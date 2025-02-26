Virtru Listed in AWS “ICMP” for the US Federal Government

Virtru Data Security Platform Now Available in the AWS Intelligence Community Marketplace (ICMP)

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru , a leader in data-centric security, today announced that the Virtru Data Security Platform is now listed in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.

At the core of the Virtru Data Security Platform is Trusted Data Format (TDF), an open standard that allows granular access control and persistent data protection. TDF serves as the foundation for both the Intelligence Community Trusted Data Format (IC-TDF) and the NATO-adopted Zero Trust Data Format (ZTDF), ensuring that government agencies can protect and share sensitive information securely across an ecosystem of coalition partners while maintaining complete control over their data.

“TDF is rapidly becoming the global standard for secure data sharing in Zero Trust environments,” said John Ackerly, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtru. “By making the Virtru Data Security Platform available in ICMP, we are allowing U.S. government customers to leverage a proven, open-standard approach to data security while ensuring data sovereignty and interoperability.”

The Virtru Data Security Platform allows federal agencies, intelligence organizations, and defense partners to enforce zero trust principles by embedding encryption, granular access controls, and policy enforcement directly into their data—wherever it travels. Unlike perimeter-based security models, Virtru ensures that data remains protected at the object level, allowing for simple and secure collaboration across agencies, allies, and mission-critical environments.

Key Benefits of the Virtru Data Security Platform in ICMP:

Powered by Open Standards: Built on TDF, IC-TDF, and ZTDF, ensuring interoperability.

Persistent Data Protection: Encrypts and enforces policies at the data object level, preventing unauthorized access.

Flexible Deployment: Can be deployed on-premises, in a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), or hybrid environments to meet mission requirements.

Enhanced Mission Partner Collaboration: Enables secure, controlled data sharing across intelligence and defense community

Availability

The Virtru Data Security Platform is now available in AWS ICMP, making it easier than ever for U.S. government customers to acquire and deploy zero trust, data-centric security that aligns with established data handling policies.

About Virtru

Virtru empowers organizations to unlock the power of data while maintaining control wherever it’s stored and shared. Trusted by over 6,000 global customers, Virtru provides simple, powerful solutions for Zero Trust data-centric security, underpinned by the Trusted Data Format (TDF). Learn more at Virtru.com.

