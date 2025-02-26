MissionSquare Retirement Expands Sales Team with Key Appointments to Strengthen DCIO Platform

Washington, D.C., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Bouchard as its new Defined Contribution Investment Only (DCIO) Platform Director, alongside Niles Monica, who joined earlier this year as Institutional Client Advisor. Both will work together to enhance the organization’s investment offerings and accelerate its growth in the DCIO market.

Bouchard is a highly accomplished leader in retirement plan sales and DCIO, with a proven track-record of driving revenue growth and building high-performing programs. His extensive experience in sales leadership, business development, and relationship management positions MissionSquare to expand its investment strategies and strengthen its presence in both public and private retirement markets.

Niles Monica brings over 20 years of experience in sales and sales management, specializing in distribution of asset management and technology solutions to large institutions, consultants, advisors, and defined contribution providers. His expertise in fintech and asset management will be instrumental in connecting emerging businesses in the industry to the audiences that can meaningfully grow their revenue with a scalable distribution strategy.

“This appointment underscores MissionSquare’s strategic commitment to the DCIO market, reflecting our focus on providing innovative and effective investment solutions that help retirement plan participants and sponsors achieve their financial goals,” said Andre Robinson, CEO and President of MissionSquare Retirement. “With the combined leadership of Brian and Niles, we are confident that their expertise and vision will help position MissionSquare as a premier provider of investment solutions for defined contribution plans.”

Bouchard joins MissionSquare from the TransamericaSM DCIO team, where he served as Vice President of Institutional Retirement. During his industry tenure, Bouchard achieved multiple top sales awards and successfully expanded distribution within the retirement consulting marketplace. His previous leadership roles at Morgan Stanley and as Head of Investment Only at USAA® further demonstrate his ability to build relationships, execute strategic initiatives, and grow market share.

Monica, currently serving as Institutional Client Advisor at MissionSquare Retirement, has held senior level roles at multiple fintech firms and spent over a decade with JP Morgan Asset Management’s Defined Contribution business. Leveraging his extensive experience in fintech and asset management, Monica develops and implements scalable distribution strategies that drive innovation and growth. His expertise in connecting emerging businesses with key market players supports MissionSquare's strategic vision of expanding its footprint in the DCIO space and delivering cutting-edge investment solutions that create substantial value for clients and partners.

Bouchard holds a Graduate Certificate in Administration and Management from Harvard University Extension School and a Bachelor of Arts from The Catholic University of America. He is also a registered representative. Monica holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Villanova University.

For more information about MissionSquare Retirement’s investment solutions, visit MissionSquare Retirement .

About MissionSquare Retirement

Since our founding in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement has been dedicated to simplifying the path to retirement security for public service employees. As a mission-based financial services company, we manage and administer over $72.0 billion in assets.* Our commitment to delivering results-oriented retirement plans, education, investments, and financial education sets us apart. Explore how we enable public service workers to build a secure financial future. For more information, visit www.missionsq.org or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

*As of December 31, 2024. Includes 457(b), 401(k), 403(b), Retirement Health Savings (RHS) plans, Employer Investment Program (EIP) plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets.

