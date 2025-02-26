N.C. Forest Service accepting applications for Forest Development Program funding

RALEIGH – Landowners interested in applying for cost share reimbursement funding through the Forest Development Program (FDP) should contact their local N.C. Forest Service (NCFS) county ranger’s office or work with a consulting forester. The FDP is North Carolina’s flagship tree-planting program, helping eligible landowners implement a variety of forest stand improvement, site preparation and tree-planting practices. Applications must be submitted to the local NCFS county ranger’s office for initial review. NCFS staff must then send eligible applications to the NCFS Headquarters during two enrollment periods.

Enrollment periods are as follows:

“Base Fund” and “Mountain Fund” enrollment periods begin March 1, 2025, and will close May 30, 2025.

“Plant-Only Fund” enrollment period will begin Sept. 1, 2025, and will close Oct. 31, 2025.

To be considered for funding, all FDP applications must be received at the NCFS Headquarters by the close of business on each of the closing dates. Landowners should apply as soon as possible. Allocation of funding will begin promptly after each enrollment period closes.

The number of FDP cost share funding requests continues to be significantly greater than available funding. To award funding, the NCFS Headquarters will continue to utilize a random-draw lottery. Available funding amounts are anticipated to be $400,000 from the “Mountain Fund”; $1.6 million from the “Base Fund”; and $800,000 in statewide funding from the “Plant-Only” Fund.

Landowners may receive no more than $10,000 in FDP cost share reimbursement funding per fiscal year, and they are not guaranteed to receive a full $10,000 reimbursement payment, especially for projects that are completed under budget.

In existence since 1977, the FDP is currently funded by an assessment on primary forest products, along with state appropriations provided by the North Carolina Legislature. This partnership between forest industry, the NCFS and private woodland owners results in thousands of acres of North Carolina forests being improved and planted each year.

To find contact information for your local NCFS county ranger’s office, visit N.C. Forest Service - Contacts | NC Agriculture.

-30-