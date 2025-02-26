Animal Healthcare Market to Reach USD 65.2 Billion by 2035, Driven by Pet Ownership, Vet Medicine, and Digital Tools | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The increasing demand for veterinary telemedicine services, along with ongoing advancements in diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and nutritional science, is set to drive the animal healthcare market forward. Industry leaders are focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion into emerging markets to capitalize on the growing demand.

NEWARK, Del:, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global animal healthcare market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. In 2025, the market is estimated to be valued at approximately USD 44.4 billion, with projections reaching USD 65.2 billion by 2035, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during this period. ​

he global animal healthcare market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increased pet ownership, advancements in veterinary pharmaceuticals, and a growing focus on livestock disease management. With technological innovations, improved veterinary diagnostics, and government initiatives supporting animal health, the industry is poised for continued expansion.

Several factors contribute to this upward trajectory. The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases has heightened the focus on animal health, prompting advancements in veterinary care and preventive measures. Additionally, rising pet ownership rates, especially in urban areas, have expanded the companion animal segment, further driving market demand. ​

Technological innovations are also playing a pivotal role. The integration of digital tools, such as telemedicine and artificial intelligence, into veterinary practices has enhanced diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficiency. These advancements not only improve animal care but also streamline operations within veterinary services. ​

Regionally, North America maintains a dominant position in the animal healthcare market, attributed to its robust veterinary infrastructure and high pet ownership rates. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, driven by increasing livestock populations and a surge in pet adoption, particularly in countries like China and India.





Pet Ownership and Companion Animal Healthcare on the Rise

The growing number of pet owners worldwide has directly contributed to the increasing demand for companion animal healthcare market analysis. Pet owners are prioritizing veterinary pharmaceuticals and drug development, leading to an uptick in sales of pet medications, vaccines, and nutritional supplements. According to industry reports, spending on pet healthcare solutions has surged, with a strong emphasis on preventive care and wellness products.

Advancements in Veterinary Pharmaceuticals and Drug Development

The veterinary pharmaceuticals market is evolving, with major pharmaceutical companies investing in research and development of animal drugs. The introduction of targeted therapies and biologics is revolutionizing disease treatment in both pets and livestock. Government regulations for animal drug approvals have also played a crucial role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of these products, boosting consumer confidence and market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Market Growth : Projected increase from USD 44.4 billion in 2025 to USD 65.2 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.9%.

: Projected increase from USD 44.4 billion in 2025 to USD 65.2 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.9%. Technological Advancements : Adoption of telemedicine and AI in veterinary practices enhances care quality. ​

: Adoption of telemedicine and AI in veterinary practices enhances care quality. ​ Regional Insights : North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific shows the fastest growth potential.

: North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific shows the fastest growth potential. Driving Factors: Increase in zoonotic diseases and pet ownership rates boost demand for animal healthcare services.

“The animal healthcare market is undergoing a transformative phase, propelled by technological integration and heightened awareness of animal well-being. Stakeholders are encouraged to leverage these developments, focusing on innovative solutions and expanding services to meet the evolving needs of both companion and livestock animal sectors”. Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Livestock Healthcare Solutions: Ensuring Food Security and Productivity

The livestock industry heavily relies on livestock healthcare solutions for disease prevention, as outbreaks of animal diseases can have severe economic consequences. Farmers and agribusinesses are investing in innovative veterinary treatments and diagnostics to maintain herd health, improve productivity, and ensure food safety. The use of vaccines, antibiotics, and nutritional supplements has become essential in preventing and managing livestock diseases, further fueling market expansion.

Trends in Veterinary Diagnostics and Treatments

The demand for veterinary diagnostics and treatments has surged due to the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases and the need for early disease detection. Advanced point-of-care diagnostic tools, AI-driven imaging solutions, and molecular diagnostics are transforming how veterinarians diagnose and treat animal illnesses. The adoption of preventive healthcare strategies is gaining traction, reducing long-term treatment costs for pet owners and livestock farmers alike.

Emerging Technologies Reshaping the Animal Healthcare Industry

Technological advancements are playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of animal healthcare technology. The integration of telemedicine, wearable health monitors, and AI-driven veterinary tools is enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of animal care. Veterinary telemedicine services have become increasingly popular, offering pet owners remote consultations and reducing the need for in-person veterinary visits.

Companion Animal Healthcare Market Analysis: A Growing Sector

The companion animal healthcare market is expanding, with increasing investments in pet wellness programs, pet insurance, and specialized veterinary services. Pet parents are seeking premium healthcare solutions, including personalized pet nutrition, holistic therapies, and wellness-focused veterinary care. The rise of pet-friendly policies in urban living has further contributed to the demand for quality pet healthcare solutions.

Government Regulations and Industry Compliance

Regulatory bodies are implementing strict guidelines for animal drug approvals, ensuring the safety of veterinary pharmaceuticals and biologics. The push for sustainable livestock management practices is also influencing the development of eco-friendly and antibiotic-free treatments. These regulations are not only safeguarding animal welfare but also protecting human health by reducing the risk of zoonotic disease transmission.

Innovations in Pet Nutrition and Wellness

The pet nutrition sector is witnessing a shift toward organic, natural, and functional pet foods. Pet owners are looking for science-backed dietary solutions that promote longevity and overall well-being. The emergence of CBD-infused pet products, probiotic supplements, and grain-free diets reflects the evolving consumer preferences in pet care.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:

Growth Drivers: Increasing pet ownership, rising incidence of zoonotic diseases, and heightened awareness of animal welfare. ​

Increasing pet ownership, rising incidence of zoonotic diseases, and heightened awareness of animal welfare. ​ Trends: Shift towards preventive care, integration of digital health solutions, and personalized veterinary medicine. ​

Shift towards preventive care, integration of digital health solutions, and personalized veterinary medicine. ​ Opportunities: Expansion in emerging markets, development of novel therapeutics, and adoption of telehealth services in veterinary care. ​



Other Key Players

Virbac

Vetoquinol SA

Neogen Corporation

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation







Animal Healthcare Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals

Vaccines



By Animal Type:

Production Animals

Companion Animals

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



