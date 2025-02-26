TA Transportation Trendline: Secure Van, Reefer, and Flatbed Rates Now Before Price Increases

Stay Ahead of Rising Costs with TA’s Data-Driven Insights

MANSFIELD, Texas, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TA Services has launched the Transportation Trendline , a powerful market intelligence report delivering strategic insights on freight rate movements across dry van, reefer, and flatbed modes. The latest report confirms that spot rates are following seasonal patterns, with van and reefer rates declining, while flatbed demand gains momentum. Shippers who act now can lock in lower rates before the market rebounds.

“For those looking to gain an edge, now is the time to secure competitive rates in high-capacity regions,” said Jerad Dennis, Director of Pricing and Business Intelligence, TA. “With flatbed rates starting to climb, expanding carrier partnerships now ensures stability before the upswing accelerates.”

Key Market Trends:

Van Spot Rates – Down $0.14 per mile over the past two weeks as capacity expands.

Reefer Rates – Dropped $0.24 per mile, despite a pre-Valentine’s Day demand spike.

Flatbed Rates – Holding steady but rising, driven by industrial and construction growth.



“While we’re seeing predictable seasonal shifts, weather volatility remains a wildcard,” added Dennis. “A mild season could keep rates stable, but any major disruptions could create sudden spikes—especially in the Southeast and Midwest where flatbed demand is accelerating.”

The Competitive Advantage: Why Shippers Must Act Now

FreightWaves reports that weather delays have softened rate declines in past years, but 2025’s market dropped faster than expected. With many carriers and brokers anticipating a weaker Q1, this is the moment for shippers to lock in lower rates and optimize costs.

TA’s Transportation Trendline is more than just a report—it’s a game plan for market leadership. By leveraging TA’s data-driven insights, shippers and carriers can outmaneuver uncertainty and position themselves for success.

Access the Full Report & Stay Ahead

Don’t wait until rates rise—seize the competitive advantage now. Access the full TA Transportation Trendline at https://resource.taservices.com/transportation-trendline.

About TA:

TA Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PS Logistics, is a leading North American 3PL provider with operations in the United States, Mexico & Canada. Since 1986, TA has set the standard for managed transportation, warehousing and fulfillment, multi-modal freight brokerage, and cross-border logistics. TA’s relentless drive for efficiency, resilience, and performance continues to fuel growth and leadership in the industry.

For more information on TA’s advanced logistics solutions, visit https://www.taservices.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0c5a98b-fb4b-454a-9cff-e5efc52624de

TA Trendline Preview TA releases Trendline report

