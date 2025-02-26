Scalise: Democrats Voted for a Tax Hike on Middle Class Americans

Yesterday, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) spoke in support of the House Budget Resolution before it passed. Leader Scalise slammed Democrats for fear mongering about the resolution, which simply unlocks the process to begin to enact the mandate voters gave President Trump, and also criticized them for voting against preventing a $4.5 trillion tax hike on American workers, families, and small businesses.

“If everybody here listened to what the American people said in November, frankly, first of all, they would vote for this resolution because the resolution delivers on those commitments, the things that were talked about, the things that sent people to the polls that say, finally, let's get America back on track. And how do we do it? We start number one, by staving off a four-and-a-half trillion dollar tax increase. Four and a half trillion dollars.”

…

“If you read the bill, you would talk about what this does to engage 11 different committees in this Congress, 11 committees, to start a process called budget reconciliation, where they will go into open hearings on C-Span. Everybody in America can watch the deliberations where there will be a discussion about how to get this country back on track, which the people of this nation are hungering for, not people yelling and screaming and telling lies and trying to scare people with false information. We are here to talk facts, and the facts are a no vote, a no vote imposes four and a half trillion in taxes that primarily hit middle and low-income families, not the millionaires and billionaires that [the Democrats] seem to want to demonize.”

…

“We're going to give everybody an opportunity. Stand up for those hard-working people who want their shot at the American dream. Stand up for that waiter or waitress who's working their tail off tonight, who's going to come home and go, wait a minute, I might not have to pay taxes on my tips, I can save that money and for the first time start a college fund for my kid because it's not the millionaires and the billionaires that benefit from that. It's the average income worker, millions of them, by the way, the average income of $32,000 a year. That's who we're fighting for.

“That's who House Republicans are fighting for. And we're going to deliver for them because that was the mandate that the people of this country gave us. Whether you agree or not, whether you like Donald Trump or not, Donald Trump ran on very specific things, and he's delivering on those things. And I applaud President Trump for actually following through on the promises that were made. Promises made and promises kept actually matter in this town, and they're rare. And when it happens, we ought to applaud it. When this majority actually delivers, we're going to see on that board real soon who actually stands with the 77 million people of this country who said, we want this change. We demand this change. We're going to go to the polls to vote for this change. Let's preserve the American dream.”



###