Carl Wayne Meekins Speaks Honestly About His New Song: “So I Lied”

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carl Wayne Meekins just released “So I Lied”, a song he co-wrote with his friend Greg Pope in 2015. The heartfelt track explores the little white lies people tell to protect the ones they love. “Sometimes the truth is just too much,” says Meekins. “We first played this song in acoustic songwriter rounds, and the response was incredible. I’m really glad I’m finally recording it.”

Produced by Jeremy Johnson, Meekins explains his recording process for the song as familiar. “As I've done with the other music, I'll send a work tape of the song to J.J., and he takes it from there—coming up with a production idea and working with the band. I never even see them! Later, I return to the studio to hear the mixes, make any necessary tweaks, and then the song goes to mastering in New York City. Finally, it’s ready for YOU, the listener!”

“So I Lied” is one of six new songs featured on Meekins’ upcoming EP, set for release in May. This project marks another milestone in his journey, which began over 20 years ago, when he and his wife moved to Nashville from Chesapeake, Virginia to pursue his music career. “We moved here so I could follow my dream. I got focused on other projects along the way, but now I’m more committed to my music than ever.”

Meekins is also passionate about giving back through his “Play It Forward” campaign. Partnering with Nashville Guitar Works, CW has gifted over 65 guitars in two years. “I was given a guitar early on in life, and now I can do the same for others. We’ve donated guitars to Veterans and so many other people who we think could benefit from having one. And we’re just getting started!”

For Meekins, his music is about more than singing, songwriting and performing—it’s about connection and inspiration. “We’re growing our audience every day, but along the way, we also want to inspire others to go out and do some good in the world.”

As for “So I Lied”, Meekins hopes it resonates with listeners. “There are real-life scenarios woven into this song. I want people to relate to it, to feel something when they hear it. If I can evoke emotion, then I’ve done my job as a songwriter.”

For more information on Carl Wayne Meekins and his music, visit carlwaynemeekins.com.

