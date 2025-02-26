Wonderful® Pistachios Unveils “No Shells Unsalted” in Celebration of World Pistachio Day

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderful® Pistachios, America’s #1 snack nut, is shedding the shells and the salt for World Pistachio Day with the launch of No Shells Unsalted in the U.S. and Canada. Ideal for health-conscious consumers, home chefs, and anyone looking to integrate a delicious, sodium-free snack or ingredient into their daily lives, these roasted Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Unsalted will be available online and at retailers nationwide in 6-ounce bags.

With 36% of adults actively trying to reduce sodium in their diets (Source: Circana, Eating Patterns in America 2023), Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Unsalted is not only a tasty and healthy snack, but allows consumers to explore innovative ways to use pistachios in cooking, baking, or as a creative addition to meal prep. The Wonderful Company research shows that while snacking between meals remains the primary eating occasion for pistachios, more consumers are using them as an ingredient. In fact, 37% of pistachio consumers now use them as an ingredient – a seven-point year over year increase.

“These pistachios hold the salt, not the flavor,” said Diana Salsa, vice president of marketing for Wonderful Pistachios. “Whether it’s a midday snack or a protein-forward addition to a salad, pasta, or charcuterie board, No Shells Unsalted are great for anyone focused on eating better or who prefer their pistachios in their purest form. What better way to celebrate than on World Pistachio Day?”

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Unsalted rounds out the brand’s low-sodium offerings, giving consumers more choices when it comes to mindful snacking. Wonderful Pistachios’ existing low-sodium options are already some of the most popular among the brand’s offerings, and No Shells Unsalted is poised to build on this success, meeting the demand for flavorful, convenient, and health-conscious snacks.

The launch of No Shells Unsalted will be supported through social media and a 72-count point-of-sale display alongside No Shells Lightly Salted, reaching millions of consumers online and in stores across the country. This new Wonderful Pistachios variety comes in a white bag and joins a flavorful array of No Shells products, including Roasted & Salted, Lightly Salted, Jalapeño Lime, Chili Roasted, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Sea Salt & Pepper, Honey Roasted, and Smoky Barbecue.

