Introducing Contentstack EDGE, the World’s First Adaptive Digital Experience Platform

New solution combines intelligent content and real-time first-party customer data powering the future of marketing and digital experiences

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentstack , the category disruptor in digital experiences, today announced the launch of Contentstack EDGE — the world’s first adaptive digital experience platform built for the AI era. The next-generation digital experience platform (DXP) unifies the company’s headless CMS, recently acquired real-time customer data platform, personalization, automation, AI, and front-end hosting capabilities. Together, Contentstack EDGE is capable of delivering first-ever adaptive experiences, reacting in real-time to every customer interaction while staying authentically on-brand through AI and data-driven decision-making.

The move, which follows Contentstack’s acquisition of a real-time CDP pioneer Lytics earlier this year, signals a dramatic shift in the industry away from rigid, complex, and outdated monolithic DXPs. Contentstack EDGE is built on a composable architecture combining its pioneering headless CMS and real-time CDP into an easy-to-use solution backed by the company's Care Without Compromise support program and no-fail AI guarantee.

“We’re in a new era of marketing when simply having a digital presence isn’t enough to drive consumers to opt-in to the brand experience,” said Gurdeep Dhillon, Chief Marketing Officer of Contentstack. “Brands need adaptive experiences that create a dynamic, always-relevant, always-personal connection with their audiences. Contentstack EDGE is the platform to give brands the experience edge they need.”

Contentstack EDGE embraces the company's vision for digital experiences that are:

AI-Powered: Brand-aware generative AI and automated workflows to create, manage, and distribute intelligent content at scale with precision.

Data-Driven: Real-time, first-party customer data unified across sources to deliver the right message, to the right person, in the right channel, at the right time… every time.

Personalized: Content and journey analytics, and predictive modeling so brands can deliver highly dynamic and responsive experiences in real time.



“It’s not enough to publish content today — you need data and the right timing to make it truly valuable to the person receiving it,” said Bill Mitchell, Senior Director of Web Strategy and Technology of MongoDB, the developer data platform for any use case. “Big suites promise to help brands stay relevant, but they struggle with execution. That’s why we’ve trusted Contentstack for years. They don’t just have the vision — they deliver on it, and that gives us a real edge.”

Contentstack's recent recognition as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms underscores the trust that brands like MongoDB place in the company's ability to deliver on its vision. This debut also underscores the fundamental shift in buying criteria underpinning modern digital experience creation and delivery.

"To remain relevant in today's competitive markets, brands need customers to opt into the experiences they create. But it's a two-way street,” said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. “Brands must create experiences worth ‘opting in’ to, which means they must adapt to a data-first, AI-driven, hyper-personalized world. Retrofitting old technology won’t get them there. Contentstack EDGE will.”

Contentstack will showcase the full capabilities of the new platform, along with stories from leading brands, at ContentCon, the company’s annual customer conference, in Chicago on June 3-5, 2025.

About Contentstack

Contentstack is on a mission to deliver the world’s best digital experiences with cutting-edge content management, customer data, personalization, and AI technology. Iconic brands, such as AirFrance KLM, ASICS, Burberry, Mattel, Mitsubishi and Walmart, depend on the Contentstack EDGE platform to rise above the noise in today's crowded and competitive markets, constantly adapting to maintain their edge.

Contentstack and its employees are dedicated to the customers and communities they serve. The company is recognized for its unmatched customer care and tradition of giving back globally through the Contentstack Cares program, including proud support of Pledge 1% and Girls Who Code.

Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com .

