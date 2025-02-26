Blaqclouds, Inc. Announces Strong Early Results Following the Launch of BitNotify.io

ROBESONIA, Pa., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leader in blockchain-driven solutions, is proud to announce the remarkable success of BitNotify.io, which officially launched on February 21, 2025. BitNotify.io is the next generation of MyAirDropAlert, offering enhanced features, real-time notifications, and improved functionality for crypto enthusiasts and traders.

In just five days since launch, the platform has already attracted 15,823 new users, demonstrating significant early adoption and demand for real-time blockchain notifications. Among these sign-ups, 1,319 users have subscribed to the PRO plan, while 962 users have upgraded to the PREMIUM tier, reflecting the growing need for advanced crypto tracking solutions in an increasingly dynamic market.

"We are excited by the tremendous response to BitNotify.io in such a short time," said Shannon Hill, President of Blaqclouds, Inc. "This rapid adoption reinforces our vision of empowering crypto users with real-time notifications and seamless tracking, ensuring they never miss critical token and NFT deposits in their decentralized wallets."

Key Highlights from the First 5 Days:

15,823 total new users onboarded onto the platform.

total new users onboarded onto the platform. 1,319 PRO subscribers, leveraging enhanced features and real-time tracking capabilities.

PRO subscribers, leveraging enhanced features and real-time tracking capabilities. 962 PREMIUM users, gaining access to top-tier, customizable alerts for the most advanced crypto monitoring.

PREMIUM users, gaining access to top-tier, customizable alerts for the most advanced crypto monitoring. BitNotify.io is also a Progressive Web Application (PWA) mobile app, providing users with an enhanced and seamless mobile experience for real-time crypto tracking.

All MyAirDropAlert users must transition to BitNotify.io by signing up for a new plan and creating new alerts at https://bitnotify.io/pricing.

As of February 27, 2025, the MyAirDropAlert website will no longer be accessible to the public.

BitNotify.io was designed to deliver instant notifications for transaction tracking, token movements, security alerts, and blockchain activities across multiple networks. Currently, it supports ETH, BNB, ZEUS, TRON, MATIC, BASE, and AJAX. The platform's rapid adoption highlights the increasing demand for tools that enhance decentralized applications while providing a competitive alternative to legacy systems. With this momentum, Blaqclouds, Inc. is committed to further improving BitNotify.io, expanding its capabilities, and continuing to drive innovation in blockchain intelligence solutions.

To experience BitNotify.io and explore its features, visit https://www.bitnotify.io.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds, Inc. is at the forefront of blockchain innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that integrate security, scalability, and user-centric design. From pioneering fintech platforms to advancing blockchain applications, Blaqclouds is committed to creating value and transforming industries worldwide. To learn more about Blaqclouds, Inc., please visit https://www.blaqclouds.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Blaqclouds, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

theAlley.io

Blaqclouds, Inc.

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.