and James Wade, and The Wade Family Foundation.Cross Body Sponsors – Jada Loveless, Lugano, Madison Avenue Couture, Mr. C. Residencies, Pioneer Linens, Nestseekers, Corinne Buckley, Jim and Nancy Bush, Aileen and Bob Carlucci, Frances Fisher, Kate Kadyszewski, Nancy Kyle, Murphy and Reid LLP, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, Jack and Allison Nicklaus II, Kathe Patrinos, Frank and Bjaye Pilotte, Diana Maune Retzer, Shona and John Seifert, and Melissa Sullivan.Jackie Sponsors – The Bretzlaff Group, Cecy, Palm Beach Illustrated, Lora Drasner, Sharon Dresser, G. Russel Hagen, Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation, Laurie Collmer Sanders, Karen and Dan Swanson, and Michelle Worth.Clutch Sponsors – Valley Bank, Renato’sSatchel Sponsors - Tiffany Burnette, Patricia Davies, Tania Vorsanger Filipone, Kristen Gerhard, Katherine Johnson, Julie Papanier, Amanda Folk, Shelby Anne Snider, Joanne Snodgrass, Mary Taggart, and Gail Worth.In Kind Donors – Apogee Golf Club, Carmen Golf Club, Emerald Dunes Country Club, Five Story, Frances Valentine, Frenchmen’s Reserve Country Club, Friedrich’s Optik, Jason Sedan, Karen Rich, Letan Lindley, Lilly Pulitzer, Lost Tree Club, Milly Park, Old Marsh Golf Club, Old Palm Golf Club, Philip Metlin, Renato’s, Robert James Luxury, Tammy Apostle Couture, The Club at Admirals Cove, The Falls Club of the Palm Beaches, The RealReal, Trump International Golf Club, and Veronica Beard.Table Sponsors – KathyLee Bickham, Gale Brophy, Amy Morris, Judy Pizzagalli, Jill Schecter, Mark and Sonja Stevens.Mental Health Advocates – Holyfield and Thomas, Rebecca Kirsch, Deborah Kvam, Nancy Kyle, Kate Lubin, Shelby Anne Snider, and Laura Moore Tanne.Give Back Partners – Alavon Auersperg, Alice + Olivia, Camilla Webster, Cecy Martinez, Consuelo Vanderbilt, Daniella Ortiz, Danielle Rollins, DELGE, EPALACIO Five Story, Frances Valentine, Friedrich Optik, Harrison Morgan, Jada Loveless, Jenni Kayne, KOI, Kristen Krusen, Lola Dre, Marina St. Barth, Marissa Collections, MaxMara, Monica Mahoney, Mr. C. Residencies, Nini Jewels, Pioneer Linens, Rani Araella, Robert James Luxury, Rowe Plastic Surgery, Tim Quinn, and Tonya Hawkes.Supporting Businesses – Alana Stewart, Auction Ladies, Breakers Design Studio, Capehart, Lawlor Media Group, Matyk Media, MDH Printing, Minuteman Press, Ready Set Auction, RSVP Global, S4T Group, Scott Velozo Design, The Breakers Palm Beach, and Whitney EramusGoody Bag Donors – Cecy Martinez, Frances Valentine, Freeman’s Hindman Auction, Madison Avenue Couture, Marissa Collections, Miami Chains and Co., Mr. C. Residencies, Pioneer Linens and Rowe Plastic Surgery.About The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. embraces the philosophy that families should be the center of the community, and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation and accredited by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management. For more information, please visit www.ctrfam.org IG: @cfspbc | F: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FSAbout Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person’s situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group’s combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from buzz building, branding, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits in New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.

