INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Quantum Computing Inc. (“Quantum Computing,” “QCI,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QUBT). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about QCI’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Defendants overstated the capabilities of QCI’s quantum computing technologies, products, and/or services; (ii) Defendants overstated the scope and nature of QCI’s relationship with NASA, as well as the scope and nature of QCI’s NASA-related contracts and/or subcontracts; (iii) Defendants overstated QCI’s progress in developing a thin film lithium niobate (“TFLN”) foundry, the scale of the purported TFLN foundry, and orders for the Company’s TFLN chips; (iv) QCI’s business dealings with Quad M Solutions, Inc. and millionways, Inc. both qualified as related party transactions; (v) accordingly, QCI’s revenues relied, at least in part, on undisclosed related party transactions; and (vi) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on QCI’s business and reputation.

If you bought shares of Quantum Computing between March 30, 2020 and January 15, 2025, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/quantum-computing/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 28, 2025.

