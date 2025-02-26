Johanna Bartee Appointed to Boards of First Fed and First Northwest Bancorp

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) and its subsidiary First Fed Bank are pleased to announce the appointment of Johanna Bartee to the Board of Directors for both companies.

Ms. Bartee brings extensive experience in banking, finance, and economic development, along with a strong commitment to community-driven initiatives across the North Olympic Peninsula.

“We are thrilled to welcome Johanna to our Board of Directors,” said Matt Deines, President and CEO of First Fed Bank and FNWB. “Her expertise in finance and community development will be invaluable as we continue to serve our customers and communities.”

Ms. Bartee is the Executive Director of JST Capital, a Native Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) in Sequim, WA, dedicated to supporting underserved communities. Before founding JST Capital in 2018, she built a successful career in finance, working in institutional banking, investment banking, and business development roles at leading financial firms in New York and Southern California. Prior to completing an MBA at Columbia Business School, she managed large-scale communications and IT security projects as an Account Manager for a Department of Defense contractor in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Beyond her professional achievements, Ms. Bartee is actively involved in community development. She serves as a Board Director for the Clallam County Opportunity Fund and is a member of the Port Angeles Waterfront District Board, advocating for economic growth and revitalization initiatives.

Ms. Bartee’s appointment reflects First Fed’s commitment to strengthening its leadership with professionals dedicated to fostering economic and social impact.

About FNWB

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 18 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial customers. In 2022, First Northwest made an investment in The Meriwether Group, LLC, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. Additionally, First Northwest focuses on strategic partnerships to provide modern financial services such as digital payments and marketplace lending. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. First Fed is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

First Fed Bank was recognized by Puget Sound Business Journal as a Best Workplace in 2023 and top Corporate Philanthropist in 2023 and 2024. By popular vote, First Fed received 2024 awards for Best Bank and Best Lender in Best of the Peninsula for Clallam County. First Fed is a Member FDIC and equal housing lender.

Contact: Matthew P. Deines

President & CEO

(360) 457-0461

