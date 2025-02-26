Appgate Launches Zero Trust Network Access Solutions Availability in AWS Marketplace Through Carahsoft

CORAL GABLES, Fla. and RESTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appgate, the secure access company and market leader in universal Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® today announced the addition of Appgate’s ZTNA solutions to Carahsoft’s CarahCloud Marketplace program. This program combines AWS Marketplace Private Offers with Carahsoft's contract vehicles to streamline cloud solution acquisition for U.S. Public Sector customers.

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This collaboration provides agencies across the Department of Defense (DoD), Civilian and Intelligence Community (IC), as well as State, Local, and Education (SLED) organizations instant access to Appgate's direct-routed ZTNA technology through the CarahCloud program.

Carahsoft’s CarahCloud Marketplace program features flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment and license management, making it easier to purchase software and services from AWS Marketplace vendors, such as Appgate. The program leverages Carahsoft’s extensive network of reseller partners, system integrators and managed service providers to offer customers access to the best possible pricing and procurement options.

As Appgate’s Master Government Aggregator®, Carahsoft manages its AWS Marketplace distribution through the CarahCloud program. Since establishing its partnership in 2020, Carahsoft’s sales, marketing, operations professionals and reseller partners work jointly with Appgate to drive the adoption of ZTNA technology within the Public Sector.

"We are a proud partner of Carahsoft," said Jackie Funk, Vice President, Channel Sales and Global Channel Operations at Appgate. "Appgate seeks to minimize friction in the buying process for our sellers, our partners and most importantly, our customers. The availability of Appgate’s solutions through the CarahCloud program provides access to dozens of contract vehicles, streamlining acquisition for Public Sector customers.”

Appgate's direct-routed ZTNA technology allows secure access to applications and resources without network exposure, significantly reducing the attack surface and mitigating lateral movement risks during potential breaches. Through the CarahCloud program, agencies can rapidly deploy and manage Appgate's ZTNA platform in a cloud-first environment.

"We are excited to introduce Appgate’s Zero Trust Network Access technology solutions in AWS Marketplace through our CarahCloud program,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “This allows our mutual Public Sector customers to access streamlined procurement, making it simpler to acquire Appgate’s Zero Trust security solutions to protect agencies cyber ecosystems and networks. We look forward to collaborating with Appgate and our resellers to help strengthen the Public Sector’s Zero Trust technology solutions.”

Carahsoft works with a range of Appgate and AWS-certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services and other integration services. Carahsoft’s technology portfolio offers customers the resources necessary to acquire a wide variety of cloud-based technologies that securely drive modernization through cloud technology.

“Appgate’s presence in AWS Marketplace allows us to supply our Public Sector customers with our Universal ZTNA solution, allowing them to strengthen their cyber defenses, proactively protect their critical assets and sensitive, classified information from evolving cyberthreats,” said Funk.

Through Appgate’s collaboration with Carahsoft and availability in AWS Marketplace, U.S. Federal customers now have an additional option to enable Government purchases. For more information on Carahsoft’s AWS Marketplace program, contact awsmp@carahsoft.com. To learn more about Appgate’s solutions available through Carahsoft, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 230-7577 or Appgate@carahsoft.com or explore Appgate’s solutions here.

About Appgate

Appgate secures and protects an organization's most valuable assets and applications. Appgate is the market leader in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and online fraud protection. Appgate products include Appgate SDP for Universal ZTNA and 360 Fraud Protection. Appgate services include threat advisory analysis and ZTNA implementation. Appgate safeguards enterprises and government agencies worldwide. Learn more at appgate.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Zero Trust, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

