Opening Reception for Firouz FarmanFarmaian: Patterns of Passage / Caravans of Tapestries

Totem XII (2018) by Firouz FarmanFarmaian (Photo Credit: Baba O’Reilly / We R the Nomads Agency) Art by Firouz FarmanFarmaian (Photo Credit: Baba O’Reilly / We R the Nomads Agency) Art by Firouz FarmanFarmaian (Photo Credit: Baba O’Reilly / We R the Nomads Agency) Art by Firouz FarmanFarmaian (Photo Credit: Baba O’Reilly / We R the Nomads Agency) Firouz FarmanFarmaian (Photo Credit: Baba O’Reilly / We R the Nomads Agency)

VIP Exhibition Sneak Peak Explores Patterns, Memory & Nomadic Displacement at Victor Gallery in New York City Until March 22nd

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victor Gallery hosted the opening night for the exiting new art exhibition "Patterns of Passage / Caravans of Tapestries," featuring the works of artist Firouz FarmanFarmaian curated by We R The Nomads.Showing for one month only in New York before travelling onto Washington DC in April, this exhibition delves into the post-tribal quality of the textile units, exploring themes of nomadic displacement and the intricate memories encapsulated within the artworks. By expanding on textile units from the recent exhibition in Tribeca and including past abstract paintings, the show invites viewers to reflect on the narratives of movement, cultural identity, and the profound connections we share through art.For more details, visit www.werthenomads.com About Firouz FarmanFarmaian:Firouz FarmanFarmaian (born in 1973 Tehran, Iran) is an artist, composer, film director, and cultural producer. He is a descendant of the Qajar dynasty, a Turkic tribe that rose to power in present-day Iran in the late 1700s. Exiled since the 1979 Iranian-Islamic Revolution, he is French-Swedish by nationality and considers himself stateless. FarmanFarmaian is strongly moved by history and memory, and abstracts these into nomadic visual culture and the “post-tribal” — a way of rehabilitating tribal tradition and worldview back into contemporary discourse. His work often sources from, is inspired by, and produced in collaboration with tribal craftsmen, solid substrata to his painting, textile, film, music and technology creative output.IG: @firouzfarmanfarmaian @forrm_official @werthenomadsAbout Victor Gallery NYC:With gallery spaces in New York and Washington, DC, Victor Gallery is the premier source and venue for fine rugs on the East Coast. Victor Gallery has curated an exceptional and comprehensive selection of antique, vintage, and contemporary European and Oriental rugs and carpets, as well as modernist and antique tapestries and a variety of decorative arts from the eighteenth to the mid-twentieth century. For more information, please visit: www.victorgallery.com 232 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022, United States.About Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person’s situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group’s combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from buzz building, branding, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits in New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.

