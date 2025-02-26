Potbelly Sandwich Works Expands to Lake Charles, LA with a New Franchise Agreement

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Rozell and Adam Jackson bring their strong business acumen to Potbelly Sandwich Works’ growing franchise network. The duo recently signed a Shop Development Agreement (SDA) which includes the rights to open a Potbelly location in Lake Charles, Louisiana, marking an exciting expansion for the brand in the region. This agreement builds on their previously committed SDA to open three Potbelly locations in Beaumont/Port Arthur, TX, further solidifying their partnership with the brand.

“Lake Charles offers great potential for growth, and we’re excited to welcome Tim Rozell and Adam Jackson as franchise partners,” Todd Owen, Director of Franchising of Potbelly Sandwich Works. “Their business expertise and commitment to excellence align perfectly with Potbelly’s mission to deliver great food and warm hospitality.”

This agreement is part of Potbelly’s strategic plan to grow its presence in key markets through strong franchise partnerships. With this latest addition, Potbelly continues to prioritize development opportunities across Louisiana and beyond. The company remains eager to partner with passionate multi-unit operators to expand its footprint in the remaining untapped territories of Louisiana.

The new shop in Lake Charles will create local jobs and offer residents a new destination for Potbelly’s signature toasted sandwiches, fresh ingredients, and an inviting atmosphere. More details on the shop’s location and opening date will be shared soon.

For more information about Potbelly Sandwich Works’ available franchise opportunities, please contact:

Todd L. Owen

Sales Director, Potbelly Sandwich Works

Phone: (872) 250-6956

Email: Todd.Owen@Potbelly.com

Website: https://franchising.potbelly.com

