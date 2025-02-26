ORBCOMM joins the Geotab Marketplace Order Now program

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM, the industry leader in dry trailer and container technology, today announced it has joined Geotab’s Order Now program. Fleets will now have direct access to purchase ORBCOMM smart trailer visibility technology including the CT 1000 , GT 1220 and GT 1230 through the Geotab Marketplace for improved trailer management.

“Geotab is committed to providing businesses with choice, flexibility and confidence,” says Robin Kinsey, Associate Vice President, Marketplace at Geotab. “With ORBCOMM joining our Order Now program, fleets will have even more ways to enhance their operations with industry-leading technology.”

The CT 1000 trailer tracking device delivers affordable asset visibility to help fleets drive efficiency and boost cargo security. ORBCOMM’s advanced GT 1220 and GT 1230 solar-powered trailer tracking devices deliver next-generation visibility with expanded sensor support to improve asset utilization, boost profitability and more.

ORBCOMM’s dry trailer visibility technology is also fully integrated with Geotab’s MyGeotab platform. This provides Geotab fleet customers with access to an end-to-end trailer management solution that helps improve trailer visibility, streamline operations, drive efficiency, enhance cargo security and integrity, inform load management, strengthen regulatory compliance, drive operational efficiency and more.

The Geotab Order Now program is an easier way for fleets to access and purchase a curated range of hardware, software and hybrid solutions from the Geotab Marketplace. Other key benefits of the program include a seamless sales experience with simplified contracting and billing, and customer support from purchase to deployment.

“Together, ORBCOMM and Geotab are shaping the future of trailer management with powerful supply chain visibility technology, comprehensive analytics and over five decades of combined industry experience,” says Gregg Plonisch, ORBCOMM VP of Sales, North American Transportation.

To learn more about this new offering, visit the ORBCOMM team at booth A4 at Geotab Connect.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit www.orbcomm.com .

Geotab Marketplace and MyGeotab are trademarks or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc.

